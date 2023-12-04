Baked Crab Cake Holiday Tower recipe

× Expand Michele Bogle Crab Cake Tower Recipe

No, this isn’t a croquembouche covered in white chocolate, but rather a whimsical twist on a classic savoury dish served with a delightfully fresh remoulade.

The consumption of the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab of Maryland, a staple of the region, is believed by historians to be traced back to Native American cuisine, and one of the first Native American dishes adopted by European colonists.

When recipes for crab grew in popularity, the crab cake naturally evolved; making its first appearance in New York World’s Fair Cook Book by author Crosby Gaige in 1939.

Most are accustomed to a fried version of this favoured bite. I prefer the softer, less greasy cake texture by baking it. Frankly, it allows me to believe, true or not, that it’s healthier for me, and I can therefore justify repeated indulgences.

I also substitute mayonnaise in the remoulade sauce with greek yogurt. Paired with the freshly squeezed lemon juice and herbs, it adds a zesty addition to this delicious appetizer.

The presentation makes for a welcoming and festive addition to the appetizers served on a well dressed table this holiday season.

Holiday Tower of Baked Crab Cake with Remoulade Sauce Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 45 min YIELDS: 40 pcs

Equipment

12 inch styrofoam cone, toothpicks, parchment paper, cutting board, paring knife, baking sheet, measuring cup, fork, measuring spoon, large mixing bowl, medium-sized mixing bowl, rounded retractable ice cream scoop, whisk

Ingredients

Crab Cakes -

4 eggs

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

4 Tbsp Dijon mustard

3 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp salt

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

4 Tbsp parsley

5 cups crab or imitation crab meat, finely chopped

1 cup Panko

1 green onion, finely chopped

Cherry tomatoes for garnish

Remoulade Sauce -

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp Dijon mustard

⅛ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

⅛ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, add all of the sauce ingredients and thoroughly blend all components together. Chill until needed.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 350℉.

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Then whisk in ¼ cup yogurt, 4 tablespoons of Dijon mustard, 3 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, ½ teaspoon of paprika, ¼ teaspoon, cayenne, ½ teaspoon black pepper, ¼ teaspoon of salt and parsley.

Add in the crab, celery, green onion and Panko, until thoroughly blended.

Step 3

Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Using an ice cream scoop, create uniform balls and place each a half inch apart on the baking sheet.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool completely.

Step 4

Place the styrofoam cone on a serving dish.

Stick a toothpick halfway into a crab cake. Then press the other half of the stick into the cone at the very bottom. Form a ring around the bottom of the cone, having the cakes touch one another.

Steady the cone with one hand for the first row until the weight distribution is even. Repeat, one row at a time to the top of the cone.

Step 5

Garnish with cherry tomatoes and green olives. Accompany this dish with a serving of homemade remoulade sauce for dipping, and extra toothpicks for guests to pull the crab cakes from the tree. Enjoy!