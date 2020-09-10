How to Buy TIFF Tickets at this year's Festival

Today is the beginning of the 45th Toronto International Film Festival, marking ten days of world premieres and extraordinary work in movies. But how can you be part of it? How do you get tickets? Here are the basics of how you can see movies at TIFF this year, including from in your homes - even in Oakville.

I'm currently on a mission to see all 57 new feature films being screened at this year's festival, but even just seeing one is a great way to be part of this year's event.

Events take place both in-person and streaming through TIFF's new app called Bell Digital Cinema from now until September 19, 2020. Tickets for all events are available online here.

There are four key ways to see the films this year; here's a breakdown for each of them.

1. BELL DIGITAL CINEMA

This the way more than 90% of attendees will see their films this year.

Here’s how it works: You buy a ticket to a film online (between $19-26 per film), which will become available on a certain day of the festival. You (and however many fellow cinephiles in your bubble you can cram into your living room) will then have 24 hours to watch it.

Almost all films with Bell Digital Cinema are then viewable like most films from another streaming service would be. Open the app, sign in, and the movies you've purchased online will be available there to watch once the "showtime" begins.

Nearly all the films have a start time of 6 p.m. on the day they begin, and you can start the film anytime before 6 p.m. the following day. Once you begin, however, you only have 12 hours to finish watching the movie. The film can be paused, rewound, and scrolled through like most digital "rentals."

The system is well-designed and easy to navigate, and is available for all screens in Canada, but what makes this special from renting any old movie is dozens of these titles are literal world premieres. Part of the fun also comes in setting up your living room, TV room, bedrooms, basements or backyards for your very special movie night.

(As I'm beginning my 57-movie marathon, I've made a temporary office and theatre in my own living room.)

× Expand Photo: Tyler Collins

2. DRIVE-IN SHOWTIMES

Large audience shows this year, to maximize safety, will all be held outdoors. Popular films (including most of the Gala Presentations) will be screened here.

There are three drive-in venues in Toronto showcasing films; two are at Ontario Place and the third is at Polson Pier. Each venue is limited to one or two shows per night, with most of them beginning at 9 p.m. or later.

Tickets at drive-ins are for assigned spaces, and the cost varies on how many people are in your vehicle. Tickets for two people cost $49, while cars with three or more people cost $69. There's no limit to the number of people per car, but you can't bring lawn chairs and sit outside - everyone must remain in the car for the entirety of the film.

3. OPEN-AIR SCREENINGS

A fourth outdoor venue has been set up, also at Ontario Place, for a different kind of moviegoing under the stars. This venue was principally designed so festival goers could enjoy the communal experience of seeing a movie together while minimizing the risks from being indoor and also not requiring you own a car.

The cost for these screenings are $38 each, with the ticket including two chairs provided for you, and a maximum of two people per "pod" - singles will have to purchase both seats.

Another note: this theatre is about a 10-minute walk from Exhibition GO Station, meaning it's possible for you to get even via public transit from Oakville.

4. IN-PERSON SHOWS AT TIFF BELL LIGHTBOX

Finally, the flagship venue for TIFF events 364 days a year, the Lightbox on King Street is also this year's only location to see a movie indoors.

Showtimes have been reduced per screen from 4 or 5 per day to a maximum of 3, with 2 1/2 to 3 hour breaks in between for cleaning and disinfecting. In accordance with the rules of Stage 3 reopening in both Toronto and throughout the province, all indoor shows are limited to an audience of 50 people, and some smaller theatres (like screen 4) has an even smaller capacity.

These tickets are, like Bell Digital Cinema, $19-26 each, but these prices are per person, not group.

One more important note - all ticket prices include taxes and fees, so the price you see is the price you pay. But TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey said today in a video with opening remarks for the festival, "Just by purchasing a ticket, you are helping us rebuild our community." This is great way to connect with the world of film in Canada as a whole.

Tickets for all TIFF events, including free talks and screenings, are available here. Happy TIFF!

This story is part 2 of a 12 part series with Oakville News covering the 45th Toronto International Film Festival. Part one began yesterday, and reviews of the Gala Presentations programme will begin tomorrow. For a list of reviews on all 57 films at this year's festival, see all Tyler Collins' TIFF reviews online here.