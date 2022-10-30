Tour Oakville's best decorated haunted houses

But some houses really go the extra mile - transforming their normal homes into detailed, excited haunted houses, with some displays being nothing short of spectacular.

Over the last two weeks, Oakville News has heard from our readers about some of their favourite haunted houses in town, and we've gathered photos and addresses of just a few of our favourites.

If you're looking for an easy and local way to get into the Halloween spirit, why not go on a haunted house hunt of your own? These houses are really something special to see in the daytime, but then become even more amazing when the lights go on after dark.

We hope you enjoy some of our pictures from around town. Happy haunting!

111 Solingate Drive

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News 111 Solingate Drive - Halloween

Let's start with one of Oakville's largest and best-known haunted houses: the Fare Share food bank fundraiser at 111 Solingate Drive, located near Bronte Village. This display is over 160 feet long!

Homeowner (and chief designer) Todd was out as several neighbours were walking by this weekend, and says the display outside the house takes "at least three weeks to put up every year." The lights and full effects are on nightly from 7-10 p.m.

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News 111 Solingate Drive - Halloween

The display is run as an annual fundraiser for the Fare Share food bank that serves Oakville directly - there's a drop off at the house. Last year's fundraiser, according to Todd, collected more than $14,000 in donations and over 9,000 pounds of food. This haunted house is an Oakville classic.

2093 Oak Springs Road

Next let's venture to the River Oaks area, where several children were visiting the haunted house display just off Trafalgar Road (and the animatronics had just been turned on for the night!)

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News 2093 Oak Springs Road - Halloween

Within the stone fence are some large set pieces, but also a particular attention to smaller details that really makes it stand out. There are layers of lights, props and scenic effects that make the display go beyond three-dimensional.

Oakville News has a special thank-you to the children who posed here in our special picture at the beginning of this story. The kids were especially captivated by the giant spider posed over the doorway and main entrance that beckons visitors hoping for candy!

1383 Pineway Court

Over in the Glen Abbey neighbourhood, there are a couple great haunted house displays. But Pineway Court offers a special display of all inflatables!

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News 1383 Pineway Court - Halloween

This is one house where pictures really don't do it justice. There are more than 40 inflatables on the front lawn in this sprawling display, including famous characters and Halloween classics. There's also a large inflatable archway for trick-or-treaters come Halloween night!

More haunted houses to find

Looking for even more haunted houses in town? Here are just a few more to look for:

1520 Lancaster Drive (in Falgarwood)

45 Nadia Place (in Sunningdale)

1342 Sandpiper Road (in Glen Abbey)

2224 Stone Glen Crescent (in West Oak Trails)

1356 Windrush Drive (in Glen Abbey)

When visiting haunted houses, don't forget to please be respectful of the families that live there and live in the surrounding neighbourhoods. The displays are meant to be enjoyed, but make sure to ask before taking pictures and be careful of parking, traffic calmed areas and other families who may be nearby.

Have a spook-tacular Halloween!