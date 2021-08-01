Long weekend Monday Aug. 2 - what's open in Oakville?

Well, welcome to Monday, August 2, 2021, in Oakville. Here is what is open and closed for the first holiday Monday in Step 3 of the province's re-opening plan. From what Premier Ford announced and what Dr. Theresa Tam explained on Friday, this may be as open as it gets for a little while.

Weather

According to the Weather Network, Monday looks to be a beautiful day of sunshine after Sunday's on and off-again showers. August 2 starts at a sweater-wearing temperature of plus 16, but not don't worry, it will warm up to bathing suit weather by the afternoon as the temperature hits a high of plus 24, and with a little help of humidity will feel like 27. But it will not be humid enough to be sticky. The temperature will dip back down into the high-teens by late evening. The northwest wind will be between 11 to 23 km/h.

What's open

Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village are tourist destinations, so cafes, restaurants, and shops can all open. This means you can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with a choice of excellent restaurants to choose from. If you want to do a little shopping, there are a plethora of unique boutiques. If you have a specific destination, you might want to call first to ensure they are open.

Oakville Place opens at 10:00 AM and closes at 6:00 PM.

Public outdoor swimming pools and splash pads will all be open. To gain access to Oakville's outdoor public pools, you need to book a time slot via active.oakville.ca.

For the gardeners looking for Oakville's stunning floral displays, Gairloch Gardens, Shell Park (northside), and Nottinghill show off the best of the town's amazing staff gardeners.

Lake access swimming is available at Coronation Park (East & West), Bronte Beach, and South Shell Park. Halton monitors water quality at each of these swimming locations, so check before you head out.

The Oakville Museum is open, but unfortunately, all the tours are booked up; however, you can enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds. Across the street is Lakeside Park, a great place for a picnic and for the children, there is a great playground.

Oakville also has kilometres of walking and riding trails interspersed through every community. Those along the 14 Mile Creek and 16 Mile Creek are great for bird watching.

Finally, one of the great luxuries we finally get to enjoy again is watching a movie in a theatre. Our locally owned, Film.ca features first-run feature films. On Monday, you can see the newly released Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, Boss Baby, F9 the Fast Saga, In the Heights, Snake Eyes, and Space Jam - a new legacy.

If you rely on public transit to get around, Oakville Transit will be operating from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on a holiday schedule.

What is closed