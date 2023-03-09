Hexagon Chef Rafael Covarrubias

× Expand Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville Tiradito de Atun

Elevated plating emulates similar attributes found in the complexities of good wine: balanced, structured, varietal and long on the palate.

Award-winning and well-respected Executive Chef Rafael Covarrubias of Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville, Ontario, continues to wow patrons with exceptional offerings from various regions of the globe.

Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville Executive Chef Rafael Covarrubias

With a coveted acknowledgement as One to Watch, awarded by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, Covarrubias continues to create, inspire and impress guests who have had the pleasure of dining at the Hexagon since its inception in 2017, but also those who work with him.

The fine cuisine offered at the Hexagon has uniquely infused flavours that were familiar to Covarrubias during his youth in Mexico.

Known for his award-winning Mole Negro Muscovy Duck, patrons will experience the skillful harmony of ingredient offerings like a zesty Hokkaido Scallop Crudo with Italian Bergamot and Habanero, as well the luxurious mouthfeel of the Occhi, Pecorino Cheese and French Périgord Black Truffle dish. The combination of flavours is deliberate and awakens the senses.

A nine-course tasting menu is available upon request.

Hexagon Restaurant Snake River Farms Wagyu Zabuton at Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville

Though his plating is pure art, his flavours divine, with unsurpassed quality ingredients, Covarrubias will tell you that he is most passionate about creating the experience for his guests by way of taste, with the appropriate ambience.

Adequate engagement creates meaningful memories that will make a difference when people reflect on their time at the restaurant.

"The food and wine are, of course, the most important aspect of the meal, but finding a way to make it an exceptional experience for the guests drives me," shares Rafael.

Q. What role do you believe you played in Hexagon's recognition in the 2022 Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants List?

I am Involved in every aspect of the restaurant, including guest interaction, but it takes a village to create something that can touch you at different levels. It’s not just a sole effort.

Q. What sets the Hexagon apart from other fine dining restaurants?

We have upgraded our identity. We have built a community with our guests. There is a hyper-focus on the wine list and menu. We want people to be excited about dining here and to feel important. When our guests leave here, I want them to have a reason to talk amongst themselves about how soon they’ll return.

Hexagon Restaurant Heirloom tomatoes with mojo made from strawberries, sherry and chopotle at Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville

The menu is seasonal, and new items are always being introduced, so you always have something to look forward to during every visit.

We are focused on putting in the work and creating an experience that is very consistent for everybody that eats here.

Q. What is the next step for you in the near future?

A Michelin Star - all chefs aspire to achieve it.

Destination Toronto, Destination Ontario and Destination Canada partnered with Michelin for five years to prepare the first Canadian guide. 13 Toronto restaurants received Canada’s first stars in September 2022.

Q. Long-term goals?

In the medium-long term, I’d like to have a restaurant of my own. I feel like I have taken my career in steps that are very well thought out. Right now, I am here, at the restaurant, and making improvements in ways that we haven’t done before.

Hexagon Restaurant Smoked whitefish at Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville

Q. You have already achieved an illustrious career at only 28 years of age. To date, what achievements can you say you are proud of?

All of them add something collectively. Having the restaurant being added to Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list for the past three years is what I’m most proud of.

As an immigrant from Mexico, I had a goal to make a mark here. I came here alone. To make it worth it to leave home and leave the comforts of being with family, I had to push myself to do my very best.

Now to be part of a restaurant considered to be one of the best in the country, it’s important to take a moment to acknowledge and enjoy it.

Jordan Wilkinson, Chef de Cuisine, has been here at Hexagon with me from the beginning. We have a solid team foundation that keeps us grounded and helps us progressively move forward.

It takes a village, and we have really, really passionate people here. We made something special, all together. It's a group achievement. I am really proud of it.

Q. What would you like those who have not yet dined at the Hexagon to know?

Hexagon Restaurant Fine dining at Hexagon Restaurant in Oakville

I invite them to come and experience it. Some might think that the atmosphere might be intimidating, but it's the opposite. We’re a group of people who want to make a difference and really want to put out really delicious food and really awesome wine, and really awesome service. And that’s all we’re trying to do. We’re trying to create an experience that is memorable for everyone who walks through the door.

Q. What does having the location for the restaurant in Oakville mean to you?

Oakville is an amazing place to be. Developing this restaurant and working and having created a sense of community and meeting a lot of locals here is exciting. It's a beautiful town with awesome people. We’re trying to make sure that the restaurant maintains a position that the residents of Oakville can be proud of.

According to an anonymous Michelin chief inspector, selections are judged by: the quality of products, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of cooking techniques, the chef's personality as reflected in their cuisine, and consistency between visits.

Rafael Covarrubias’ passion for his work is in line with Michelin guidelines. Best illustrated by the number of return guests, little staff turnover, as well from the expertly curated wine list created by Hexagon's Sommelier Martin Watson for those with refined taste, exclusively designed cocktails with the discriminating palate in mind, to the masterfully baked desserts that follow the intoxicating flavours of the carefully prepared entrées.

The results of the direction that Chef Covarrubias and his team have taken the restaurant are evidence that this chef holds the recipe for success!

Hexagon is located in Downtown Oakville's town square at 210 Lakeshore Road East.