In celebration of the great efforts made in this month’s New Year, New You series to lose the unwanted holiday weight gained, here is a quick, low-calorie recipe for a meal you can overindulge in, guilt-free.

Topping off at approximately 375 calories per person, this dish will become a family favourite they’ll want to eat every night and a recipe you’ll love to make after a busy day. This 30-minute meal is delicious and presents well for guests.

A preparation alternative for crispy skin on the fish is to grill it on the barbecue for four to six minutes.

Lemon & Garlic Pasta with Broiled Trout Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 30 minutes YIELDS 4 servings

Equipment

Baking pan, two forks, a large mixing bowl, lemon squeezer, garlic press, paring knife, heat-resistant food turning spatula, a large pot, colander, parchment paper, cutting board

Ingredients

600 grams spaghetti

.6 kilograms trout

⅓ cup olive oil, divided

4 large garlic cloves, minced

5 large lemons, washed and squeezed

¾ tsp sage

1 ½ tsp rosemary

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

¾ tsp thyme

¼ tsp salt

2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to broil. Fill the large pot ⅔ full of water and place it on high heat.

Step 2

Prepare a baking pan with parchment paper. Sprinkle the trout with ½ tsp of olive oil. Apply sage, rosemary, ground pepper, thyme and salt to the trout evenly. Place the baking pan on the middle rack in the oven to broil for 7 minutes.

Step 3

When the water boils, add the spaghetti. Stir immediately to ensure that the pieces do not stick together. When the water returns to a boil, reduce heat to medium for approximately 5 minutes to preferred tenderness.

Step 4

Mix the freshly squeezed lemon juice with the minced garlic and remaining olive oil. The size and freshness of the lemons can affect the flavour balance of the mixture. Add more olive oil or lemon if needed.

Step 5

To save additional time, add the broccoli to the same pot as the spaghetti 1 to 2 minutes before the readiness of the pasta.

Drain and rinse the pasta and broccoli.

Step 6

Add the pasta and broccoli to the lemon and garlic mixture in the bowl. Toss well with two forks until most of the liquid has been incorporated.

Step 7

Move the lemon and garlic pasta to a serving dish, top it with parmesan and place a portion of trout on top.

This dish can be enjoyed hot and cold.