Labour Day Monday Sept. 6 - what's open in Oakville?

Well, welcome to Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, Labour Day in Oakville. There are things to do in Oakville this Labour Day, though all town-operated facilities will be closed. You can enjoy one of our many parks and trails. Weather and water quality permitting, you can even jump in the lake.

Weather

According to the Weather Network, Monday, Sept 6 will be primarily sunny with some clouds. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of precipitation. The morning will start just below 20 degrees, but the temperature is forecast to hit a high of 23. Humidity will make it feel just one degree warmer. The wind will come out of the north, north-west at 25 km/h with gusts up to 36 km/h.

What's open

Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village are tourist destinations, so cafes, restaurants, and shops can open. This means you can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with a choice of excellent restaurants to choose from. If you want to do a little shopping, there are a plethora of unique boutiques. If you have a specific destination, you might want to call first to ensure they are open.

Though Lion's Pool will remain open until Sept 12, all other outdoor pools will have closed for the season on Sept 5. Lion's pool appears to be closed for Labour Day.

Splash pads will all be open.

For the gardeners looking for Oakville's stunning floral displays, Gairloch Gardens, Shell Park (northside), and Nottinghill show off the best of the town's amazing staff gardeners.

Lake access swimming is available at Coronation Park (East & West), Bronte Beach, and South Shell Park. Halton monitors water quality at each of these swimming locations, so check before you head out.

Oakville also has kilometres of walking and riding trails interspersed through every community. Those along the 14 Mile Creek and 16 Mile Creek are great for wildlife and bird watching.

Finally, one of the great luxuries we finally get to enjoy again is watching a movie in a theatre. Our locally owned, Film.ca features first-run feature films. You can see the Free Guy, Paw Patrol, Respect, Schang-Chi Legend and Suicide Squad on Labour Day.

If you rely on public transit to get around, Oakville Transit will be operating from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on a holiday schedule.

What is closed this Labour Day?