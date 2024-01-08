Light Korean Chicken Burger that still packs a punch with flavour

× Expand Michele Bogle Korean Chicken Burger recipe

Overall, Korean cuisine is known for its bold flavours, fermentation of sides and sauces, as well as their communal dining style. The belief is that shared dishes promote a sense of community and togetherness.

Korean dishes can often be identified by their spiciness, typically featuring Gochujang, a fermented red pepper paste. Interestingly, chilies were only introduced to the Korean flavour profile in the sixteenth century.

Rice is commonly served with this fare. Little known factoid in Korean history; that during the Iron Age, in 1200 BC, rice was used to pay taxes.

Banchan, or side dishes, which are served with every meal can include kimchi, or vegetables, which are fermented, pickled or marinated.

In this recipe, the kimchi is generously layered beneath the chicken, presenting a vibrant colour, as well as adding varied texture. This burger is enjoyed visually as much as it is in taste.

What makes this recipe easier to indulge in, in the new year, when you might be considering pulling back on calories, is that the chicken breast is baked, not fried, the creamy slaw is made with yogurt instead of mayonnaise, and the soy sauce has less salt. Though optional, the fries shown as a side are also baked, not fried.

There are ways to cut back on fats and calories without depriving yourself of flavour. I hope that you enjoy this juicy and delicious Korean Chicken Burger.

Korean Chicken Burger Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 45 min YIELD: 4 burgers

Equipment

Baking pan, small saucepan, parchment paper, large plastic ziploc bag, measuring cup, tongs, measuring spoon, medium-sized bowl, whisk, cutting board, paring knife, 2 small bowls, pastry brush, mixing spoon, cooling rack, squeeze bottle

Ingredients

Chicken -

2 large chicken breasts, halved

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups cornflakes, crushed

½ tsp salt

¼ cup paprika

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup chili powder

Cooking spray

Sesame Seeds for garnish

4 buns

Creamy Slaw -

1 cup red cabbage, chopped or shredded

1 cup carrot, grated

3 Tbsp plain yogurt

⅛ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Pickled Cucumber -

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

4 Tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp sesame seeds

Glaze -

1 cup light soy sauce

6 Tbsp gochujang paste

1 cup honey

¼ cup sesame oil

Korean Hot Sauce -

2 Tbsp gochujang paste

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp garlic powder

¼ cup plain yogurt

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Line the baking pan with parchment paper. Place the cooling rack in the baking pan.

Cover the top of the chicken pieces with salt, an ⅛ cup of chili powder, garlic powder, and paprika.

Whisk the egg in a bowl. Add the corn flakes to a ziploc bag and thoroughly crush them by hand. Mix ⅛ cup of chili powder, garlic powder, and paprika into the ziploc bag of crushed cereal.

Dip each chicken piece into the egg, then into the ziploc bag and cover the chicken piece with the cereal. Place the piece carefully on top of the cooling rack set in the pan.

Repeat for all four pieces. Spray a light coat of cooking oil over each piece.

Bake for 22 minutes.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine cabbage, carrot, yogurt, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 3

In the second small bowl, mix together the cucumber slices, rice vinegar, 4 tablespoons of soy sauce, chili flakes, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, and ½ teaspoon of sesame seeds. Set aside.

Step 4

In a saucepan on medium heat, add together 1 cup of soy sauce, gochujang paste, honey and sesame oil. Balance the flavours by adjusting to taste.

There should be a balance of these ingredients. Some may prefer more sweetness, and some, more heat from the gochujang. Bring it to a boil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture thickens.

Step 5

In a squeeze bottle, add 2 tablespoons of gochujang paste, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, and a ¼ cup of yogurt. Shake well. Adjust to taste.

Step 6

With a pastry brush, cover each chicken piece generously with the glaze carefully, without moving the corn flake coating.

Spoon the creamy slaw onto the bottom half of each bun, then set the pickled cucumber as the next layer, then the glazed chicken.

Sprinkle the sesame seeds over the chicken, and top the burger with the hot sauce, then the lid of the bun. Add additional sides if desired.