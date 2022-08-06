Looking back at Art in the Park 2022

× Expand Sabine Frisch

Oakville's annual Art in the Park is a success story of 54 years.

Every year on August's holiday Monday since 1965, artists flock to Oakville, put up their tents in the parks (first Coronation Park, then Waterfront Heritage Park) and show and sell their artworks to the visitors.

Then COVID-19 happened. For the first time in so many years, we could not hold Art in the Park. We threw our efforts back into having a great show in 2021, only to fail again.

Was it ever going to happen again? For a while, nothing seemed sure. This year, in 2022, we put out the call - and you came!

We had to add extra booths in our layout because the response from artists around the region was overwhelming. Artists said, "Yes, we want to participate and be there. Let’s have an amazing show."

As an organizer, you never know how it will turn out.

Will the weather hold?

Are there new rules and regulations to follow?

Is the cost going to be an issue?

2022 threw everything at us it could.

We hoped. We prayed. We powered through problems. And then we put on an art show. And then you, our visitors, came.

In case you ever wanted to know, our day at the park starts two days before the show; laying out and marking the ground, checking on the fencing, the ground condition and the parking situation. Then we finally come in at 5:30 a.m. the day of the show to welcome our artists and to show them to their spots. It is hard work, sweat and cooperation until everyone finally has their booth up.

At 10 a.m., when the show opened, we had a lineup going at both entrances almost from the first moment. Visitors were coming in early because the weather report was not entirely sure, and there was a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon, with probable rain coming later.

Exhibitors, organizers and volunteers obsessively called up the latest forecast. But it held out. A dark cloud would threateningly come over the field a few times, but it did not rain.

Throughout the hot and sunny day, we welcomed nearly 4,000 visitors who wanted to see what these amazing artists had been working on for the last two years.

Tall and small, old and young, they came, strolling through the rows of booths and admiring paintings, carvings, pottery, sculpture, photography, and digital and fabric art. In the beer garden, the creators of "Rocky Balboa the rock snake" painted rocks and played games with the visitors. Quite a few artists were demonstrating their craft, and someone even played the guitar.

It was a fantastic day! Not too hot and not too cold, and plenty of sales! Sitting by the entrance, one could see quite a few pieces of art, having just been purchased, being carried out by their proud new owners.

Almost all of the artists spoke of better-than-average sales. The people from Oakville and beyond were in the mood to see (and buy) art.

We always invite other charities to participate, and the Oakville Milton Humane Society and the Lighthouse Centre for Grief were pleased with the day. The food trucks by Pappas Greek, the ice cream vendor, GTA Softee, and the beer garden by Nickelbrook Brewing were all busy.

Thank you, Oakville, for coming out and supporting us. Thank you to all the artists who packed up their amazing work to show at our show.

And thank you to all of the 100+ young and old volunteers who kept this show going without a hitch. Some of our teen volunteers even donated the snack allowance they were entitled to back to us to make our day even better. Wow!

Thank you to Oakvillenews.org for helping us get the word out and bringing so many visitors to us. It has been a privilege working with all of you, and we will be back in Bronte at Waterfront Heritage Park for Art in the park 2023, set for Monday, August 7, 2023.

Next year's event will be brought to you by the Oakville Art Society and a team of dedicated volunteers and helpers. Mark your calendars - we will see you again soon!

You can learn more about Art in the Park Oakville online here.