Ghost Walks: a spooky adventure in Olde Oakville

Step into the eerie world of 1850s Olde Oakville with the highly anticipated Ghost Walks event. From Wednesday, October 11 to Monday, October 30 (excluding Sundays), participants can embark on a thrilling journey through time, guided by ghostly figures from the town's past. This family-oriented experience offers a unique opportunity to hear captivating ghost stories and interact with characters from Oakville's history.

The Ghost Walks commence at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., starting and ending at our offices located at 110 King Street. Participants can choose between the two time slots that best suit their schedule. Tickets are priced at $15.00 for adults and $8.00 for children aged 12 and under.

While immersing yourself in the spine-chilling tales of the past, take some time to explore Downtown Oakville and its surrounding area. Marvel at its picturesque streets and discover the hidden gems that make Oakville truly special. From quaint shops to delightful cafes, Downtown Oakville has much to offer beyond its spectral history.

In an effort to enhance the participant experience, the Oakville Historical Society have introduced new features for this year's Ghost Walks. The inclusion of two WinBridge S92 Pro Portable PA Systems ensures a group of up to 150 people can clearly hear the Ghost Walk Leader's narratives. To maintain an intimate atmosphere, each Ghost Walk tour will focus on groups of up to 15 individuals. Some walks may accommodate up to 30 participants, divided into two groups of 15.

Additionally, a new ticketing system has been implemented to streamline the process. After purchasing tickets, customers can conveniently manage them online. This includes making changes to the date or time of the Ghost Walk, subject to availability, as well as requesting cancellations for refunds. Please note that modifications can be made up to 48 hours before the scheduled walk. Online ticket sales will conclude 2 hours prior to the selected Ghost Walk time.

Ticket Information and Availability

Oakville Historical Society

Tickets for the Ghost Walks can be purchased exclusively online. We accept payment by Credit Card, Debit Card (Visa or MasterCard), and PayPal. After the immersive experience, participants will be treated to cookies and cider, followed by engaging discussions and insights into Oakville during the 1850s.

To ensure fairness, ticket purchases operate on a first-come, first-served basis. As spots become available, a mass email will be sent to those on the 2023 waitlist, offering them an opportunity to secure their tickets. Group bookings are also available, with the option for virtual walks presented via a screen presentation led by one of our Ghost Walk leaders for $75. Some groups can choose to ride the Ghost Walk route on their own bus for $60.

Don't Miss Out

Individuals who were on the waiting list from last year's season will have first access to tickets this year, rewarding their loyalty and patience. Following them, those on the advance list for 2023 will gain access for a limited period. Finally, the ticketing system will open to the general public, allowing everyone to partake in this hair-raising experience.

Call for Volunteers

The success of the Ghost Walks relies on the dedicated volunteers who bring the stories to life. If you have a passion for storytelling and a penchant for the paranormal, consider becoming a Street Character or a Ghost Leader. Volunteers can commit to participating for one to seventeen nights. To express your interest or obtain more information, please fill out the volunteer form on our linked page.