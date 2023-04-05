'In the Forest' documentary addresses nature's impact on mental health

Evan Jones and David Webster In the Forest documentary Affects green spaces have on mental health

In 2017, the National Library of Medicine reported on an urgent global need for accessible pro-mental health infrastructure. Public green spaces were officially designated in the 19th century, directed by a belief that they might provide health benefits.

On-going study results across all ages illustrate that individuals have less mental distress, less anxiety and depression, and exhibit greater well-being when living in urban areas with more green space compared to those with less.

Recent research conducted by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on 16,000 random individuals in urban areas has found that visiting parks, community gardens and other inner-city green spaces reduced the use of drugs for anxiety, insomnia, depression, and high blood pressure by a third, and asthma by a quarter.

Three aspiring filmmakers from the Film and Television Studies at Sheridan College created a seven-minute documentary, In the Forest, which primarily focused on a subjective experience with a study group relating to such benefits.

Producer Carla Aicken, Directors Harlow Castillo, and Poppi Fella Pellegrino are friends in the program who found their reasons to frequent the forested area off campus.

Evan Jones and Bella Gouveia Poppi Fella Pellegrino and Harlow Castillo, Directors of In the Forest

Q. Why was this subject matter an important choice for your short documentary?

A: Apartments for students are crowded and small. Basement apartments do not have a lot of sunlight. To go to the forest, you are able to take your problems and work through them better.

Poppi and I met and walked in the forest every day. We were getting exercise. It was often where we’d go for privacy. It’s a beautiful space. We decided to write about it since spending time in the forest has helped us so much.

Our inspiration for the program film project seemed an obvious choice. This is a film that is really close to us and a message that we really want to share.

Connecting with Carla Aicken was a natural decision. She was already friends with Poppi. Prior to arriving on campus, Carla lived in rural Ontario. She shared, "Going away to school and being surrounded, suddenly, by concrete everywhere affected me mentally. I go to the forest as often as I can to reconnect."

Even Jones and Bella Gouveia Carla Aicken, Associate Producer of In the Forest

Ann Mulvale (Oakville Mayor 1988 - 2006) commends their efforts to create conversation on the topic, "I have lived in the College Park, Sheridan College neighbourhood since 1972. All four of my homes that I have lived in here have backed onto open space, mostly 16 Mile Creek ravine."

"My son and family purchased a house on the same ravine 11 years ago; we all see the value in paying more for such healthy locations."

Q. What are some key benefits of green spaces that are most relatable to readers?

A: We conducted some research on the impact on mental health through scientific studies. We discovered and can agree that benefits strongly connect to physical activity. In an urban environment, you can run or walk in green spaces and get away from phones and electronics. You can connect with friends. It gets people out of their houses. Exposing yourself to nature helps you to remain stable and connected to your environment and, most importantly, connected to yourself.

Q. Since the direction of this film speaks less about research and statistics, what is the intent of this film?

A: Our documentary mainly focuses on a subjective experience. All four of our subjects have really intimate connections with the forest. All four have found that the forest is where they go to help their mental health and connect.

Q. What would be the ultimate takeaway from watching In the Forest?

We hope to encourage conversation. We’d like to bring awareness to residents and students that these forests exist in Oakville. Having the rest of the community connect to it as much as we do would definitely be cool. Just speaking about testimonials allows others to open up about themselves and about their time spent in the forests. Having their own experience would be important, and even better if they shared it.

Q. What are the group's thoughts surrounding diminishing natural urban spaces?

We are aware of spaces that aren’t protected as well as they could be, especially right now around the Greenbelt area. This is a really timely piece to really create that conversation to try to protect these spaces.

I come from Norfolk County near Backus Heritage Conservation Area, part of the only Carolinian forest in the country. So forest spaces are very important to protect. Especially ones that hold the kind of value as those in Oakville.

Evan Jones and Bella Gouveia Morrison Valley Trail South

Our film was shot on the Morrison Valley Trail South. We chose this patch of forest to focus on for logistical reasons as students. It was close in proximity for us to access, but this is something that we would want to investigate as far as protecting the areas.

Moving forward, we intend on researching it, but Oakville prides itself on having forest spaces. This documentary is more about appreciating the spaces available.

In general, in the world, diminishing green spaces, deforestation, developments being built, and all that stuff are very real threats to our environment. Showcasing a city that prides itself in green space and actively preserving those green spaces is really important because it sets an example for the cities that aren’t doing that.

Q. What message would you want to deliver to parties responsible for development and planning?

Oakville does a great job protecting green spaces, but Oakville can take even more pride in its green spaces. This is one of the most charming things about the town. I have lived here since childhood.

Forest spaces are a staple for me. I would love to see funding put into marketing it more so that more people know that it’s there. We spoke to quite a few people who had no idea that they were here.

Q. Can you elaborate more on the interaction with Oakville residents while filming?

Yes! We are super grateful for the more than ten people that let us interview them. All of them had lovely testimonies and very different stories about what green spaces meant to them. I don’t think that we could have ever made it possible without their help.

"We would love to view In the Forest!," exclaims Karen Brock, President of Oakville Green.

"OakvilleGreen’s mission is to lead the protection and restoration of nature where we live and to connect people to nature through our programming!"

"In fact, we have collaborated on several projects at Sheridan College, including planting several shade trees near the Annie Smith building, a wildflower garden, the Medicine Wheel Garden and most recently, the Depave Project at Trafalgar and Ceremonial Drive. Sheridan is so fortunate to have lovely trails and forests on and near its property."

The students have submitted In the Forest to Oakville Festival of Film and Art for screening consideration. There were 11 members of the film crew that made this project possible, as well as others.

Aicken notes, "We want to make sure to thank our crew. Also, the Town of Oakville, and Rachel Leung from the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, for allowing us to make this film at Morrison Valley Trail. We want to make sure that they know how grateful we are."

"As well, Sheridan’s Desiree Thyme, Media Production Coordinator, and Professor Nadine Valcin for her expertise in helping us put this documentary together. Nadine really helped us shape our vision in terms of getting our positive message out and using Oakville as an example for all of our thoughts and feelings in this lovely little time capsule of the forest in our lives."

