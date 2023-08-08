Lebanese Restaurant, Laylak, opening a second location in Oakville

× Expand Open Table Laylak Restaurant

Laylak embodies an air of world-class distinction in quality. This new Lebanese restaurant in Toronto is catching the attention of both investors and patrons of discerning taste.

While inside the establishment, one is welcomed by the comforts made possible by their clean, minimalist decor, which includes modern Lebanese touches on the walls and in the design of the plates. Subtle nuances that help you imagine being in another place.

Open Table Laylak Restaurant

Guests are surrounded by sounds emanating from the DJ booth as they enjoy the authentic flavours of Lebanon. By nightfall, the music is elevated, creating a vibe that brings the whole experience to a new level of pleasure.

Owners Hashem Almasri and Youssef Harb are preparing a second location of Laylak in Oakville, scheduled to open this October.

Hashem brings nearly 30 years of experience, having successfully owned and operated catering companies and several restaurants and nightclubs in Dubai before moving to Canada.

Hashem explains that his daughter had long envisioned studying at the University of Toronto, a plan she has since been able to realize. As a family man, Hashem wanted nothing more than to make that dream come true and added, "Life is too short to stay away from the kids. I've done all I want for my life; I prefer to spend more time next to them."

He moved his family to Canada three years earlier. To better understand his new location, Hashem sought Canadian experience and worked in some of Toronto's finest and most celebrated restaurants.

Partner and friend Youssef has 12 years of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industry. Youssef has been chartering cruise ships that host famous Arab celebrities and singers, catering to the needs of the Arab community in North America. The cruises include a televised reality show, Stars on Board, broadcasted by the largest network in the Middle East, NBC.

Laylak Restaurant Executive Chef Hazen Alhamwi at Laylak

Hashem shares, "Youssef and I realized that there was a market gap of Lebanese food in North America and not well represented. We have family here, so we chose Toronto as our new home and then created Laylak."

Opening only four months earlier in Toronto, the success has drawn the attention of large investors and developers regarding additional locations. Almasri and Harb are committed to attending to the successful launch in Oakville before pursuing other openings.

To share their food and experience with as many people as possible, Oakville was a strategic choice, by the two, based on its central location to cover areas like Halton, Mississauga, and Hamilton.

Open Table Freekeh with Beef Cheek at Laylak Restaurant

Executive Chef Hazen Alhamwi has more than 25 years of experience in food. His recipes are authentic, with extraordinary flavours that bring you back home to cooked meals by Mom. His plating is exquisite, born of experienced hands with an evident passion for his craft and a deep respect for the food he serves.

"What we're presenting on the menu at Laylak is a collaborative effort between the three of us. Youssef and I wanted to be involved in what we serve, as both of us are foodies. Food and flavours are our passion," shares Hashem.

Alhamwi will cover both locations. The partners built a commercial kitchen located in Toronto, specifically designed to maintain a level of quality for the menus in both restaurants, as that will remain the same.

Open Table Makdous Fatteh at Laylak Restaurant

What will be different is the ambience that is being created for the Oakville eatery. Almasri and Harb allowed Suzi Kaloti of Lavish Design Build to devise a style for the first restaurant, but the partners wanted an individual appearance for the new location. They chose boho imagery with earthy elements like wood, stone, greenery and flowers.

"We want a warm and welcoming environment no matter what the season is outside," Hashem comments.

Signature dishes at Laylak feature Freekeh with Beef Cheek, dinner for two at $68, and Makdous Fatteh, their beef-stuffed eggplant for $44. Finish your meal with their delightful take on a mille-feuille made with Arabic cream.

The partners, with the cooperation of the large team that operates the kitchen, are doing their best to work toward zero waste in the buying process and the preparation of their dishes. They actively look for suppliers who respect our planet as much as they do.

Open Table Laylak Mille Feuille at Laylak Restaurant

"We focus on food service and our Lebanese hospitality, which is based on generosity and being welcoming," Hashem confirms.

They intend to offer the same food experience as dining in Beirut's best restaurants.

If you are looking for good Lebanese mom food, this is what they offer – authentic while presented with visual beauty.

The ample space seats 140 guests. The patio will host another 120. "The DJ booth added makes the atmosphere vibrant. There will be a beat. By 7 pm, it's a mini party," Hashem laughs.

Hashem notes, "We are coming to Oakville to add to its amazing food and beverage scene. We are very optimistic and are inviting people to come and try Laylak and ask to show us some support."

