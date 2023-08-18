Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar introduces Oakville to Edomae-style sushi

× Expand Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar Executive Chef Tim Nguyen of Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar in Oakville

In the early nineteenth century, Nigiri-style sushi, recognized as a piece of raw fish over a ball of rice, was considered “fast food”. Chef Nguyen of Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar in Oakville, is revisiting a 200-year old tradition of sushi-making, called Edomae, that extracts flavours never imagined from fresh fish.

Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar Maki rolls with caviar at Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar in Oakville

Edomae sushi was invented in 1818. Tokyo was then known as Edo, and the word mae, translated, means “in front”. Fish would be caught, then sold daily on the waterfront. As there was no refrigeration at the time, a method to extend the edible life of the landed catch was a necessity for the world’s largest city of nearly two million people.

It was discovered that fish cured with sake yeast over a period of several days would leave, even squid, rendered buttery, tender and flavourful.

As reputation would have it, Tokyo was a city of impatient consumers. New methods of serving the fish were sought out, when the nigiri-style was adopted in 1824. Pushcarts lined the waterfront with pieces of fish preserved in rice vinegar, and served over rice.

Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar Wagyu beef at Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar in Oakville

Today, there are fewer than a handful of sushi chefs in the GTA who offer the traditional Edomae method of preparing sushi in their restaurants. Chef Nguyen of Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar, is a chef who abides by the principles of Edomae.

Amy and Tim Nguyen were aware of a gap in the market for this traditional style of sushi, launching their second location of Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar, in Oakville, June 3 of this year. The first Hoseki opened in Burlington in 2021, and has been recognized as one of the 2023 CBRB Best Businesses in Canada, nominated by patrons for good service, high food quality, and customer satisfaction.

Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar Tuna topped with Uni and Sturgeon Caviar at Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar in Oakville

Tim moved to the United States from Vietnam when he was young. At 16, he took a summer job at the legendary Bush Garden Restaurant in Seattle, where he learned from Japanese chefs and fell in love with the art behind Japanese cuisine.

He and his wife moved to Canada in 2021, when they opened their first restaurant. During his experience, Nguyen honed skills, resulting in the invention of new techniques in the art of sushi-making.

Using the freshest fish flown in from Japan, Chef Nguyen then takes the time to cure or age the fish for a week, changing the chemical structure, bringing out the umami flavours, and creating a melt-in-your-mouth texture that you can't have if you simply just cut and serve fish.

Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar Edomae-style sushi at Hoseki Omakase Sushi Bar in Oakville

The restaurant’s omakase, formal dining experiences leaves their guests in the hands of Chef Nguyen, who serves seasonal, elegant, artistic dishes made using the finest ingredients available both locally and from Japan, including white and black truffles as well as caviar. Nigiri-style dishes are also available on the menu.

When asked if the couple have future plans to open additional locations, Tim answered, “No, we want to keep the business small to maintain this level of quality; keep it authentic and to keep a personal connection with our guests.”