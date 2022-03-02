OFFA's International Women's Day film series returns for a second year

× Expand Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

After the success of their monthlong International Women's Day event in 2021, Oakville Festivals of Film & Art (also known as OFFA) is bringing back their International Women’s Day Film Series for March 2022.

This is OFFA's second annual event featuring International Women’s Day, this year on March 8.

When it premiered last year, it was the first series and event of its kind in Halton, like OFFA describes, "celebrating women in film (both in front of and behind the camera) with projects from across Canada and around the world."

"Helmed by four talented female directors," according to this year's announcement, "from Canada, Malta, the USA, and the UK, these films highlight the official themes for #IWD 2022: #BreaktheBias, and gender equality."

Once again the series will show a total four films shown on subsequent Thursday nights, beginning tomorrow, March 3, 2022. The first event will be an in-person show at Film.Ca Cinemas, featuring the new film Mothering Sunday (which Oakville News reviewed at its TIFF world premiere last fall). The other three films in the series will be virtual events to be streamed online and/or at-home.

Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

There are four films in all that will be featured as part of the series:

Mothering Sunday , starring Odessa Young, Colin Firth and Olivia Colman, on Thurs. March 3

, starring Odessa Young, Colin Firth and Olivia Colman, on Thurs. March 3 Quickening on Thurs. March 10

on Thurs. March 10 Alice , starring Keke Palmer, Common and Johnny Lee Miller, on Thurs. March 17

, starring Keke Palmer, Common and Johnny Lee Miller, on Thurs. March 17 Carmen on Thurs. March 24

Each performance will also begin by a streamed musical performance from Canadian, female musicians including Hyun-Young Ju, Natasha Meister, Simone MCQ and the band Women in Song.

The films themselves begin screening at 7:30 p.m. each night. More information about the featured films is available directly from OFFA.

Screening passes include access to all four films (one-person ticket and three virtual shows) for $54.99, and partial proceeds from the sale of these passes are "being donated to the United Way Halton/Hamilton: Women United" fund.

OFFA says this is the best way to enjoy their online programs while supporting the organization. Individual tickets, if you'd only like to see one or two films, cost $12.99 for each event.

According to OFFA Executive Director and Programmer Wendy Donnan, "By shining a light on international female driven story lines, and supporting a local charity that helps women and children, OFFA is hoping to bring more female-led stories, talent and perspectives to the mainstream."

If you can't watch the event live, OFFA says the films will be available to watch for seven days after their initial screening date.

More information is available and tickets are on sale now via OFFA's website.