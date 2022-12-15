× Expand Macchu Picchu Ceviche Mixto at Machu Picchu Restaurant in Oakville

Peruvian cuisine is a product of cultural fusion – ingredients and cooking techniques from Africa, Europe, and East Asia. Flavours are unique, with many of the ingredients grown only in Peru. The coming-together of this rich mix of cultures and cooking styles is referred to as criollo in Peru.

The integration of the many countries' culinary influences on Peruvian food makes it one of the most unique cuisines for foodies to experience. Staples include corn, potatoes, beans, and quinoa.

The strongest of Peru’s many culinary influences has been that of Japanese immigrants, resulting in a dining experience called nikkei.

When Brazil abolished slavery in 1888, Latin American plantation owners needed people to work on their estates. Welcoming Europeans and Asians, a massive migration of Japanese people then came to Brazil and Peru. Creating their own cooking style, using local ingredients and Japanese techniques, including sophisticated knife skills, resulted in improved flavours for dishes like ceviche.

The influence was so profound that a century later, nikkei food rose to world fame. For the past ten years, the country has been experiencing a gastronomic boom, with 11 restaurants among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2022 and one presented World’s Best Restaurant title during the 2022 World Culinary Awards.

Oakville resident Roberto Timoteo opened the family eatery, Machu Picchu close to 14 years ago. His was the first Peruvian restaurant in Oakville. To date, surprisingly, there are still only two.

Family-owned and operated, he and his wife Rosario prepared the food for years. When his wife retired her apron, Chef Aldo Cetaro filled the role.

Picture tiled floors, wrought iron accents, art pieces reminiscent of a different time and place, arched entrances and warmly coloured walls. Now imagine Latin American music playing, lots of conversation and good food.

Glasses of pisco sours flow, and tables are dotted with Inka Kola; a beverage which tastes much like cream soda and has a long tradition as a favoured drink to pair with Peruvian fare.

The food is so authentic that the restaurant has been primarily drawing the attention of patrons who share the same cultural background for over a decade.

Before the pandemic, the Timoteo’s blessed their patrons with Cuban bands playing and karaoke nights.

Roberto quips, "People from my culture can discuss religion, politics and sports, but we cannot discuss food. We wake up thinking about what we are going to eat for breakfast, after that for lunch, and when we finish our midday meal, we think about dinner. Most Peruvians centre their life around either planning the meal or eating it."

"Many people in there do not have a lot of money, but they do spend money to eat out. Peruvians take this business very seriously because it has traditionally been the livelihood for many."

"We want to make people feel at home here," he continues, "Being a restaurant owner is hard work. If you want to be successful and stay successful, consistency in the taste is key."

The flavours are so unique to the region that ingredients are imported other than staples like potatoes, corn and onions.

Machu Picchu Lomo Saltado at Machu Picchu Restaurant in Oakville

Signature dishes at Machu Picchu include Peru’s most popular food, ceviche. Second to their Ceviche Mixto for $24 is the Lomo Saltado, a Peruvian and Chinese stir-fry, tender beef strips marinated in soy sauce with onions, tomatoes, peppers, and other spices at $25. Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos is a medley of seafood with Chinese-Peruvian-inspired fried rice for $25.