Message in a Bottle – A Tangled Web

Judy has been secretly withdrawing thousands of dollars from their line of credit for over a year. Her husband is about to find out, and she’s afraid of what will happen when he does – especially when he learns why she’s been doing it.

CHAPTER ONE

“Remember, I want to see the balances in all our accounts.” That was the last thing Bert said when he left for work that morning.

Judy sat with her coffee and looked at the bank statement -- the paper trembled in her hand. She swallowed hard looking at the balance of $42,157 owing on their line of credit. She breathed deeply to stop her heart from thumping its way into a heart attack. How was she ever going to explain this to Bert?

Since they were married twenty years ago, Judy has always taken care of their finances. Bert never showed any interest in seeing their bank records and relied on her to tell him what he needed to know. But now, for some reason, her husband wanted to see the statements for all their accounts.

Judy was thankful he didn’t know how to get online bank access. She wondered if he was suspicious of what she was doing and she cringed at the thought of him ever finding out. Bert had a terrible temper, and although he’d never been violent with her, she wasn’t sure how he would react. Judy hated confrontation of any kind and preferred to bury her feelings and not think too much about anything.

She looked around her messy living room. There were sticky pop stains on the rug and greasy dark patches on the arms of the sofa. A dusty pair of beige curtains blocked out the light, and there wasn’t a window open in the house, even though it was the middle of July. Christmas decorations were still piled in boxes on the dining room table, waiting to be brought to the basement. The floor was littered with Bert’s hockey gear and various tools he’d taken out to fix a hole in the ceiling caused by a leak in the toilet upstairs.

The air conditioner on their furnace was broken, so the air inside was thick with the stale smell of macaroni and cheese and dirty laundry. She wondered if the reason Bert wanted to see the bank accounts was to use the line of credit to pay for the air conditioner repairs. She might be able to talk him out of seeing the statements if that was the case. But she knew that was a stretch, and it was unlikely the reason.

Judy learned her housekeeping skills at an early age from her mother, who was messy but never as bad as her daughter. Judy usually accepted it as perfectly normal for her house to look this way. But today, she saw something different. She wondered if the state of her life was reflected in the chaos of her surroundings. How did she end up there? And what was she going to do about all the missing money?

Bert and Judy obtained the line of credit four years ago from the Bank of Montreal when they were going to renovate their very dated kitchen and bathroom. The equity value of their home was more than enough to get a collateral mortgage credit line. They lived on Old Bronte Road in northwest Oakville. The house was old and in disrepair, but Bert kept the outside of the property respectable enough. Inside was a different story.

Bert being Bert, said he would do the demolition himself before the renovators came in to save them some money. To date, that had never happened. So the work never got started, and the line of credit remained unused. But for the past year, Judy had been secretly dipping into it every week, sometimes twice a week.

It wasn’t just the line of credit -- it was their chequing account as well. She transferred money between the two accounts, so she couldn’t let him see those transactions either.

Judy saw the outstanding balance growing every month and hid the statements from Bert. As a mail carrier for Canada Post, it was ironic he delivered mail for a living but never bothered to open his own mail. She hid their bank statements in a President’s Choice cookie tin in their basement.

Judy had a plan that would preclude Bert from ever finding out about the money. She was betting on getting her inheritance when her mother died to pay it off, to keep her secret safe. It wasn’t that she didn’t love her mom -- she did. Judy visited her several times a week at Revera West Oak Village Long Term Care Home. But at eighty-two and in poor health, it could happen any time. And when it did, Judy and her brother Edward stood to inherit about two hundred thousand dollars each.

She could easily pay off the line of credit, and Bert would never be the wiser. At least that was her plan. But now, it was a race against the clock, and she found herself stuck in a frightening tangled web of lies.

Judy had joint power of attorney with her brother over her mother’s finances. She tried to access her mom’s money to pay off her debt, but the bank said they needed her brother Edward to sign off too. She didn’t dare tell her big brother what she’d been up to. He wouldn’t think her capable of such deceit; she was sure of that.

“What an awful person I’ve become,” she muttered, flopping down on the couch. “Playing the odds on my own mother’s life.”

---

It all started last year when she and Bert returned home from a trip to Newfoundland to visit his relatives. They walked in and found many of their belongings missing, including the stereo, computer, television and Judy’s prized collection of Royal Doulton figurines. Bert had given her one at Christmas for the past twelve years, and Judy treasured that collection. She bought a special wall unit to display them, and they were the only things in the house that didn’t have dust on them.

Their eighteen-year-old son Paul had been home alone while they were away. Having dropped out of Garth Webb Secondary School after grade ten, he had no job and no way to support himself. Paul ran with a bad crowd, had gotten into drugs and lost all interest in school. They tried using counsellors, taking away privileges, bribery and threats, but nothing worked. He was like a runaway train on a fast track to no good.

As strongly as Bert objected to having him in the house, Judy insisted they allow their son to live in the basement.

“We can’t throw him out on the street!” she argued. They seemed to be fighting about Paul all the time lately, and Bert relented just to keep the peace with her.

Paul used the place like a bus stop, out at all hours and eating by himself when they weren’t home. He avoided contact as much as possible, especially with his father.

Bert wanted to cancel the trip to the east coast because he didn’t trust Paul to be alone in the house while they were gone.

“I’ve talked to him, Bert, and he promised to take care of things. We need to trust him,” she said.

“Trust him?” Bert had shouted at her. “Why should we? He’s nothing but trouble!”

They’d had another huge blow-up about it, and finally, as usual, Bert gave in.

“I’ll check in with him regularly, and I’ll phone Beth next door to keep an eye out,” Judy promised.

In the end, Judy left Paul enough money for food and cigarettes for the three weeks they would be away.

“I can’t believe you gave him cigarette money!” Bert snapped as he took the luggage out.

“Don’t burn the house down,” were Bert’s last words to his son as he got into the van.

Judy called Paul every few days to make sure things were okay. Then after three weeks, she phoned him to say they were on the road and would be home the next day. But when they arrived from their trip, Paul was gone…along with their missing stuff.

Their gut suspicions were strong enough to hold off calling the police about the robbery. Although Judy insisted Paul would never do that to them, Bert was sure it was Paul who had hawked the lot of it for drugs. He’d had some trouble with crack cocaine before, and Paul had sworn to Judy he was off the stuff. But addicts make excellent liars. Having the place to himself while they were gone would have given him ample opportunity to allow his demons to take over.

Bert had no patience for his son, and they avoided each other as much as possible. There was even one incident where Bert punched him and knocked him to the ground. Paul had pushed his sister Jeanette against the wall when she called him a drug addict. Jeanette left the house after that and moved in with her boyfriend.

After they got home, Judy waited a few days for a call from Paul, which never came. That confirmed their fears. Bert managed to follow the trail of Paul’s usual haunts and found out that he had, in fact, sold their electronics and all of his mother’s prized figurines at one of those buy-and-sell-for-quick-cash shops.

The manager of the store said he gave Paul $325.00 for everything he brought in. But that was only after Bert threatened to jump across the counter and strangle him if he didn’t tell him what he knew. The merchandise was already sold, the man said, so everything was gone for good.

The guy at the cash store didn’t have an address for Paul, and when Bert tracked down some of his street friends, nobody was talking. It was just as well Bert didn’t find him because he was like a raging bull in his anger toward his son. He didn’t care so much about losing the electronics, but stealing the one nice thing his mother had and cherished was unforgivable.

Judy looked at her watch and remembered she had a doctor’s appointment in an hour. She walked up the creaky stairs to her bedroom and stopped in front of her mirror.

You look more like your mother every day, she thought to herself. How did I get so old?

Judy was a beauty in her younger days, but at forty-two, there was little of that left now. Her choppy brown hair never looked clean, and her pasty complexion and weight gain made her appear older than she was. And she looked tired -- very, very tired.

A mammogram Judy had last month showed a dark spot. Since then, she’d had more mammograms, an ultrasound and a biopsy on a small lump in her right breast. The appointment today was a follow-up with her family doctor for the results. Judy wasn’t worried about it. The same thing happened to her friend Marjorie a couple years before and everything was fine. Even her radiologist told her not to worry because most of the time, the lumps were benign.

Judy lived a few blocks from the Postmaster Medical Clinic, which was where her doctor would be seeing her today. She decided not to take the car for such a short distance and decided to walk. She was out of breath when she arrived and collapsed into a chair in the waiting room.

Judy was deep in thought about her financial problems when her name was called about ten minutes later. Doctor Sorkin came in with her chart and rolled her stool beside Judy instead of sitting behind the desk. She was looking serious, and Judy started to squirm in her seat. Please no more bad news, she said over and over in her head.

“Are you alone today Judy, or is Bert here with you?” the doctor started.

“I’m alone,”; why?

“Sorry, there’s no easy way to say this,” the doctor continued, looking directly into her patient’s eyes. Judy stared back, and the room suddenly felt hot. The doctor’s voice seemed far away now amidst the roaring in her ears.

“The lump in your right breast was malignant Judy; you have cancer.”

Judy straightened up in her chair and cleared her throat.

“Am I going to die? she asked in a squeaky voice.

“The prognosis is quite good Judy, and the lump is very small. We found it early, thanks to your mammogram. You will need to see a surgeon to discuss your options and the next steps. I’ll make the referral to Doctor Sharon Keller at the Oakville Medical Centre, right beside the hospital. I think you’ll like her.”

Judy didn’t say anything, so the doctor added, “Do you have any questions?”

Judy wiped the palms of her hands on her pants; her mind was racing so fast she couldn’t think of anything to ask her. Then the damn broke, and she started to cry.

Doctor Sorkin gave her a quick hug. “I’m just so sorry Judy, but I know you’ll be just fine. Go home and talk to your family -- you’ll need them for the road ahead. I’ll give you a prescription for some Lorazepam to help calm you. You can go next door to the Postmaster Pharmacy to have it filled. Please don’t take them when you’re driving.”

Judy left the examination room with her prescription in hand and slumped into one of the waiting room chairs to calm down before heading out. She felt her world collapsing more by the minute, choking the life out of her. Breast cancer! Her brain was exploding with fear and the uncertainty of her future.

Taking a deep breath, she headed down the hall to the bathroom. When she saw herself in the mirror, she started to cry all over again. She splashed cold water on her face, and as she reached for a paper towel, Judy noticed a small bottle with a curly blue ribbon sitting on top of the dispenser. She wiped her hands, and when she examined it more closely, she saw a message rolled up inside the bottle.

Someone knocked on the door, “Is anyone in there?”

“Yes, I’ll be right out,” she answered. Judy put the little glass bottle into her pocket and left the clinic.

With good reason, Judy was preoccupied when she went next door to have her prescription filled. She was thinking about the mess she was in and blindly bumped into an old man, nearly knocking him down.

“Oh, I’m so sorry!” Judy exclaimed, grabbing his arm. “Are you okay?”

“Damn fool! Watch where you’re going!” he answered and jerked his arm away.

Judy’s eyes filled with tears as she walked to the prescription counter. While she waited, she looked at all the chocolate on display.

“Not even a Toblerone bar would help me today,” she murmured. Judy just wanted to go home and crawl into bed.

CHAPTER TWO

When she opened the front door, she could hear the television on in the living room. Bert usually finished his route by mid-afternoon and was home early every day.

“I didn’t think you were working today,” he called out. Judy had a part-time job as a cashier at the FreshCo supermarket on Third Line.

“I went in for a few extra hours,” she told him. Lying seemed to come easier the more, she did it. “I’m going to lie down; I think I’m getting a migraine. You might have to get your dinner.”

Thankfully, the bank statements weren’t on his mind. Bert was sprawled on the sofa, eyes glued to the Nascar Cup Series Championship Race he recorded on Sunday.

“Okay, I’ll make a grilled cheese,” he said without looking away from the screen. “Can you grab me another beer and some nachos before you go upstairs?”

Judy hung up her coat and remembered the curious little bottle she found in the bathroom at the doctor’s office. She took it out of her pocket and got Bert his beer and snacks. Then she went back into the kitchen to pry the cork top off the bottle with a steak knife.

She opened the scrolled message and read, I tried to embrace my inner child today, and the little asshole bit me. Do not take life too seriously. You’ll never get out of it alive.

Judy snorted and smiled for the first time all day as she climbed the stairs to her bedroom. She didn’t laugh very often anymore, but she used to have a wicked sense of humour and was a bit of a practical joker.

Every April Fool’s Day she’d plan the perfect joke on Bert and execute it to perfection. And each year, he’d swear he wouldn’t get caught again, but every April 1st she got him good. She often went to great lengths to make a plan, like the year she woke up early to paint her face to look like a Chucky doll. Then she crawled back into bed and waited for Bert to wake up and face her. He screamed like a girl and nearly had a heart attack.

Another year, she dressed up as a man with an overcoat and fedora and got into the empty bathtub around 6:00 am and waited. She stuffed pillows on her side of the bed and a wig where her head would be to make it look like she was still sleeping. When Bert got up, he walked into the bathroom, and when he put the light on, all she said was, “Hello.” He fell against the wall and peed his pyjamas.

Judy didn’t remember why or when she stopped pranking him. But she grinned thinking about the memories, and read the little message again. Don’t take life too seriously.

Easy for you to say,” she said, rolling it up and stuffing it back in the bottle. Then she worried the little bottle may have belonged to someone who left it in the bathroom by mistake. Was she wrong to take it? Should she call the doctor’s office and tell them? She was just too tired to think about it.

Judy took one of the Lorazepam pills Dr. Sorkin prescribed and flopped on the unmade bed. For a few hours, she fell into a deep sleep and stopped thinking about cancer and the missing money.

When Judy woke up at 2:20 am, Bert was snoring on his side of the bed. It was more like a series of rip-roaring snorts, accompanied by gasps for breath and intermittent honking. She’d been after him to go for a sleep test, because she was sure he has sleep apnoea and needed one of those CPAP machines. Thankfully he had an appointment scheduled for next week.

She was still in her clothes from the day before, so she changed into her old chenille robe, before heading downstairs. With the bank statements on the table in front of her, she sipped her coffee and thought about how much she would love to be able to ‘not take life too seriously’ like the message in the bottle said. She wanted to be that practical joker again.

How she would love to howl with laughter with Marjorie, who she hadn’t seen for months. It was easier to ignore her calls and push her dear friend away than to tell her what she’d been doing. Where did that happy part of her go?

Things had been bad with their son Paul for a while. But when Judy lost contact with her daughter Jeanette, any joy she had left went with her. Last year, before Paul stole their stuff, Jeanette told her parents that her brother had threatened her when she refused to give him money. And that one of his druggy friends tried to sexually assault her. Paul denied it and threw a fit that his sister would say such a vile thing.

While Bert believed everything Jeanette told them, Judy took Paul’s side and said he would never do that to her. Her daughter stormed out of the house and wouldn’t return any of her mother’s messages. Judy gave up and stopped calling her about six months ago. Her heart ached with missing Jeanette every day.

Judy tried stopping by My Girlfriend’s Closet, a consignment shop in Bronte where Jeanette was working part-time. But the manager told her she left to work full time at Mo’s Family Restaurant on Speers Road. So Judy drove there, but when Jeanette saw her mother come through the door, she scooted into the kitchen and stayed there until she left.

Judy put the bank statements on the table and headed to the counter, where a stack of dirty dishes was piled up waiting to be washed. She reached under the sink for the dish soap and saw a fresh crop of mouse droppings. They looked like grains of black rice and there was a dead rodent in the trap.

She closed the door quickly and turned on the water to fill the sink, as the faucet groaned in protest. There was a hole in the wall behind the tap where Bert tried to fix a leak in the pipes, which made the tap wobble when it was turned on. Resigned to the condition of her kitchen, she filled the sink with soapy water and started to scrub.

As she worked through the grungy mess, Judy felt like a caged animal, unable to get free of her thoughts. What if she lost her breast? What if the cancer spreads? What if she died in surgery? If she tells Bert now about what she’s done, will he try to find Paul and kill him? What will he do to her? If he leaves her, what will she do then?

After stealing from them, Judy never saw Paul again. Then one day, their neighbour Beth said she had just seen him hanging around the Kerr Street Mission. Bert jumped in the car and staked out the place for a couple hours. When he spotted him on the street Bert jumped out and walked toward him. When Paul saw him, he started to run and Bert screamed at him, “You’d better run you little bastard. I never want to see your f’ing face again!”

Bert did not have the soul of a social worker, not even for his only son. All he felt was rage when he thought about what he did to the family. And kicking the crap out of Paul seemed like the only thing that he could think to do.

And that’s when the trouble all started for Judy. Paul called her the next day when he knew his dad was at work and begged her for money for food. He was starving he told her and was staying with a friend, but couldn’t get a job anywhere. He didn’t apologize about her missing Royal Dolton figurines and she didn’t bring it up.

She relented and told him she would leave some money in an envelope in the mailbox, which he could get that night when his dad was in bed. And that became the routine. Paul would call and beg for money and Judy would leave the cash for him to pick up.

Sometimes when she couldn’t get to the bank, she would transfer money online to her chequing account and leave her bank card in the mailbox for Paul. He would use the card at the ATM just before midnight to get the maximum daily cash withdrawal, and then wait until after midnight to take the same amount out again. Then Paul would return the card to the mailbox for Judy.

That went on for a year, with Paul bleeding her credit line, sometimes for over $3000 a month. But when the balance started climbing to dangerous levels, she got scared and told Paul that she couldn’t give him any more money. He quickly became very abusive and screamed at her, threatening to tell his father what she’d been up to if she didn’t continue.

Bert was rough around the edges, but he had a kind heart and had always been good to Judy. But he came by his red hair honestly and had a bad temper; especially when it came to Paul. This time, she was afraid his anger would be so intense she was scared of what he might do to her as well. There was also a part of her that felt compelled to help her only son, no matter the consequences. But she couldn’t risk Bert finding out how deceitful she’d been, so she kept the money flowing to Paul every week. And the balance on her line of credit climbed to where it was now -- a whopping $42,157 and growing.

Meanwhile, the guilt was swallowing her up every day, compounded by the fact that she was betting against her mother’s life; that her inheritance would eventually bail her out. What kind of a person does that? Maybe she was more like Paul than she wanted to admit. And then, like a sucker punch, while she was down, she found out she’s got breast cancer.

Judy had barely thought about that appointment since she got home, she’d been so consumed with her finances. How did her life get so terribly out of control? And what will happen to her now that she has cancer to deal with, on top of everything else? She needed her daughter with her and she’d ruined that too. Judy had so many regrets and dark secrets poisoning her life; malignancies, like the tumour in her breast. How could she ever survive that?

She thought about the message in the bottle again, Do not take life too seriously. You’ll never get out of it alive.

Suddenly Judy felt overwhelming exhaustion and sank to the floor in defeat. She moaned as her sobbing erupted and broke through the thin veil of her resistance. She just let go and emptied her grief in a hurricane of tears that fell soundlessly on the cracked linoleum floor.

---

CHAPTER THREE

Judy was sitting at the kitchen table waiting for Bert when he came down the stairs that morning. She got him a cup of coffee and calmly handed him the bank statements.

He put his glasses on. “What the hell’s this?” he bellowed at her. She just looked back at him and said nothing. “Is this a joke? Where did all this money go?” Then seeing the stricken look on Judy’s face, Bert stiffened and clenched his fists. ”You’ve been giving money to Paul, haven’t you? Admit it!”

“Yes,” she said quietly. It’s been going on since last year. He needed cash for rent and food.”

“He needed drugs!” Bert hollered back. He sat staring at the bank statement. “All this money went to Paul? What the hell were you thinking?”

“I’ll tell you everything,” Judy said. “But you have to sit there and listen without yelling at me. I’m tired of all the lies.” Then she cradled her warm cup of tea in her hands and began the story in a calm, almost robotic voice. When she finished telling Bert how she got Paul all that money, the threats he made toward her and the abuse on the phone -- she watched as his breath became laboured and he reached for his inhaler.

When he pounded his fist on the table, Judy jumped and said, “I’m not finished.” Bert looked at her, bracing for more bad news. She added, “It’s not about Paul, I’ve told you everything. The money is gone and I can’t get it back.”

“What else then? More secrets and lies?” Bert said shaking his head.

“I didn’t go to work yesterday like I told you. I was at the doctor’s office…I have breast cancer.”

The air in the room was dead. The colour drained from Bert’s face and he just stared at her.

“There’s a lump in my right breast. They caught it early but I need to see a surgeon to see what my options and next steps will be.”

Judy took a deep breath and sat quietly staring into her cup. Bert got up from the table and she stiffened. He pulled her to her feet and put his arms around her, sobbing into her hair.

“We’ll get through all of this,” he said, looking into her eyes. “Don’t worry Babe, I’m here.”

How could she ever think this man of hers would hurt her? Judy knew that his childhood in Newfoundland was tough after both his parents died in their early thirties and he was thrown into foster care. He was only a kid and went from one abusive household to another, getting the crap kicked out of him -- until he escaped to Ontario to get work at age sixteen. Bert might not be polished or sophisticated, but Judy fell in love with him twenty years ago, so maybe she could do that again.

When they were lying in bed that night, Bert reached for her hand. “I should’ve been with you for that appointment,” he said quietly. “Why didn’t you tell me?”

“Because I was sure it was nothing,” she said. “Marjorie had the same thing happen and she was fine.”

Bert said nothing and she thought he’d fallen asleep.

“Why did you want to see the bank statements all of a sudden?” She asked him softly.

“Because I’ve been getting a lot of hang-up calls when you’re not home,” he answered. I suspected it was Paul calling you for money. I was obviously right.”

“I’m so sorry,” she said. Then they were both quiet for a long time.

“Why didn’t you just ask me Bert?”

“Because every time we bring up Paul’s name, we fight,” he answered. “I didn’t want to talk to you before I knew for sure.”

The air in the bedroom was heavy, thick with disappointment and sadness. Judy didn’t know what else she could say.

“You’re going to be okay with this breast cancer surgery,” Bert said softly.

“I’m scared,” she answered.

Bert rolled over and took her in his arms. It had been a long time since they’d shared any intimacy and Judy welcomed the familiar feelings she felt in his embrace.

“I’ve got you,” he whispered.

“I’ve been thinking,” he said after a while. “I know the money that you gave Paul is gone, but there’s still lots of equity in this house. If we increase the line of credit and budget right, we could at least get the kitchen done right away. We’ll have to postpone doing the bathroom though.” It was like he was giving Judy something to look forward to and she loved him for it.

“Really? That would be wonderful,” Judy said. Then she gave him a playful poke and added, “Maybe tomorrow you can finally take your hockey gear and the Christmas decorations down to the basement.”

“I will, if you muck out this bedroom,” he teased back.

“I think we both need to work harder to clean up this house. A new kitchen will be the start,” she said. “And once I’m back on my feet, we’ll take it one room at a time.”

---

The next day Paul called.

“I won’t be giving you any more money,” she told him. When he started with the usual threats, she added, “I’ve already told your father, so blackmailing me won’t work any longer.”

Paul screamed obscenities at her, saying he would be killed if he didn’t get the money to pay off his drug debts. Judy hung up on him and it hurt her heart deeply to cut off ties with her only son -- her baby boy. But she knew it was the right thing to do.

She changed their phone to an unlisted number and Bert installed new locks on the door. Paul still had his key and they were worried he was desperate enough to use it. Judy still prayed he would get the help he needed, but she knew it was a process he’d have to start on his own.

---

On the day of her appointment with the surgeon, Judy and Bert were in Doctor Keller’s reception area waiting to be called. Judy was busy reviewing the questions she had written down to ask the doctor when her daughter Jeanette walked in. Judy didn’t know that Bert had gone to her home the previous day and slipped a note in the mail slot when no one answered the door.

Judy let out a whimper when she saw her. She jumped up from her chair and hugged her daughter so tight she made them both cry. “I’m just so sorry honey, I’m so sorry I didn’t believe you. I don’t know what to say.”

“It’s okay mom, it’s okay.” Jeanette sat beside her and swallowed hard, as she held her mother’s hand. When the receptionist finally called her name, Jeanette looped her arm in Judy’s and they all went in together.

---

Two weeks later, Judy had a lumpectomy operation at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital to remove the tumour in her right breast. She came through it very well with Bert and Jeanette there to take care of her. Judy was thankful she didn’t lose her breast and still had a long way to go, and possibly a series of radiation and chemotherapy treatments to get through. But she felt strangely calm and content as she rested in her bedroom.

Downstairs, Bert was instructing the demolition crew in the kitchen. She couldn’t believe he’d started this now, in the middle of her recovery. But bless his heart; his timing might be off, but she knew he was doing it because he loved her, and that was a good enough reason for her.

At the end of each day, Bert came to her with a progress report. It gave them something to talk about other than Paul and cancer. It lifted Judy’s spirits to see Bert’s enthusiasm for this project.

“I’ve been to Canadian Appliances on Wyecroft Road and here are some options,” he said handing Judy the brochures. ‘We’re even going to get our first dishwasher,” he added. “It’s going to be built-in right under the counter.

The next day Bert reported he’d been to Home Depot with their floor plans and had gotten a quote for new cupboards within their budget. Bert had also contacted Speers Flooring to put in a new vinyl floor. Judy chose all the styles and colours of her new kitchen. She was still feeling tired from the surgery but getting better every day, and the planning helped to distract her. She wouldn’t find out if further treatment would be needed until she saw the oncologist in another couple of weeks

Judy was resting in bed when her best friend Marjorie came to visit. She was a tall plain-looking woman with big glasses and an even bigger personality. They met at Abbey Lane Public School in 1986, the year it opened. Since then, they’d shared all their life experiences. The women were as different as chalk and cheese -- but it worked for them. And Marjorie never minced words when it came to voicing her opinion.

“You’re still so damn messy, Judy!” Marjorie said as she cleared space on the dresser for a vase of beautiful purple irises from Ann’s Flower Boutique.

Judy ignored her comment but apologized for hiding out and avoiding her for so long. And then they talked about her cancer.

“I’ll be here for whatever you need kiddo,” Marjorie said. “You’ve been my best friend forever and I’m not going anywhere.

Then Judy took a deep breath and told her everything about Paul and the money. She found it humiliating to admit such deceit with Bert and failure with her son. Marjorie’s boy Mark was the same age -- the boys grew up together. But Mark had finished high school and was studying culinary arts at Liaison College in Oakville. Marjorie’s son always loved to cook! How could the two boys be so different?

Marjorie hugged her, “Paul has to help himself now Judy. You can’t do this for him.”

“I read once, that you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child,” Judy sighed. “Ain’t that the truth!”

“Yes,” Marjorie said. “There is some truth in that for sure. “But you’re only forty-two Judy -- still a young woman with your life ahead of you. You deserve to be happy too.”

“It’s hard to see a future when living gets so hard,” Judy said, sinking back into her pillows.

“Well it takes work -- it’s not going to fall in your lap,” Marjorie said matter of factly. “Right now, you need to try harder on your relationship with Bert and with Jeanette.”

Then she added, “And you should think about what you can do to improve your life right here at home.” Marjorie reached in her bag. “Speaking of which -- I bought a book for you,” she said. “Something you really need to read. You can take a look at it later. I’ll put it here beside the flowers.”

It had been a while, but the two old friends picked up where they left off and Bert could hear them laughing from downstairs. Judy was showing Marjorie the little bottle she found with the message -- I tried to embrace my inner child today and the little asshole bit me. Do not take life too seriously. You’ll never get out of it alive.

“Well, Paul was your little asshole and he bit you real good!” Marjorie told her.

Judy snorted. “It’s good to feel some joy again,” she said. “Life did get pretty serious there for a while. Bert and I have both come to terms with who Paul is and we will always find it hard to forgive what he’s done.”

“He may be lost to you for now,” Marjorie said. “You will never stop loving him Judy. We can all pray he finds his way back to you someday.”

With that the women hugged and said their goodbyes, vowing to stay in touch and resume their friendship as it was before.

After Marjorie left, Judy got up to use the bathroom and stopped to read the title of the book on the dresser. She was expecting to see something about breast cancer or an inspirational book about the art of being happy. But the title was Tidy the F*ck Up, by Messie Condo.

“Ha! Marjorie’s never been subtle,” she said with a giggle.

When Judy got back into bed, she closed her eyes with a smile on her face. The hammering and sawing downstairs were music to her ears.

Maybe Bert should be on the lookout for a new April Fool’s prank next year.

--End--