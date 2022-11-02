× Expand Michele Bogle Jamaican Beef Patty Recipe

The Jamaican beef patty is a derivative of the Cornish pasty, a pastry filled with meat and vegetables. The patty was introduced to the Caribbean by British colonists. Jamaicans modified the pastry with additional spices like curry.

Brought to Canada in the 1970s, this tasty hand pie has become a favoured lunch staple for many and has garnered attention in the most unexpected ways.

The Sunday Gleaner "Canada bans the patty."

Banning of the Beef Patty

In 1985, The Kensington Patty Palace was visited by a Consumer and Corporate Affairs inspector. They informed co-owner Ray Davidson that fines would be imposed if the beef patty wasn’t immediately renamed in the marketing of his shop and in that of several other shops which sold them.

At the time, expenses associated with changing his bakery’s name, signage and registration of a new business would come at a cost that would bring his business to an end.

Many shop owners under the leadership of Davidson banded together, refusing to sell under any other name, that the beef patty was part of Jamaican heritage.

Community outrage propelled the story into the media spotlight, compelling politicians, lawyers and the Jamaican consulate to get involved.

Finally, a compromise was made, allowing shops that sold the pastry to call their product a Jamaican patty.

Feb. 23, 1985, Kensington Patty Palace held a celebration at the store, now known as Patty Day in Toronto.

The End of an Iconic Landmark

Toronto Star Randy's Patties

Randy’s Patties in Toronto was the first Jamaican patty shop in Canada, opening in 1979. On Feb. 26, 2022, Randy’s Patties posted that they would be closing due to ongoing construction by Metrolinx, the pandemic, labour shortages and aging owners.

When the beloved landmark shop announced the closing on Instagram, a cue began outside the little shop, prompting an edit to their post notifying patrons of a limit of patties per person.

People conveyed mixed emotions inciting a reaction from many, including influential celebrity Drake who made a plea to save the iconic Jamaican patty shop by offering to buy it.

The popularity of the small meat pastry continues. I have included a recipe that takes time to make, but the flavours and flakiness of this hand pie make it well worth it.

I wanted to create a recipe for you that included produce that is seasonal, as well as accessible at the Civitan Farmers Market, Dorval Crossing in Oakville. There are growers and makers of many kinds to find there. Open on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

The many ingredients that go into the meat filling give it a depth of flavour that hits your taste buds in stages. You’ll go crazy for the flaky pastry with spices incorporated, making it tasty on its own! If the idea of using scotch bonnet peppers makes your eyes water, use Grace Hot Pepper Sauce to control the heat that you desire.

Jamaican Beef Patty Recipe

Equipment

Large nonstick pan, spatula, measuring cup, spoon, blender, baking sheet, cooling rack, paring knife, cutting board, fork, pastry brush, small bowl, large mixing bowl, grater, peeler, plastic wrap, rolling pin, aluminum foil

PREPARATION TIME 2 hrs 15 min YIELDS 8

Ingredients

Puff pastry

2 cups flour, plus extra for flouring surface

⅔ cup butter

1 cup buttermilk

3 Tbsp turmeric

3 Tbsp baking powder

2 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp curry powder

4 Tbsp shortening

1 egg yolk

Filling

1 1/2 lb ground beef

2 Tbsp paprika

1 Tbsp ginger

1 scotch bonnet pepper, seeded and diced

1 onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp thyme

½ cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 Tbsp ketchup

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 to 2 Tbsp browning sauce for colour

¼ cup panko to absorb excess liquid

1 Tbsp oil

Note:

Browning sauce can be made in any desired quantity by caramelizing sugar.

No buttermilk on hand? Add a tablespoon of white vinegar to a cup of milk per each cup of buttermilk required in a recipe. I like to combine the vinegar with the milk before beginning to give the mixture time to develop. Keep refrigerated until use.

Directions

Step 1

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, turmeric, baking powder, sugar, and curry powder. Dice the shortening and ⅓ of the butter, keeping the remaining piece refrigerated. With minimal hand contact on the butter, use a fork to incorporate the butter and shortening into the flour mixture to create a crumble.

Add the buttermilk and combine it with the fork. Quickly form dough into a ball, which will be sticky. Wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to let the dough rest.

Step 2

In a large pan, add oil and sauté onions on medium-high heat for 2 minutes until translucent. Add carrots, scallions, garlic, ground pepper, thyme, ginger, paprika and scotch bonnet. Adjust spices to taste. Sauté all of the ingredients for 3 minutes, remove from heat and set the mixture aside in a bowl.

Step 3

Brown ground beef on medium-high heat. Drain excess oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the vegetable mixture, tomato paste, ketchup, and soy sauce into the beef. Top off the colour with the browning sauce, then stir in the panko to absorb excess fluid. Cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, then turn the heat off, uncovered, to allow the meat to cool.

Step 4

Unwrap the resting dough. Lightly flour a clean surface and the dough and roll it out to ¼ inch thickness. Shave 1/2 of remaining butter evenly over the surface. Lengthwise fold both ends a few times into the centre, fold again the same direction in on itself.

Repeat, using the remaining butter. Repeat without butter. Wrap and refrigerate for 30 more minutes.

Step 5

In a blender, combine the meat mixture for 10 to 20 seconds. Carefully loosen the meat in order to uniformly blend the mixture and blend for another 10 to 20 seconds. This makes the meat more compact, while still maintaining some texture. Do not overblend.

Step 6

Preheat the oven to 425℉. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to ¼ inch thickness. Cut the dough into 8 equal rectangles. Spoon equal amounts of filling into each, leaving an edge for sealing. In a small bowl, mix the egg yolk and with the pastry brush, paint the inner edge of each pastry with the egg wash, on one side. Fold the other side over to meet the egg wash.

With the fork, pinch the two sides together, sealing the dough. With leftover egg wash, paint each patty on the top side to give it a more golden colour when it bakes. Lay a piece of aluminum foil over the baking sheet to avoid burning the tops before the inside is fully baked. Pull it off 5 to 7 minutes before the end if they need more colour. Bake for 25 minutes.