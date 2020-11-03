Intimate Partner Violence Memorial unveiled

× Expand HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), the Halton Police Board and Halton Women's Place held a virtual unveiling of a new Intimate Partner Violence Memorial at Halton Regional Police Service Headquarters this morning.

This memorial recognizes all those who have suffered at the hands of intimate partner violence, honours all victims who have been killed in acts of intimate partner violence, and aims to increase awareness of the impacts of intimate partner violence in our community.

Because A Life Without Violence Is The Only Life To Live

"Today's intimate partner violence memorial dedication serves as a reaffirmation of the Halton Regional Police Service's commitment to work alongside our partners to ensure that Halton region is a place where every person has the right to feel safe in their homes and supported by their community. Intimate partner violence continues to claim far too many victims, and only through working together will we be able to lessen its impact," says Chief Stephen J. Tanner, Halton Regional Police Service.

Memorial inscription

We honour and mourn all those whose lives have been tragically taken as a result of Intimate Partner Violence.

We stand in solidarity with those who still experience abuse in their homes, and we work diligently to create meaningful change to end violence.

We acknowledge the men who pledge not to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

We support a society that educates children and youth about their inherent right to live a life free of violence and fear.

A collaboration between the Halton Regional Police Service, the Halton Regional Police Services Board and Halton Women's Place.

November 2nd, 2020

November 2, 2020

"This memorial is a public commitment to the memory of those who have lost their lives to intimate partner violence, to honour those who have survived it, and to help those who are facing it now. We must work together to end intimate partner violence, because a life without violence is the only life to live," says Diane Beaulieu, Past Executive Director, Halton Women's Place.

Intimate partner violence is ever-present in our community. Our officers respond, on average, to more than nine (9) intimate partner violence incidents a day. We also recognize that intimate partner violence often goes unreported to police.

In 2019, the HRPS responded to 3,326 Intimate Partner Violence calls, resulting in 781 arrests and 1468 charges. To date, in 2020, the HRPS has responded to 3003 calls, resulting in 736 arrests and 1623 arrests.

This past year has introduced new stresses and new hardships to our lives. Now, more than ever, victims of intimate partner violence need the support of their community. In times of isolation, we must show victims that they are not alone and that help is available.

The HRPS and its community partners, urge everyone to look out for their relatives, friends, neighbours and co-workers, who they suspect may not be safe at home. Check in on them regularly, establish a 'signal' word and call for help if you believe someone is in danger.

Victims or friends/family of victims are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service, Halton Women's Place or other community resources if intimate partner violence is happening. Shelters across Halton are still open at this time and Halton Women's Place continues to offer services. Help is available.

Intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence supports & resources

The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in Halton Region for victims of intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777

Halton Women's Place 905-878-8555 (north) or 905-332-7892 (24-hour crisis line)

Halton Children's Aid Society 905-333-4441 or 1-866-607-5437

Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre - located at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington - 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Every person has the right to feel safe in our community.