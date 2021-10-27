Halloween 2021 in Oakville - What's happening

After COVID-19 put a major damper on last year's Halloween festivities, this year Oakville comes back to life. Oakville Haunted House returns, along with the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Film.ca, and the events will round out with the Pumpkin Parade in Westwood Park.
The Oakville Historical Society annual Ghost Tour is taking place, but the first spots were given to those people who signed up last year, which ended up selling out this year's event. The number of participants was limited again this year to just over 300, in years part they were able to accommodate well over a thousand people.
Oct 28, 2021 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Oakville Haunted House
Visit Oakville Haunted House and bring along a donation for Oakville Fare Share Foodbank.
Oct 30, 2021 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience- 2021
Join Downtown Oakville's merchants for the “Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience” and stroll along to see all the fabulous pumpkins local retailers will display.
Oct 30, 2021 10:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rocky Horror Picture Show Annual Screenings
A flat tyre leaves Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night. They experience strange incidents when they seek shelter in a nearby castle belonging to Frank-N-Furter, an eccentric transvestite. For those who love attending Film.Ca Cinema's ann...
