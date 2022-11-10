Fresh, East Coast seafood from The Mermaid and the Oyster

× Expand The Mermaid and the Oyster Freshly shucked oyster at The Mermaid and the Oyster in Oakville

East coast native Dean MacLean and Halton resident Denise Glazier shared a dream of opening a seafood restaurant in 1999. Both partners are proud of the milestones, achievements and commitment to quality for The Mermaid and the Oyster to enter its 25th year.

The Mermaid and the Oyster Denise Glazier, co-owner of The Mermaid and the Oyster

The Mermaid and the Oyster specializes in providing fresh lobster and freshly shucked oysters for its customers. Sourcing most of their seafood from the East Coast, MacLean confirms that the oysters come to the restaurant within a few days after harvesting. One to two for the mussels and the lobsters are freshly caught each week.

Dean began professionally shucking oysters at 20 and now does it all over Ontario. A significant part of the restaurant's business is providing oyster bars to many parts of the province. In 2019, before the pandemic, they prepared 400 oyster bars for customers. The requests come from golf courses, weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, and corporate and special events.

He adds, "We had 15 shuckers on staff before the pandemic. We are slowly rebuilding."

MacLean and Glazier relocated to a space down the street with more character, at 250 Kerr Street, allowing for a cozy seaside setting inside, and situated on a corner with more patio area.

The Mermaid and the Oyster Freshly steamed lobsters at The Mermaid and the Oyster

Though a cozy seating area is available for dining, most of their business is take-out. The Mermaid and the Oyster is an upscale seafood restaurant offering much more than just fish 'n' chips.

Michele Bogle Dave Rooney, Head Chef at the Mermaid and the Oyster

With savoured recipes created by Dean's wife, Head Chef Dave Rooney prepares tasty dishes like their lobster roll that finished top 3 in Ontario with the 2019 PEI Roll Call Competition. The roll is jam-packed full of succulent lobster pieces on a toasted, butter-basted bun and flavoured with aromatic dill.

Michele Bogle Lobster Roll at The Mermaid and the Oyster

Other signature dishes include freshly steamed lobster and shucked oysters, which taste fresh and clean, not briny or chewy. The East Coast Donair is a generous bundle of shaved beef with diced onions, tomatoes, and a sweet donair sauce tucked within the slices, tightly wrapped in a soft pita. This is the only non-seafood dish on the menu.

Michele Bogle East Coast Donair at The Mermaid and the Oyster

You can taste the little something extra that the sherry adds to the silky Lobster Bisque, a delightful broth that enwraps the many sweet lobster chunks. The Mermaid's East Coast Clam Chowder is unique. Its large hearty chunks of vegetables and clam are more present than the roux. The ratio is lively and very appealing.

Michele Bogle The Mermaid and the Oyster in Oakville

Be sure to track the weekly specials from Tuesday to Thursday. The much anticipated Holiday Menu is now up on the website for ordering. Items will be available from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, 2023.

Their busiest day of the year is Dec. 24, when they open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The restaurant fills more than 200 orders that day alone. Place your order well in advance to ensure you won't be disappointed.

As busy as the business is, MacLean still makes time for his commitment to Oakville. For the past ten years, he's been the chair of the Kerr Village Business Improvement Association, including founding Kerrfest.

Though not related, the atmosphere feels like everyone working there is family. Voted at the best seafood restaurant in and around the GTA several times, I'd say that The Mermaid and the Oyster is also a great place to work.