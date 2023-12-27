Great eats to enjoy in Oakville this New Year’s Eve

× Expand jeshoots.com December 31

Haven’t cemented those New Year’s plans yet? Whether staying in, or going out with family or friends, here is a list of ideas to help make your holiday season complete.

We often associate good memories with the food that we eat. What will you eat this New Year’s Eve to make new ones with?

Hosting a New Year’s Eve party this year and don’t have the time to organize the hors d’oeuvres?

Dash of Gourmet is a small catering business operated by Oakville resident Linh Bedi, who crafts creative and visually appealing charcuteries and platters.

The selection is not only cleverly curated, but will certainly serve as a conversation-starter.

Her website is under construction. Contact can be made for orders through her Dash of Gourmet Instagram account.

The Firehall has organized a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration for the whole family to enjoy.

There are three seatings: 4:30 pm, 6:30 pm, and 8:30 pm. Each seating is 90 minutes in length.

Tickets to the event must be purchased in advance. The $10 ticket will include a live DJ, dancing, party favours, a countdown, and a balloon drop.

A special kid’s buffet will be offered, along with the regular menu, for purchase.

Go to The Firehall website for more details.

Laylak will provide you with a luxurious fine dining experience if you’re hoping to dress up this year.

This December 31st, you’ll arrive at 9:00 pm to a stylish ambiance.

Be entertained by live DJ music, delight in a chef curated gourmet menu, enjoy a bubbly toast at midnight, then dance until 2:30 am.

Reservations must be secured ahead at oakville@laylak.ca. The tickets are $175 per person.

Pump & Patio is ready to party, and excited to enjoy their fifth anniversary with you! Join them in celebrating the event in combination with a New Year’s Eve Celebration.

They’ve planned an even bigger and better party than last year!

If you’re not from Oakville, they’ll have the Pump Bus available to pick you up from the Pump House Grille Co., or The Clarkson Pump, then back to those locations after the ball drops.

$85 per person includes a cocktail, three-course hors d’oeuvre menu, games, snack food, live music, a midnight glass of bubbly, and access to the Pump Bus.

Dress-code is semi-formal. The party starts at 8:00 pm until 2 am. Have a group? Table ticket prices are available.

See the Pump & Patio website for more details.

A mouth-watering four-course meal with choices like baked brie, lobster bisque, and braised short ribs are on the menu for a reasonable $55 per person, including a bubbly toast and party favours at Harpers.

See the Harpers Landing website for complete details.

DJ Kiwi will bring the vibe December 31 to Beacon Social House for their New Year’s Eve Bash, with a deliciously prepared prix fixe menu selection, and a toast with a glass of Veuve Clicquot for $150 per person.

Check the Beacon Social House website for details and make your reservations with OpenTable.

The ever-popular Piano Piano invites you to celebrate the new year with a selection of their classic bites in a four-course offering for $99 in two seating choices.

There is a $49 kid’s menu, and an early seating option for $79. See the website for more details.

OpenTable compiled a helpful list of additional eateries that will be open in Oakville this New Year’s Eve.

Or are you planning to curl up in your onsie with loved ones before a crackling fire and a great family classic?

Terrace Takeaway is serving up a meal for four, that is sure to warm your hearts, filled with traditional Ukrainian favourites like varenyky, borshch, cabbage rolls, and kutia for $145.

Check the Terrace Takeaway website for the order form.

No matter where you choose to celebrate, we hope you have a fun (and safe) New Year's 2024!