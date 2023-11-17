× Expand Michele Bogle Flourless Chocolate Hazelnut Tart Recipe

As the holidays approach, we find ourselves searching through our favourite recipes for that just right dessert to enjoy with friends. One can never have too many chocolate recipes on hand. Give this complex tart a try, it’s a trove of textures and flavours for chocolate-lovers to delight in.

The flourless chocolate cake was created only in the twentieth century, in Ferrara, Italy and fondly referred to in its Italian translation as "torta tenerina." It was created in honour of Elena Petrovich, the new wife of King Vittorio Emanuelle III.

Artisanal chocolate panning, creating layers of chocolate over itself, originated in the 1200’s in Nimes, France. Not only has the process evolved into coverings for nuts and candy, but the process is also used with other coatings like yogurt.

To-date the process has a multitude of applications outside of the confectionary industry.

Note that this dessert is best served after a "light bite." Each tart is dense enough to share. The chocolate hazelnut flourless cake can also stand alone, garnished with whipped cream and fresh raspberries.

Allow enough time for the cake to set. The density is better, the longer that it is refrigerated. It can be made days in advance if tightly sealed and refrigerated. The tarts have optimal flavour when made the day of.

Flourless Chocolate Hazelnut Tart Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 2hrs 15mins (not including refrigeration time) YIELDS: 6

Equipment:

Stand mixer, heat-resistant spatula, heat-resistant measuring cup, 9 inch by 5 inch loaf pan, aluminum foil, parchment paper, measuring spoons, baking sheet, plastic wrap, rolling pin, large mixing bowl, (6) 4 inch tart rings, 3 inch cylindrical cutter, cake knife, 9 inch by 13 inch roasting pan, whisk, rice

Ingredients:

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake -

1 ½ cups hazelnuts, ground

⅔ cup butter

¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate

¼ cup unsweetened chocolate

⅔ cup sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

3 Tbsp vanilla

Chocolate Tart -

10 ¼ Tbsp butter, softened

1 ¼ cups icing sugar

4 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups flour

¾ cup cocoa

Chocolate Tuile

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate

Panned Chocolate

6 whole hazelnuts, skin removed

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate

Instructions:

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake:

Step 1

Line the loaf pan with greased aluminum foil.

Step 2

In a measuring cup, heat the butter, semi-sweet and unsweetened chocolate in the microwave for 1 minute. Stir until mixture is smooth. If needed, heat in 10 second increments to melt the mixture completely. Let cool.

Step 3

In the mixer, beat ⅔ of a cup of sugar and 4 eggs on high for 12 minutes until the combination triples in size.

Step 4

Fill the roasting pan approximately 2 inches high with water. Place the pan in the oven and preheat to 350℉.

Step 5

On a low speed, add the vanilla to the egg mixture. Gently fold in the cooled chocolate combination, and then the ground hazelnut until there are no visible streaks. Gently pour the mixture into the lined loaf pan.

Step 6

Tightly cover the loaf pan with aluminum foil. Carefully set the covered loaf pan into the hot water of the roasting pan.

Step 7

Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes. It is important to allow the cake to cool completely in the loaf pan.

Remove the cake from the pan, leaving the aluminum on the cake, tightly cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight, or for 8 hours.

Chocolate Tart:

Step 1

In a bowl, whisk 10 ¼ tablespoons of butter until creamy.

Step 2

Mix in the icing sugar. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time. Then add the vanilla.

Step 3

Sift the flour and cocoa together, then fold this combination into the butter mixture. With lightly floured hands, fold the dough to fully incorporate the ingredients together. Do not overmix.

Step 4

Divide the dough in half and cover each with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to 350℉.

Step 6

On a clean surface, roll one half of the dough at a time. Use the tart ring to cut out the circular base for each tart, and long strips for the sides.

Place the rings on a baking sheet and insert the circular dough first into the rings. Wet the outer edge of each circular piece with water on a fingertip to adhere the strips to the circular dough, pressing along the sides of the ring.

Step 7

Dock or pierce the base of the tart many times with a fork to avoid bubbling. Place parchment paper in each tart and fill it with rice to maintain integrity of the sides while baking.

Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the parchment paper and rice. Cool before removing the tart from the ring. Repeat with the second half.

Panned Chocolate:

Step 1

In a heat-resistant measuring cup, melt ½ cup of chocolate in the microwave for 1 minute. Stir quickly until the chocolate is smooth.

Add an additional ¼ cup of chocolate to the heated chocolate. Stir aggressively until smooth. Immediately incorporate the last ¼ cup of chocolate to the hot mixture, blending quickly until smooth. Resistance is the chocolate tempering.

Step 2

Move the tempered chocolate immediately to a small mixing bowl. Add the whole hazelnuts and swiftly toss the nuts in the chocolate. Continue quickly until the chocolate hardens and the nuts have several coats of chocolate.

Remove the coated nuts from the bowl and allow them to set on parchment paper.

Chocolate Tuiles:

Step 1

Return the remaining tempered chocolate to the heat-resistant measuring cup. Heat the tempered chocolate in the microwave for 15 seconds.

Step 2

Place a large piece of parchment paper on a clean surface.

Step 3

Coat the back of a spoon or small spatula in the warm chocolate and create a streak of chocolate on the parchment paper, spreading once and in one direction.

Step 4

Brush more than six in a row to allow for breakage. Immediately lift part of the parchment paper that elevates an end of the streaks to create a curve in your tuile, leaning it against a solid surface until it sets. Approximately 10 minutes.

Assembly:

Step 1

Remove the plastic wrap and aluminum foil from the cake and evenly slice it into 6 pieces.

Step 2

Use the cylindrical cutter to shape each slice.

Step 3

Set each piece of cake into a chocolate tart shell.

Step 4

Use a flat utensil to lift the tuile to top the tarts, avoiding using your hands. The heat from your fingertips can swiftly melt the tuile.

Step 5

Carefully place a panned chocolate in the centre of each tuile.

The flourless cake is best served cold. Enjoy!