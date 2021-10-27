Halloween 2021 in Oakville - What's happening

After COVID-19 put a major damper on last year's Halloween festivities, this year Oakville comes back to life. Oakville Haunted House returns, along with the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Film.ca, and the events will round out with the Pumpkin Parade in Westwood Park.

The Oakville Historical Society annual Ghost Tour is taking place, but the first spots were given to those people who signed up last year, which ended up selling out this year's event. The number of participants was limited again this year to just over 300, in years part they were able to accommodate well over a thousand people.

