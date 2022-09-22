A luxurious plum-filled Lamington Cake recipe

Michele Bogle Lamington Cake

Eating plums always reminds me of the beloved Mother Goose nursery rhyme, Little Jack Horner.

Little Jack Horner

Sat in the corner,

Eating a Christmas pie;

He put in his thumb,

And pulled out a plum,

And said, "What a good boy am I!”

Jack is actually Thomas Horner, a steward to the Abbot of Glastonbury, who was sent by the abbot to give a Christmas pie to King Henry VIII. Amazingly, deeds to 12 manors were hidden within the pie. The idea was that whatever deed was withdrawn from the pie, was a gift. Legend has it that on his way to meet the King, Horner put his own finger in the pie and pulled out the deed to Mells Manor. Horner and his descendants have since lived in the manor house for generations.

historyinthemaking.com Charles Cochrane-Baillie aka Lord Lamington

While I admit that the connection to plums eludes me, I can tell you that this tasty dessert was named after Lord Lamington, who served as Governor of Queensland from 1896 to 1901.

History tells us that Lord Lamington’s French Chef Armand Galland, who was given short notice to feed unexpected guests, cut up some left-over French vanilla sponge cake baked the day before, dipped the slices in chocolate and set them in coconut. Coconut was not widely used in European cooking at that time, but Galland was familiar with the ingredient because of Tahitian wife.

The first known mention of Lamington Cake appears in an 1896 article, and who’s recipe only became available in 1900 in a Queensland Country Life publication.

The Lamington has become such a coveted Australian sweet, that July 21 is National Lamington Day there. Because of its popularity, a specific pan for baking it in, is named for the cake.

Michele Bogle Mystic Woods

Plums aid in slowing down blood sugar spikes after carbohydrates are consumed. They also help to maintain good bone health.

Michele Bogle Moose River Preserves

It is plum season and these delightful, flavour-packed fruits are farm-fresh and available from

Michele Bogle French Lunch

Roberts Farms, at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville; open 8 am to 1 pm every Saturday.

There is also an assortment of makers there like Mystic Woods, perogies from French Lunch, and Moose River Preserves.

Lamington Cake Recipe

By Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME 5 1/2 hrs, incls 3 hrs of freezing/setting time YIELDS 12 to 15

Equipment

8” x 12” baking pan, knife, spatula, hand or standing mixer, measuring cup, parchment paper, medium wide-bottom saucepan, small heat-resistant bowl, piping bag, Wilton 1M tip, 2 forks, wax paper

Ingredients

Sponge cake

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

½ tsp vanilla

3 eggs, room temperature

1 ¾ cups flour

3 ½ tsp baking powder

½ cup milk

Jam

8 plums, quartered and pitted

⅓ cup sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 Tbsp orange juice, freshly squeezed

Apricot brandy (optional - to taste, 1 tsp at a time)

Cream

¾ cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp sugar

Icing

4 cups icing sugar

½ cup of black cocoa

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup of boiling water

Coating

4 cups coconut, desiccated or shredded

Directions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Grease the baking pan and place parchment paper in the pan, large enough for overhang. The overhang will allow for easy removal from the pan after baking the cake.

Step 2

Beat the butter, sugar and vanilla on medium high until light and fluffy.

Step 3

Add 1 egg at a time, beating until mixture is smooth.

Step 4

With spatula, fold half of the flour and half of the milk until combined, then repeat. Do not overmix.

Step 5

Pour the batter into the baking pan and bake for 25 minutes, or until the tester comes out clean.

Step 6

Let the cake sit for 5 minutes before removing from the pan. Then remove and let cool completely. Cut cake into 15 equal squares, freeze.

Step 7

In a saucepan, add the quartered plums and water. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes – until the fruit has softened.

Step 8

Add lemon juice and sugar. Bring to an easy boil, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes, until consistency is slightly beyond desired thickness to allow for additional liquid. With the heat turned off, add orange juice and apricot brandy. Let the jam set and cool.

Step 9

In a heat-resistant bowl, combine all ingredients for the icing and mix until smooth. Consistency should be runny.

Step 10

Beat cream and sugar together on high for 2 minutes until stiff peaks form. With a spatula, gently transfer the whipped cream into a piping bag prepared with a Wilton 1M tip. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 11

On a piece of wax paper, pour out coconut, a little at a time in order to control the chocolate icing that mixes in while dipping. Discard the overly coloured coconut bits from the wax paper before dipping each time.

Step 12

With 2 forks, dip each piece of cake into the icing, then roll each side into coconut. Place dressed pieces on a large, separate piece of wax paper. Repeat. Let them set for 1 ½ hours.

Step 13

Assemble when ready to serve. Carefully slice each cake horizontally, apply jam and pipe cream onto each half, then cover with the other half of the cake.