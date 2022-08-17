× Expand Michele Bogle Garden Focaccia

The origin of Focaccia has long been debated, but what can be agreed upon is that this simply made flatbread was created as a poor man’s dipping bread for soups made with water, vinegar, salt and olive oil.

Today, of course, in its most uncomplicated presentation, it is dipped into just olive oil. No longer seen as part of a critical component of a meal but rather a complimentary side to Middle Eastern, European or Mediterranean dishes; Focaccia now comes in various flavours.

Don’t let the design intimidate you. This recipe is simple and requires fresh herbs and vegetables, coupled with a bit of artistic expression. It presents as a great conversation piece for get-togethers.

The accoutrements arranged to play a double role as decor and as flavour. Feel free to use an artistic license to make the final presentation unique.

Michele Bogle

You might like to adjust the flavours by substituting the green onion with chives and the dill with parsley. Play with your food. Go ahead – your mom isn’t watching.

This beautiful produce came from Alderbrook Farm and Apiary set up at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville. The market is open every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm.

You’ll find live music that changes weekly, face painting for the kids, bakers, coffee vendors, and sauce makers.

Hippie Pops are now on site. The market expands during this season. It is also the longest-running market in the GTA, remaining open until the end of November.

Garden Focaccia Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 3 HRS 15 MINUTES YIELDS 16

Equipment

12-inch round cake pan, rolling pin, plastic wrap, cutting board, paring knife, large mixing bowl, spatula, fork, pastry brush, small bowl, cooling rack

Ingredients

Bread

4 cups flour

2 tsp yeast

2 tsp kosher or sea salt

4 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups lukewarm water

2 tsp thyme

2 tsp oregano

2 tsp rosemary

Toppings

1 orange sweet pepper

1 sweet yellow pepper

1 bundle of dill

1 bundle of green onions

2 medium-sized mushrooms

1/2 doz cherry tomatoes

1 doz kalamata olives

1 small purple onion

Instructions

Step 1

In a large mixing bowl, add dry yeast to water and allow to activate for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Mix flour, salt, thyme, oregano and rosemary into the activated yeast and water combination. Roll the mixture into a ball of dough and surround the dough with a teaspoon of olive oil. Return the dough to the bowl and cover the bowl securely with plastic wrap. Let rise at room temperature for 2 hours until the dough has doubled in size.

Step 3

Deflate the dough with a fork. Roll the dough again into a ball, cover with a teaspoon of olive oil and then place the dough into the generously oiled cake pan. Cover securely with plastic wrap and allow the dough to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 4

Prepare and slice the vegetables and herbs ahead while the dough is resting.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to 425℉. With well-oiled fingers, press down randomly around the dough to create dimples while directing the dough to the edges of the pan.

Step 6

Strategically place garden pieces to create a scene. Using a pastry brush, apply a light coating of remaining olive oil over the toppings, so they don’t dry out while baking. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the bottom is golden. Remove bread from the pan immediately and let cool on a cooling rack. Serve.