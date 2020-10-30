Local cinemas ready for holiday events

× Expand Photo Collage: Oakville News

With Halloween this weekend and the kick-off to the holiday season next week, both local cinemas in Oakville have special screenings and events to celebrate holidays both macabre and merry.

Film.Ca Cinemas will be screening several Halloween-themed movies this weekend with special shows now through November 1st. Beginning next week, Oakville's 5 Drive-In will be hosting a Christmas premiere event on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with further screenings until Sunday the 8th.

First, Film.Ca Cinemas has four Halloween films showing all this week with varying days and showtimes. The films include $5 classics like Monsters Inc., The Addams Family (2019), and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. New release 100% Wolf is also showing. (Read Oakville News' review here.)

But one spooky tradition stands above the others: special shows of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screening tonight, tomorrow (Halloween night) and Sunday afternoon. Tickets for those special shows are still available, and these screenings have slightly different rules than previous years and can be found online here.

The cinema is also holding a special "Trunk or Treat" event with outdoor candy giveaways and local businesses offering goodies for kids. More details about this event can be found here.

Once the grim grinning ghosts are gone, the 5 Drive-In is ready for some Christmas festivities just four days later. They have a double bill of Christmas movies next weekend, though these events are decidedly for adults.

The premiere of the new Canadian comedy film Cup of Cheer will premiere next Thursday, November 5, 2020. This premiere show also features members of the cast and crew in attendance, who will also be holding a Q&A before the film.

Cup of Cheer will play in a double bill with 2003's Bad Santa from the 5th until Sunday, November 8, 2020. While both films play all four nights, the Q&A is only on the 5th. It's also worth noting both these films, while Christmas comedies, are also rated 14A and definitely not for families.

Tickets for both the premiere event and following screenings for the Christmas films are available here.

All events hope to get local Oakvilleans (both safely and enthusiastically) into the holiday spirit...for whichever holidays you're most excited for.

More can be learned about all fo these events with Film.Ca Cinemas and the 5 Drive-In here.