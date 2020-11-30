Learn about Oakville Ontario's official crest

Did you know that the Town of Oakville has a heraldic crest? It was assigned, ratified, confirmed to the Town of Oakville and then matriculated on August 6, 1966 by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

The heraldic crest is exclusively used for specific applications pertaining to Oakville’s elected municipal officials such as official documentation and proclamations. It is on the Mayor’s letterhead/stationery along with being prominently displayed in the Council Chamber.

What do the symbols mean:

At the top of coat of arms is the crown which is reminiscent of ancient walled cities. This symbol is used by many communities.

The silver tree is symbolic of white oak, the type of oak associated with the early history of Oakville, Ontario

The boar heads are from the Chisholm coat of arms. William Chisholm was the founder of our town, and the Oakville Museum occupies Erchless the Chisholm family home.

The image of the boat symbolizes that town's major industry which was boat building. Boats built in Oakville include:

Lady Colborne (2nd schooner built)

Britannia (1830's)

The White Oak (1867)

Victoria (1850's)

Monarch (1850's)

The waving blue and white lines below the boat symbolizes Lake Ontario.

Below the coat of arts is Oakville's motto Avancez, which means "go forward".