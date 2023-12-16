Light up this holiday season with this inverted Bûche de Noël recipe

Michele Bogle Buche de Noel Recipe

This popular log-shaped sponge cake is also known as a Yule log.

The tradition of finding a large tree log and burning it on the shortest day of the year during a festival, is said to have originated during the Medieval Scandinavian era, between 793 Ad to 1066, as part of the celebration of the Winter Solstice.

As time passed, people celebrated the 12-days of Yuletide as a countdown to their observed Yule. During which time the party would not conclude until all the food and drinks were consumed.

The name Bûche de Noël originally referred to the Yule log itself, and was transformed into a dessert after the custom had fallen out of popular practise.

The dessert, popularized in the nineteenth century Edwardian era by Parisian bakers, became known then by its French translation Bûche de Noël.

What is a Bûche de Noël? Simply put, it is a sponge cake rolled like a log, filled with freshly whipped cream and covered in frosting. Pastry chefs around the world have designed their own decorative Yule log. Visually, a log is difficult to reinvent. Not many attempt to invert it, as gravity is inclined to draw it open or topple it over.

This recipe is bold. The tip is to leave the custard to set as long as possible before assembly. This sponge is very moist, which prevents cracking, so the frosting provides additional support.

All of the elements add just the right amount of sweetness to this dessert. The silky smooth custard has a lovely vanilla finish, that gives the components a creamy cohesion that cream doesn’t offer.

I hope that this recipe becomes a favourite Christmas dessert enjoyed by family and friends.

Inverted Bûche de Noël Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 3 hours, includes cooling

YIELDS: 6 pieces

Equipment: Stand up or hand held mixer with bowl, medium saucepan, heat-resistant spatula, heat resistant measuring cups, frosting knife, parchment paper, 9 ½ inch x 13 inch baking sheet, clean tea towel, plastic wrap, 2 mixing bowls, whisk, large cooling rack

Ingredients

Custard:

4 large egg yolks, room temperature

1 ⅔ cups milk

½ cup sugar, divided

2 Tbsp vanilla

3 Tbsp cornstarch

2 Tbsp butter, softened

Sponge Cake:

6 large eggs, room temperature, divided

¾ cup sugar, divided

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp salt

⅔ cup flour

½ tsp baking powder

Buttercream Frosting:

5 cups icing sugar

¼ cup milk

½ cup butter, softened

2 tsp vanilla

2 oz red gel food colouring

1 oz black food colouring

Edible Sugar Glass:

¼ cup sugar

⅛ cup corn syrup

⅛ cup water

2 drops red food colouring

Instructions

Custard:

Step 1

Stir together 1 ⅔ cup milk and a ¼ cup of sugar in a saucepan. Bring the combination to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a low simmer.

Step 2

Whisk the egg yolks in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine ¼ cup of sugar with the corn starch, then whisk the combination into the egg yolks.

Step 3

Stream half of the warm milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture while whisking rapidly to avoid cooking the egg.

Add the egg yolk mixture into the remaining warm milk mixture while continuing to whisk rapidly until the combination is smooth. Continue to whisk slowly for 5 minutes on low heat as the custard thickens.

Step 4

Leaving the saucepan on the element, turn the heat off and stir in the butter.

Remove the saucepan from the heat. Allow the custard to cool for 5 minutes, then add the vanilla.

Step 5

Allow the custard to cool for 20 minutes, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill the custard in the refrigerator while preparing the cake.

Cake:

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉.

Grease the baking sheet and line the bottom with parchment paper. Allow for an inch of overhang on both ends.

Step 2

With the mixer, beat 6 egg whites with the ¼ cup of sugar on high speed for 5 minutes, until stiff peaks form. Carefully transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Step 3

Beat together the 6 egg yolks, the remaining ½ cup sugar, the oil, vanilla, and salt on high speed for 2 minutes, until light and fluffy.

Step 4

Combine the flour and baking powder in a bowl, then add the flour to the egg yolk mixture on low speed, just until combined.

Step 5

Fold a ⅓ of the egg whites into the egg yolk mixture at a time.

Step 6

Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake for 15 minutes or until the cake is lightly golden in colour and springs back when gently pressed.

Step 7

When the cake comes out of the oven, run a knife around the edges to loosen the cake from the pan.

Place the clean tea towel lengthwise over the lengthwise direction of the cake. Set the topside of the cooling rack over the tea towel and carefully flip the cake over. Remove the pan use the overhang of the parchment paper to carefully remove it from the cake.

Step 8

Lifting the tea towel at the wide end of the cake, gently begin rolling both up together as tightly as possible without affecting the integrity of the cake.

Support the roll in place and allow it to cool for 2 hours.

Frosting:

In the mixer, add icing sugar, ¼ cup of milk, ½ cup of butter, and 2 teaspoons of vanilla. Beat until smooth. Add food colouring until desired colour is achieved. Set aside.

Edible Sugar Glass:

Step 1

Add corn syrup, water, food colouring, and a ¼ cup of sugar to a heat resistant measuring cup. Mix and microwave at 30 second intervals until the sugar combination begins to take on a sticky candy-like texture.

Step 2

Avoid handling the hot sugar, it may cause injury if touched with your hands. Immediately pour several shapes onto a piece of parchment paper, guiding it with a fork before it cools, to achieve a flame tuile as the cake topper. Two good ones will be required for this recipe.

Step 3

Gently unfold the cake and remove the tea towel.

Slice the sheet cake in half vertically to create two candles.

Step 4

Spread the custard evenly across both sheets and carefully and firmly roll the cake over the custard. Clean up any excess custard.

Step 5

Frost the outside and top with candied flame. Decorate the base. Enjoy!

Please note that the roll can be frozen ahead.