Hindus around the world celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed deity widely revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

The festival usually takes place in late August or early September and lasts for ten days. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi started on Tuesday, September 19.

During this time, people install Ganesha idols in their homes or public pandals (temporary structures), decorate them with flowers and lights, and offer prayers and devotional songs to Lord Ganesh.

On the festival's final day, the idols are immersed in water, symbolizing the departure of Lord Ganesh and his blessings for the year ahead.

Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in India, particularly in the state of Maharashtra, with great enthusiasm and joy.

A traditional greeting on this auspicious day is: "On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, prosperity, and joy."