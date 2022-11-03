Local MPs and Councillor to host free Remembrance Day movie screening

× Expand Anthony Blair Productions

Oakville's two federal MPs, MP Hon. Anita Anand and MP Pam Damoff, along with Oakville Town & Regional Councillor Jeff Knoll, will be co-hosting a free Remembrance Day movie screening next Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Oakville.

Located at Film.Ca Cinemas (of which Councillor Knoll is the CEO), the screening will be of the 2001 docudrama Honour Before Glory, directed by Anthony Sherwood.

Tickets to this event are free, but there is limited availability to ensure capacity. Director Anthony Sherwood will be in attendance and will participate in a Q&A session with MPs Damoff, Anand and audience members after the screening. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Q&A.

The film is "the moving story about Canada’s one and only all-Black military battalion that was formed during World War I." Officially named "The Number Two Construction Battalion," the unit was affectionately known as the "Black Battalion."

Based on the diary of Captain William White, battalion Chaplain, the film tells the story of the segregated battalion that allowed black men who had previously been turned away by recruiters to enlist in the military. The battalion overcame tremendous obstacles of discrimination during the war to become an important part of Canadian history.

More information about this event, including reserving tickets, can be found online here.