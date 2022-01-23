Message in a bottle – A tale of two Eleanors

× Expand Pat Skene

If Eleanor Farkenworth had known what was going to happen to her today, she would never have gotten out of bed. And how did Eleanor Roosevelt fit into the picture?

CHAPTER ONE

Eleanor leaves the front desk at the Oakville Public Library for her walk around, to make sure the place is empty. The rest of the staff has already gone home and it’s her turn to lock up. They close early on Fridays and sometimes there are avid readers engrossed in a book, or a senior asleep in one of the chairs.

Eleanor has always loved books -- the smell of the paper and getting lost between the pages of a good story. After getting her master’s degree in library sciences, she accepted a position at the Oakville Central Branch Library on Navy Street. That was twenty-four years ago and after all this time, Eleanor finds great comfort in knowing exactly what each day will bring.

It’s also where she met her husband, Mark Farkenworth. In the first week she was there, he came to the desk and asked where he could find books by Robertson Davies. Eleanor looked up to see Mr. tall dark and dreamy smiling at her. She’d read all of Robertson Davies’ books and was more than happy to escort Mark to the section to help him find Fifth Business. That chance encounter was love at first sight for both of them. They married a couple months later. Their favourite author might even say, the love they have for each other is ‘bred in the bone.’

Eleanor enjoys wearing cardigans and has a different one for each day of the week. It’s Friday, so she’s wearing the pink sweater with a bit of pearl trim on the collar. At forty-nine, she’s a fine-looking woman in her tartan pleated skirt and sensible two-inch pumps.

She is a woman of routine as evidenced by her lunch hour. At precisely 12:30pm, Eleanor has a thermos of homemade lentil soup, a toasted bagel and a mug of Red Rose Orange Pekoe Tea. It’s a perfectly good lunch and Eleanor sees no reason to change it. She always has her nose in a book while she eats – currently, she’s in her happy place reading Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice for the umpteenth time.

Over the years, Eleanor worked her way up to assistant librarian and loves her job; well not all of it. She doesn’t like telling people to be quiet or handling complaints about finding boogers stuck between the pages of a book. Raised voices make her want to run and hide. It’s not like she put the boogers in the books herself!

And just yesterday, some kid kicked her leg and called her a bitch when she asked him to be quiet. She simply walked away, not wanting to make a scene by telling his mother. Eleanor prefers books to people, because they each have a place where they belong and they don’t kick her or raise their voices.

Eleanor and Mark live in the same house they bought in Oakville when they got married. She enjoys the short walk from their house on Highland Road to the library. Mark works at an engineering firm in downtown Toronto and takes the GO train in every day. They were never able to have children but Eleanor loves going home to her husband and their two cats, Fritz and Spritz. So life is perfect in Eleanor’s books.

But lately Mark’s been pushing her to think about moving to Toronto. He inherited his mother’s house in the city last year after she passed away. The two-story brick home sits on a beautiful ravine lot in the Glen Manor area of The Beach, just east of downtown. Mark grew up in that home and loves it there. The house is old and needs a lot of work, and Mark has been supervising the renovations underway.

Eleanor listens while he talks about The Beach with its community spirit, the great shops, fabulous restaurants and a beautiful wooden boardwalk along the lake. Mark tells her she can easily get a library job in Toronto with her experience and admits he’s tired of the commute every day.

No matter how hard he tries to sell the idea to Eleanor, she’s having none of it. Oakville is where Eleanor grew up and the Oakville Library is the only place she’s ever worked. She doesn’t understand why she would want to change that. Moving just doesn’t make any sense to her. Mark finally gives up asking and he agrees to put the Toronto house up for sale once the renovations are complete in a few months.

Eleanor plans to go to Marbled Premium Meats when she leaves work. It’s right along Lakeshore Road West -- about a ten-minute walk from the library. They always have her regular order ready when she arrives. Every week, she picks up the same thing -- two sirloin steaks with the fat trimmed off for that night’s dinner and two butterfly pork chops for Sunday. On Saturdays they order in Swiss Chalet.

If Mark gets home before her tonight, he’ll start the BBQ and make the Caesar salad. That’s the routine.

As Eleanor checks the library for stragglers, she sees someone asleep on the floor at the back of the Genealogy section on the third floor. The person is wearing ripped jeans and a black hoodie, so Eleanor can’t tell if it’s a man or a woman. Eleanor gently taps the person on the shoulder, “Excuse me, but the library is closing now.” A young woman lifts her head and looks up at her with a blank stare. She’s just a slip of a thing and looks to be in her early twenties.

When Eleanor asks if she’s okay, she answers, “I’m okay, I’m sorry, I’m sorry…” and starts to get up. Eleanor can see the girl has been crying. Her skin is pasty and her eyes are sad and hollow.

“Do you need some help?” Eleanor asks her.

“Nobody can help me,” the girl answers and walks away with her head down, and her back hunched under her hoodie. She looks like a broken soul and is obviously in some kind of trouble. But Eleanor is uncomfortable with trouble and is thankful when the girl leaves the library.

Before locking up, she empties the Return box and piles the books on the desk for the early morning shift to log in. Eleanor notices a curly purple ribbon at the bottom of the box and when she looks closer, it’s a tiny bottle with a pearl on the top. Eleanor has always loved pearls for their quiet unassuming beauty. She picks up the bottle and sees a little paper scroll rolled up inside with the word “Message” on it.

Curious now, she removes the tiny cork top and uses her letter opener to get the note out. When she unrolls the message, it reads:

A woman is like a teabag – you don’t know how strong she is until she gets in hot water – Eleanor Roosevelt.

“Now how did that get in the Return box?” she mumbles smiling at the quote. Sometimes people use the Return box like a trash bin. So she thinks perhaps someone threw it away. Eleanor reads the message again and shakes her head. She rolls the message up, drops it back in the bottle and throws it into her handbag.

She puts on her coat and checks her reflection in the glass doors. Her perfectly coiffed chestnut brown bob is still perfect, so she turns off the main lights and locks the door behind her.

As she walks to the butcher shop, Eleanor thinks about that quote by Eleanor Roosevelt. She’s never considered herself a strong woman. Her life is predictable and comfortable, and Mark has taken good care of her for over twenty years. She wonders what would happen if she were ever in hot water. Would she be a strong tea-bag kind of woman? She can’t imagine her life any other way than exactly how it is.

Her phone rings and she stops on the sidewalk to dig it out of her purse. It’s Mark.

“I wanted to catch you before you shopped. Just thought maybe you’d like to eat out tonight for a change,” he says. “You could meet me at Paradiso Restaurant. Remember, we were there last year and you liked it.”

“Tonight? But Mark, I’m on my way to pick up our meat order. And besides, restaurants are so busy after work on Fridays and it’s always so noisy.”

There’s silence on the other end.

“Mark? I’ll see you at home and we’ll barbeque our steaks, okay?”

“Yes, of course.” he answers and the line goes dead. She looks at her phone, wondering what’s gotten into him. He knows Fridays are always steak night.

Eleanor puts her phone back in her bag and straps her purse securely across her body.

CHAPTER TWO

When she arrives at her destination, the butcher, Mr. Leeky, greets her with a big smile. “Your order is ready Mrs. Farkenworth, I cut them for you myself.”

“Thank you Mr. Leeky. I’m sure they’ll be delicious.”

Eleanor feels warm from her walk, so she takes off her coat and puts it on the display cabinet beside her.

The butcher puts the bag of meat on the counter near the cash register just as his phone rings. “Excuse me a minute. I’ve been waiting for this call.”

Just then, Eleanor hears loud voices outside. She looks out the shop window and sees the young woman she saw earlier in the library. She’s struggling with a man on the sidewalk who’s trying to drag her into his car. The girl is screaming at him and he backhands her across the face.

Eleanor looks to the butcher for help, but he’s in the back of the store, talking loudly on the phone about a supply issue. She stands there mouth open, staring at what’s going on outside. The woman is screaming and trying to fight him off, but he just keeps hitting her and pushing her into his car.

Eleanor’s shaking violently now, desperately looking around for someone to help her. But it’s all happening so fast and there’s no one on the street. The heat starts to rise in her face and her heart is thundering in her ears. You have to do something!

Eleanor bolts out of the door. The girl is halfway into the car and the man is bending over punching her while he tries to close the passenger door. Eleanor grabs the first thing she sees, which is the butcher’s sidewalk sandwich board advertising today’s specials. She picks it up, raises it over her head and cracks him across the back with it.

“Ouch! What the hell?” he yells, turning around.

“Leave her alone,” Eleanor screams at him and before he can retaliate, she lifts the sandwich board again and smacks him across the head.

He moves toward Eleanor with his fists clenched.

“You crazy bitch! I’ll teach you to mind your own effing business!” he screams at her.

“Run!” Eleanor yells at the girl. Dazed, the young woman scrambles out of the car and limps toward the door of the meat shop. Her nose is bleeding and her bottom lip is split wide open.

Eleanor knows she can’t fight this man physically; so she starts to back away, screaming bloody murder, hoping to attract attention.

“Shut the hell up you old cow!” He moves toward her and wrenches the sandwich board out of her hands. Eleanor tries to escape, but he grabs her by the hair and pushes her to the ground. “Here’s a taste of your own medicine!” He raises the sandwich board and Eleanor covers her head with her hands, as she rolls away from the impact. It crashes into splinters on the sidewalk beside her.

Eleanor hears someone hollering and she looks up to see a man from the Sharp Society Barbershop across the street running toward them, ripping off his barber’s cape.

“Hey you!” he yells at the attacker. “Try fighting a man instead!” He looks quite menacing dressed completely in black -- black suit, black shirt, black tie and sporting a short black beard. His broad shoulders and solid build are strong indications he’s in far better shape that this coward who likes to beat up women.

Seeing that he’s been out-muscled, the attacker jumps into his car and takes off. The squealing tires echo his frustration at being thwarted.

By this time, the butcher has come out of the shop and has the young woman with him. His eyes are wide as he surveys the scene.

“I’m sorry I ruined your sandwich board,” is all Eleanor can think of to say.

“Forget about that! Are you okay?” the butcher says, helping her up.

“Yes, I think so,” she answers, holding Mr. Leeky’s hand and struggling to get on her feet. Her legs feel like jelly.

“I can’t thank you enough for your help,” she tells the superhero in the black suit.

“Not a problem ma’am. I’m just glad you’re okay. I was getting a haircut across the street when I heard the commotion. Is there anything more I can do?”

A quote from her Jane Austen book wickedly pops into her head, Give a loose rein to your fancy… But Eleanor just blushes and says, ”Ummm, no, I mean yes, that is to say…I’m fine, thank you.”

“If you would just leave your contact information with Joe at the barbershop in case police want a witness, that would be great,” Mr. Leeky says.

“Yes, of course.” Then the man looks at Eleanor and the young woman and with a slight bow, he adds, “Ladies.”

And with that, Eleanor’s knight-in-a-black-suit returns to the barbershop and is gone.

Eleanor goes back into the butcher shop with her arm around the girl. The owner brings them both a chair and Eleanor sits down trembling, her heart still blasting a steady drumbeat in her ears. She has never hit another human being in her life. How could she think she could fight a man? What made her do such a thing?

She remembers the message in that little bottle: A woman is like a teabag – you don’t know how strong she is until she gets in hot water. Maybe Eleanor Roosevelt was right and it just took some hot water for her to find the courage she never knew she had. Eleanor was glad she stopped him from attacking the girl, but at the same time, is shocked by her own aggressive behaviour.

Finally feeling more composed, she turns to the girl. “Are you okay?” she asks her. “Do you know him?”

The young woman is very quiet and tears are rolling down her cheeks. “Yes, his name is Brock and he’s…or was, my boyfriend. I keep trying to leave him, but he always drags me back. I don’t know what to do.”

“Where do you live? I could call a cab and take you home?” Eleanor offers.

The girl looks down at the floor. “I quit my job at the Whole Foods Market because Brock kept coming in the store and picking fights with me. I loved working there, but I was embarrassed in front of my boss and the customers. So I told them I got a job somewhere else and left. Without money to pay the rent, I got kicked out of my apartment and moved in with him. I have nowhere else to go.”

Eleanor’s heart hurts when she looks at the girl and sees the desperation in her eyes. She puts her arms around her and the girl sinks into her embrace, sobbing into Eleanor’s pink Friday sweater.

The butcher speaks up. “My wife works for Social and Community Services just over on Dorval. I’ll call her and she can go through all the options you have. She’ll help you file a police report and get a restraining order against him. And she can you find a shelter where you can stay and be safe.”

The young woman sobs even louder.

“What’s your name? And do you mind me asking your age?” Eleanor asks her gently, handing her a tissue.

“Bethany,” she says, wiping her nose. “I’m twenty-one.”

“Well Bethany, don’t you worry,” the butcher says. I’ve called my wife and she’s on her way over. You’ll be okay now.”

Thirty minutes later, Bethany is leaving with the social worker and gives Eleanor a big hug on her way out. “I don’t know how to thank you for helping me. That took a lot of guts to do what you did.”

“Well, I must say I surprised even myself,” Eleanor says smiling. “I guess we never know how we’re going to react…” Eleanor doesn’t finish her sentence. “Wait, I have something for you,” she adds, digging in her purse. She takes out the little message in a bottle and hands it to Bethany. “This might come in handy when you least expect it,” she says smiling.

Bethany looks at it curiously and pops the bottle into the pocket of her hoodie. “Oh, okay, thanks.”

Eleanor takes a deep breath as she watches them go. She’s feeling calmer now and pulls out her phone. “Hey Mark, it’s me. I’m sorry I’m so late. Still want to meet at Paradiso for dinner? Have I got a story for you!”

Mark sees her enter the restaurant and notices something’s off. For starters, her hair is uncharacteristically messy and she’s not wearing her sweater…or a coat, despite the cooler weather. Mark wonders for a minute if Eleanor is having hot flashes but she’s never said anything to him about starting menopause. He pulls back the chair for her and pecks her on the cheek. He feels the heat in her face, and sees a bright sparkle in her eyes. Maybe it’s not menopause; maybe she’s finally pregnant. But aren’t we too old? His mind is racing.

He starts with, “Where’s your sweater?”

“I threw it away,” she says nonchalantly, sipping her water.

“And where’s your coat?” he continues.

“I lost it,” she answers, looking at the menu. A slight smile creeps into her face. “Or maybe I left it in the butcher shop.”

“Eleanor, what’s going on? And why are you so late?” His voice is a little louder than intended. He reaches across the table for her hand and speaks more quietly. “C’mon, you said you had a story to tell me. What’s happened?”

Eleanor sees the concern on his face, and slowly starts to recount the tale of her attack on the street. Mark’s eyes first become big, and then his face becomes dark and serious. “Oh my God Eleanor, are you okay? Did you call the police? What happened to the girl? Where is the bastard now?”

She stops his litany of questions, by squeezing his hand and looking straight into his eyes. “I’m fine Mark, really I am. Just shaken up a bit is all. It all happened so fast, there wasn’t time to call the police.”

“You actually attacked the asshole with a sandwich board? My God Eleanor, you could’ve been really been hurt by that guy.”

“Yes, but I wasn’t Mark. And I’m grateful to the handsome black knight from the barbershop who came to the rescue.” She raises her eyebrows up and down in a comical gesture to tease him.

“But Eleanor…” he continues ignoring her attempt at humour.

“I know Mark, but I can’t explain what I did. It was like I was drowning in a sea of black rage when I saw him attack Bethany. I couldn’t just watch and do nothing to help her.”

Eleanor tells him where the girl is now and how she’ll get the services and help she needs to be safe. Mark leans back in his chair and seems to relax a bit more.

“So how does your missing sweater and coat fit into all this?”

“Well, I threw my sweater in a trash bin because it was filthy from rolling around on the sidewalk. Besides, how could I ever wear it again without thinking about today? Too bad -- I loved my pink Friday cardigan. I got it on sale last year at Watch Us Women. As for my coat, I forgot it at the butcher shop along with the meat order. I’ll call Mr. Leeky tomorrow.”

The waiter takes their order and they spend the rest of the evening trying to discuss other things, but it always comes back to the same subject. They’re both shaken by the incident. Mark worries about what could have happened and feels guilty he wasn’t there to protect her. Eleanor’s mind is racing in circles, going over and over the events as they happened, but she’s also unnerved by her own behaviour.

To change the subject, Eleanor tells Mark about the little message in a bottle she found and the quote by Eleanor Roosevelt inside.

He shakes his head and laughs. “I don’t doubt for a minute that there’s a tea bag in hot water kinda woman lurking in your psyche Eleanor.”

Although it frightens him to think of what could have happened, deep down he’s proud of Eleanor for protecting the girl and standing up for herself. “Remind me never to piss you off.”

Eleanor’s sidewalk episode stays with her and rattles her for weeks. She’d found pieces of herself that she didn’t know existed. Sometimes those scary pieces are better left alone, but sometimes it takes a sandwich board in the head to let them know you mean business. And she did get to tell one hell of a story at every dinner party they went to over the next while. Mark would put his arm around her and never get tired of hearing it.

CHAPTER THREE

Something shifted in Eleanor after that day. She walked with a renewed confidence, holding her body more erect and making eye contact when speaking to library patrons.

One day Mrs. Cramp stormed in and slammed a copy of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix down on the counter.

“I want these books removed from the library! No kid should be reading about witches and warlocks conjuring up curses and evil spirits,” she hollered.

Normally, Eleanor would shrink away from the confrontation by handing her a copy of the library’s material selection policy and telling her to fill out a form. But this time, Eleanor took her into a small side office and heard out the woman’s concerns. When asked, Mrs. Cramp admits she’s never read Harry Potter. Eleanor then explains to Mrs. Cramp the fantasy concept of the books and said she herself finds them quite entertaining.

“I can certainly forward your request to ban the books, if you would like to fill out this form. However, can I ask you something first? Did your son read books before Harry Potter?”

“No, he hates reading. “ she answered. “Never wanted to read. His nose was always in his phone. Now he’s on the fifth Harry Potter book and mad at me because I took it from him.”

“Well I see that as a plus Mrs. Cramp. Those books got him to love reading. That’s an important step for a young person living in this age of fancy electronic entertainment.” When Eleanor sees the woman sit back in her chair and think about this, she goes on. “Why don’t you borrow the first book in the series? Read it so you might better understand why your son loves it so much? Then you can talk to him about anything that concerns you. I personally loved the first book very much. It’s actually quite funny and the language is very entertaining and unique.”

Mrs. Cramp leaves looking more content with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in her hand. “Let me know what you think,” Eleanor calls after her.

The library staff notice a change in their assistant librarian as well. At a monthly meeting, Eleanor suggests they shake up the schedule and introduce The Parent-Child Mother Goose Program on Wednesday and Friday mornings. She also suggests moving the Genealogy section further up front to be more visible, with so many people using sites like Ancestry.ca to find their roots.

“Maybe we could give a few talks on what DNA is and how it works. I know someone who would come in to do that for us,” she adds. “And I’d like your suggestions on how we can draw a bigger audience to our author reading events.”

Eleanor has always resisted any changes the staff suggested in the past, so at first they just stare at her. Then before she can change her mind, they enthusiastically nod their heads and begin taking notes. The library employees are especially shocked when they see her eating a hamburger from The Works for lunch, instead of her usual fare. This new Eleanor seems to bring a new energy to the library.

One night about six months later, Eleanor comes home from work and finds Mark at his computer in the den. Their cats Fritz and Spritz are lying on his desk trying to get his attention.

“I got a new job,” she blurts out coming through the door.

“Haven’t you done every job in that library by now?” he asks focused on reading a story in the Oakville News and pushing the cats away from the keyboard.

“It’s not at the library in Oakville. I applied for a job at the Toronto Reference Library right downtown on Yonge Street. I told them I could start in six weeks. That will give me time to hand in my notice and make arrangements to move into our house in The Beach.”

It takes a minute to register what she just said. He stares at her, mouth open.

Eleanor continues nonchalantly. “I looked into it and I can take the Neville Park streetcar one block from our house right to my work downtown.” She bursts out laughing at the look on his face.

“Oh my God Eleanor, seriously? That’s great news. When did you change your mind? Why didn’t you tell me you were looking?”

“Well, I wanted to make sure it came through. I’ll be the new Library Service Manager. It’s a bigger job than I have now and I’ll make more money.”

Mark gives her a big hug. “This calls for a celebration.” He opens up a bottle of her favourite red wine -- a Sandbanks Baco Noir VQA from the Wine Rack. He’s beaming with pride as they toast both her change of heart and her accomplishment.

“Your timing is good,” Mark says. “The renovations on The Beach house are nearly finished. I was going to list it as soon as I could.”

“I know, that’s why I began to think about making a change now. “ Eleanor continues… “The market is hot in Oakville so let’s list it right away with Mark Kirton at RE/MAX -- he’ll sell this place quickly.”

“You’ve thought of everything haven’t you?” he laughs. “Who is this new Eleanor and where have you been hiding her?”

“In the teapot,” she says laughing.

Feeling emboldened by her exciting news she adds, “I was thinking…why don’t we cash in some GICs and plan that trip to Europe we’ve always talked about? Wouldn’t it be great way to celebrate our 25th anniversary coming up next year?”

“Eleanor Farkenworth! You are a woman of many surprises,” he says. “Why don’t I contact Kim at The Travel Queen and get the ball rolling on that next week? We can meet with her and see what she suggests.”

They clink glasses and because some things never change, Eleanor starts to daydream about all the fabulous cardigans she’ll need to buy for the many new adventures ahead.

---