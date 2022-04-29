× Expand Photo courtesy of Rhodri Kasperbauer Information Vs Communication

Rhodri Kasperbauer is a teacher and an artist with a track record of 40 years. His art debut started back in the 1980s, creating posters and pursuing Film & Television in London, United Kingdom, at university.

Rhodri has also won an award for video in Japan. Still, today's focus is on the outdoor Kerr Street Bulletin Gallery Exhibition for April, featuring his art exhibition entitled 'INFORMATION VS PERSPECTIVE.'

According to Rhodri, teaching and art are often entwined as they both center around inspiring people to develop ideas and an understanding of the world.

Exhibitions Organizer Elena Martoglio with Artist Rhodri Kasprbauer.

"A few years ago, one of my pieces of work was featured at the AIRD Gallery in Downtown Toronto," said Rhodri, explaining the inspiration behind his work.

"I felt like one of the curators who put together my exhibition guide slightly misunderstood my work," said Rhodri, referring to a piece of work at the Kerr Street Bulletin Gallery Exhibition.

"I realized, however, that the magic behind art is that everyone has a subjective perspective on a piece of art. The whole idea of this exhibition is to illustrate the difference between what information is and what perspective is."

Some art pieces look like information, while others look like perspective.

Rhoddrie captures this in several pieces of his artwork. Some art looks like mere information and others invite the viewer to think deeper and reflect on the many perspectives surrounding the work of art that one can come up with based on where the photo is taken and the shot's perspective.

"When I took the photo in North Korea, I was told I cannot chop off the top or the bottom as that is against the law. In this event, the piece of work is literally perspective."

The artwork started as paper and became digitally enhanced by resizing, adjusting exposure, etc. The photos were initially used a print stick (a stick comprised of potato and glue) and then added upon by technology. The 13th photograph includes a scene from the Lake Ontario shoreline in Oakville but there is also a collage that contains scenes from Hong Kong.

The idea behind this art exhibition was that there were going to be 31 pieces of art meant to coalesce with each day of the week.

If someone was walking by this exhibition, depending on the day, they would be guided towards the specific exhibit of art for the day, helping people focus on each artwork.

April 17 was Easter, and Rhodri created a thematic piece.

Photo courtesy of Rhodri Kasperbauer.

"My hope for the future of art in Oakville is that we can have more physical installations like what you see around the architecture of Toronto."

"I believe these types of art pieces integrated into the community and city really beautify the community. It is one thing to digitally showcase your work and have it appreciated by the masses, but it is another to render your art on a medium in reality."

The exhibit is unique in depicting how perspective and information work in tandem in our world. Rhodri listed the England-based street artist Banksy as his inspiration.

The Kerr Street Bulletin Exhibition Space is made available through the assistance of Oakville Town and Kerr Village BIA providing an opportunity for the local community to experience street art.

If you want to visit this creative exhibition, the display is located on the Kerr Village Information Boards, opposite Lusitania Bakery Cafe at 314 Kerr Street.