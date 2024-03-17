'International Roots 'n' Blues Kitchen Party' starts spring tour in Oakville

× Expand James Dean Photography

Ontario music lovers, get ready for an evening of Roots 'n' Blues this Spring! The trio will be touring across the province with their first show set for next week in Oakville.

Multi-award-winning artists Suzie Vinnick and Charlie A’Court from Canada will be joining forces with Australian musician Lloyd Spiegel for an unforgettable night of soulful melodies and electrifying performances.

Following the success of their self-titled album, which recently received a nomination for blues album of the year at the 2024 East Coast Music Awards, the trio is eager to bring their blend of talent and camaraderie to Ontario audiences.

From Whitehorse, Yukon to St. John's, Newfoundland, they wowed crowds with 26 shows last year, and now they're ready to do it all over again.

"The album is far more than simply a guitar player's album, which it easily could have been. These people are grand writers and singers too, and that really makes the collection strong," says Canadian journalist Bob Mersereau.

Bringing their talents together onstage, Vinnick, A'Court, and Spiegel ensure an evening imbued with the cozy ambiance and infectious energy found among musical friends gathered at home (think: a kitchen party).

Their blend of music, storytelling, and camaraderie fosters an atmosphere that captivates, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the jubilant camaraderie and vibrant entertainment of shared moments.

Charlie A'Court, with his soulful voice and fierce guitar work, brings a contemporary flair to the stage, while Lloyd Spiegel's jaw-dropping guitar chops and commanding presence have earned him the title of an "Oz Roots & Blues Icon." Suzie Vinnick rounds out the trio with her prodigious guitar and bass skills, complementing her voice described as "spun gold and honey."

Experience the sheer magic of the "International Roots 'n' Blues Kitchen Party" as it makes its way to Ontario this Spring. With a staggering 60 international awards in roots and blues between them, this trio promises an unforgettable evening of music, stories, and laughter.

Tour Dates

March 25, 2024 - Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

https://bit.ly/ASVOakville

April 2, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Hugh's Room Live

https://bit.ly/ASVToronto

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

https://bit.ly/ASVKingston

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Orillia, ON - Orillia Opera House

https://bit.ly/ASVOrillia

Friday, Apri 5, 2024 - Guelph, ON - River Run Centre

https://bit.ly/ASVGuelph

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - London, ON - Aeolian Hall

https://bit.ly/ASVLondon