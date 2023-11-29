French Lunch is ready to take your order

× Expand French Lunch French Lunch

Nina Zaitseva is a familiar face to many Oakvilleans. Her food has been savoured for nearly a decade.

Better known as the owner of French Lunch, Nina has become a steady presence at the Dorval Crossing Civitan’s Farmers Market.

French Lunch French Lunch

Like so many stories heard before, Nina too opened her shop ahead of COVID, only to see her dream interrupted and postponed.

Eager to serve her loyal customers in a convenient shop of her own, she was ready to jump in again and resumed the search for the perfect location.

With a soft trial last week, this Thursday, November 23, French Lunch officially opened its doors on Kerr Village.

The menu is not what one might expect. You won’t just find wholesome, hearty foods that give you a warm hug at the end of a long day, but rather all of that interwoven nicely within a thoughtful list of meals one would find during their travels.

Her dishes are painstakingly difficult to make, involving layers of flavours that require hours before achieving the excellence that you’d expect from fine dining.

French Lunch French Onion Soup at French Lunch in Oakville

You’ll meet a modest woman who has lived in and traveled to many countries, and in her travels has experienced tastes that she translates into offerings on her own menu. Zaitseva offers food that will warm your soul and excite your palate.

At French Lunch you can enjoy dishes like Crepes with Ostrich and Mushroom for $14.95, and Paella at $14.95. Try her signature Coq au Vin for $18.95 or Beef Bourguignon which is $24.99.

Nina offers uncommon salads like the Salad Lyonnaise, and soups like the coveted French Onion, keeping the recipes as authentic as possible. Her perogies are a French Lunch classic, always available at the weekend market. Every item on the menu is available gluten-free.

French Lunch Almond Croissants at French Lunch in Oakville

French croissants and the macarons are imported. Nina creates an almond double-baked croissant that makes you smile, dubbed by customers as the best that they’ve tried in the Greater Toronto Area.

You’ll find shelves of imported food goods for sale and a refrigerator stocked with prepackaged meals for those who plan ahead.

Nina adds, "I like good food, and I like meeting new people," a reason for her lasting customer loyalty. There is seating for 18, if you have time to dine in, Nina would be happy to have you.