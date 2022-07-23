Kerrfest announces headliner bands for 2022

× Expand M Painchaud Sign - Kerrfest Sign - Kerrfest

Kerrfest, the annual street festival that runs in early September each year, has announced their headlining musical acts and bands that will perform at the event for Kerrfest 2022, set for Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11.

Multiple musical acts will perform on the main stage each night of Kerrfest, though both Friday and Saturday night will feature a headliner act towards the end of the evening. All performances take place at Westwood Park.

General Admission tickets are required to attend and are available in advance here. This year's event will be the 7th annual Kerrfest.

Friday, September 9

Friday night, Sept. 9, will have an "East Coast Night" theme and feature will be rock band The Trews. The band has shared stages and played with the Rolling Stones, Weezer and Bruce Springsteen.

Kerr Village / Kerrfest

"The achievements of rock ‘n’ roll heavyweights The Trews are many and mighty," say festival organizers, "highlighted by multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective."

The band features singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Chris Gormley, and keyboardist Jeff Heisholt.

Amid the global pandemic, The Trews completed The Wanderer at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz.

Other acts for Friday night include Jimmy Rankin, The Irish Descendants and The Jimmy Flynn Music & Comedy Show. The full entertainment line-up is online here.

Saturday, September 10

Saturday night's headliner will be 54•40. As of 2021, the band enters their 40th year of performing and recording.

Kerr Village / Kerrfest

Organizers say, "54•40 has carved out a legacy of gold and platinum albums and an outstanding reputation for their live performances that carry through to this day, even after 40 years and thousands of performances."

From their humble beginnings in east Vancouver, a 54•40 concert is an extraordinary affair.

They are currently preparing for their 2022 release entitled Embassy Supreme which recorded remotely during the Covid pandemic, celebrates the common history they share as band members. They take the stage at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The full entertainment line-up for Saturday is online here. Other acts, beginning at 12:30 p.m., include:

You can read about all the details for Kerrfest 2022 on their website here.