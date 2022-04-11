Maria Conkey: Oakville Choir's new artist director

Oakville Choir Maria Conkey

The internationally acclaimed Oakville Choir for Children & Youth is delighted to announce the appointment of Maria Conkey as its new Artistic Director.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to be the next Artistic Director of the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth,” said Conkey. “The OC is celebrated for its innovative programming, musical excellence, and its focus on helping young people discover the power and impact of their voices."

"I look forward to getting to know this vibrant community and exploring new creative ideas, projects, and collaborations in the years to come."

Conkey has earned a reputation as an inspiring and innovative conductor and educator. She was most recently Artistic Director at Young Voices Toronto and continues to be a conductor at Toronto’s St. Michael’s Choir School.

Conkey is originally from Newfoundland and Labrador, and is a graduate of Memorial University and the University of Alberta, where she obtained a master’s degree in choral conducting.

Maria Conkey is only the third permanent Artistic Director in the OC’s nearly 30-year history.

“It’s a pleasure to pass the baton to Maria Conkey,” said Dr. Sarah Morrison, who is finishing off a remarkable 15-year run with the OC.

“Maria has strong experience and skill as a conductor and leader in the choral field. I know that she will maintain both the welcoming spirit and excellence of the OC and that the singers will flourish under her leadership.”

The Oakville Choir for Children & Youth has been providing exceptional music education and training to young people since 1994, currently offering a collaborative and cooperative choral music program to 150 young people.

Visit oakvillechoir.org to learn more or to join us.