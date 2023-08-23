Michele Bogle Japanese Gyoza Rose Recipe

Gyoza is a dumpling filled with ground meat and vegetables, wrapped with a thin skin.

In Japan, Gyoza originated from China as a simple dumpling called Jiaozi.

Jiaozi were thought to be invented during the era of the Eastern Han, AD 25–220, by a great practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, Zhang Zhongjing. Jiaozi were originally referred to as "tender ears" because they were used to treat the frostbitten ears of people experiencing poverty who had no shelter from the cold.

Zhang Zhongjing would prepare the dumplings with broth for his patients until the Chinese New Year. As a result, Jiaozi became one of the major dishes eaten during the celebration.

The dumpling is often shaped like a purse to bring good fortune, and the folds of the skin are moulded to resemble the edge of a coin.

Jiaozi is commonly cooked and eaten boiled. Gyoza, which has garlic added and is steamed, then fried, was first introduced by a Japanese soldier who travelled to northern mainland China on his return to his hometown in Japan after World War II.

The dumpling's popularity grew so quickly that not long after, Dr. Buwei Yang Chao coined it a "potsticker" in her 1945 book How to Cook and Eat in Chinese, popularity that defines it as the national dish of Japan today.

While a traditional dish, the availability of pre-made dumpling wrappers at your local grocer, makes this dish a delicious candidate for the quick and easy recipe series. Precut vegetables are also available. The recipe below offers flavour and a punch to the dish, allowing you to boast that you made it from scratch.

Japanese Gyoza Rose Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 30 minutes YIELDS: 8 roses/30 dumplings

Equipment

Large skillet with a lid, cutting board, paring knife, medium-sized mixing bowl, mixing spoon, measuring spoon, measuring cup, clean t-towel, blender

Ingredients

Dumplings -

30 dumpling wrappers

1 ¼ cups ground pork

2 cups cabbage, finely chopped

¼ cup green onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp dried ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp sesame oil, divided

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp vegetable oil for frying

Dumpling dipping sauce -

3 tsp sugar

3 Tbsp hot water

6 Tbsp soy sauce

3 tsp rice vinegar

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1 ½ tsp sesame oil

Salad dressing -

½ cup onion, minced

½ cup peanut oil

⅓ cup rice vinegar

2 Tbsp hot water

2 Tbsp ginger

2 Tbsp ketchup

4 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Salad

Precut medley of cabbage, carrots, and greens.

Instructions

Step 1

In a bowl, mix the pork, 2 cups of cabbage, 1 tablespoon of ginger, green onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Step 2

On a clean surface, lay four wrappers at a time, side-by-side—spoon half of a teaspoon of filling onto the centre of each wrapper. Fold the bottom edge of a wrapper up and over the filling, meeting the top edge of the disc. Press the edge firmly together with your fingers to form a crescent shape. Repeat four times.

Line each of the four crescents with the arch at the top and flat edge down. Overlap the corner of each enough to pinch the corner into the dumpling to its left.

Take the corner of the dumpling on the furthest right-hand side and slowly roll it into itself, securing the corners to the next dumpling by pinching it together. Continue to roll to the left, ensuring the edges along the way until the end, squeezing the very end of the rose into the dough to secure it.

Repeat, using all 30 wrappers and filling.

Step 3

Place the roses in the skillet with oil over medium heat. Pour ½ cup boiling water into the pan, and cover with a lid. Allow the dumplings to steam for approximately 3 minutes until most water evaporates.

Step 4

Carefully open the lid and add a tablespoon of sesame oil, then pan-fry the roses for 5 minutes until the bottoms get golden brown and crispy. Set the skillet under broil in the oven for 2 additional minutes if a golden top is desired.

Step 5

In a mixing bowl, combine 3 teaspoons of sugar, 6 tablespoons of soy sauce, 3 teaspoons of rice vinegar, 3 minced garlic cloves, and 1 ½ teaspoons of sesame oil to create the dipping sauce.

Add 3 tablespoons of hot water to dissolve the sugar. Adjust to taste, then add the toasted sesame seeds. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

Step 6

In a blender, add: minced onion, peanut oil, ⅓ cup rice vinegar, ketchup, 2 tablespoons ginger, 4 teaspoons soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sugar, lemon juice, 1 minced garlic clove, ½ teaspoon salt, ground pepper, and 2 tablespoons hot water. Pulse for 10 seconds. Adjust to taste.

Transfer to a pourable vessel. Drizzle over the top of the salad after plating. No mixing is required.