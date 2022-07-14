× Expand Gelateria Morgana Gelateria Morgana

Parfumier, and television producer of well-known series’ MasterChef Mexico and Shark Tank in Mexico and Columbia Kiren Miret shared her need for something more to do with childhood friend Oscar Arguelles, business consultant in the Tech and Telecommunication Industry.

Brainstorming business ideas that they could embark upon together, they landed on their common love of gelato.

Soon after, Miret jetted off to Piemonte, Italy to become Maestra Gelatera certified. In 2017, Gelateria Morgana was born; named only after Miret’s favourite mythical character.

Within the same year, Arguelles moved to Oakville, Ontario from Chile, following the successful launch of the gelateria and leaving the business in the capable hands of Miret.

In 2020, Arguelles encouraged his best friend Eduardo Montan֮o, an entrepreneur in the Renewable Energy and Real Estate sectors in Mexico and Canada, to relocate to Oakville – to share in the beauty of the town and its people.

Gelateria Morgana Oscar Arguelles, Kiren Miret, Eduardo Montano

Though both men carry on with careers outside of their new venture, when asked why a gelato Arguelles without pause replied, “We’re in love with the town. We want to lay roots and stay here for a long while. We both have three kids. So this is where we want our kids to grow up, and we decided it was a good thing for us to give back and invest in the community that has given us so much. Making quality gelato is a business that we already know.”

With the support of and partnership with Kiren Miret and local real estate broker Aaron Cryderman, Arguelles and Montan֮o brought Gelateria Morgana to Canada.

Riding the success of a soft opening this past Friday, both men are beyond excited for this Friday, July 15 Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting event with Mayor Rob Burton at 5 pm EST.

“We’re so appreciative of his support. There will be a small informal reception with a celebratory promotion,” Arguelles proudly shares.

At Gelateria Morgana, I’m told, you won’t find bubble gum flavours.

Their gelato is made from all-natural ingredients, no additives, no food colouring, and no preservatives.

They will use seasonal fruit. If the watermelon is pale that day, the colour will not be enhanced.

The dipping wells will be covered to protect the flavours as well as the temperature control of the product.

They’re offering simplicity with an elegant presentation.

Gelateria Morgano will have 12 flavours available with anchors like chocolate and vanilla.

They want to present their customers with a diversity of flavours by changing them every 1 to 2 weeks.

A single scoop in a cup will cost $4.20, and in a cone for $5.40.

Current hours, not yet posted on their website:

Wednesday to Friday - 1 pm to 10 pm

Saturday - 12 pm to 10 pm

Sunday - 12 pm to 7 pm

Arguelles adds, “For now, there is a flexible closing time. We’re playing it by ear to see what the customer wants. If you come to the door at 10:01 pm on a Saturday night, we won’t turn you away.”

Gelateria Morgana is at 92 Thomas Street in Downtown Oakville.