Irie Cuisine; Oakville’s first Jamaican restaurant celebrates 20th anniversary

× Expand Irie Cuisine Snapper dish at Irie Cuisine

This unassuming little restaurant in a small strip mall on North Service Road in a residential part of town, was the first of its kind and is still going strong 20 years later.

Irie Cuisine has authentic Jamaican Food, a fare uncommon in the town of Oakville.

Irie Cuisine Orrett Smith, owner of Irie Cuisine

Orrett Smith moved from Jamaica to the United States to study electrical engineering. He then moved to Oakville to start a family. His wife opened Creative Plus Hair Salon and Orrett worked in Mississauga in his chosen field.

Irie Cuisine Jerk Chicken at Irie Cuisine

When his wife mentioned that a restaurant beside her salon had vacated, Orrett saw it as an opportunity to fill a void. In 2002, Irie Cuisine was open for business.

Surprisingly today, there are still only two Jamaican-specific restaurants in all of Oakville.

This family-run business has all hands on deck, helping with cooking, serving and anything else needed, which is part of their recipe for success.

The meals are extremely reasonable, ranging from $10 to $18.50. The rice and peas are perfectly prepared and light, making them a superb pairing for proteins like the tender jerk chicken with a slight kick on its finish. No surprise that it’s Irie’s signature dish. Their curried goat is mild, and possesses a flavour that I haven’t enjoyed for years.

Irie Cuisine Curried Goat at Irie Cuisine

If you crave Ackee and Saltfish, note that this dish is only available Saturday mornings. I dare you to try it if you haven’t yet; it’s a delicious alternative to the traditional bacon and egg breakfast. Add a few splashes of hot sauce; I dare you. The textures and flavour combinations of this dish will make your morning.

Irie Cuisine Ackee and Saltfish at Irie Cuisine

Smith does a lot of business catering for all occasions. You can eat in, but most take advantage of the takeout or delivery option.

I recommend that you call ahead to order. Where the restaurant lacks in ambience, it makes up for in delicious, authentic Jamaican cuisine.

New to the menu is the $10 Jerk Chicken Pasta meal, and Jerk Chicken Spring Roll sides – 3 for $10.

For the past 10 years, Smith has been supporting the education of children in Jamaica by organizing an annual dance which will happen again on Saturday, Sept. 24. This December, Irie Cuisine will also hold a fitting celebration of their 20th year in business.

Irie Cuisine Jerk Chicken and Pasta at Irie Cuisine

Check their website of upcoming details for both events, as well as hours of operation. Note that the restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays.