Message in a Bottle – Minerva the Magnificent

Minnie is being pressured to sell her house and hand over control of her life. How can three strange words on a message in a bottle help her to fight back?

CHAPTER ONE

Minerva Abigail ‘Minnie’ Quackenbush grabs her rollator walker and goes out twice a week. On Tuesdays, it’s the South Oakville Centre, and on Thursday afternoons, she plays bridge at the Sir John Colborne Centre. She likes to hide where Lloyd and his wife Peggy can’t find her. She regrets making her nephew executor and beneficiary of her will. Now Lloyd wants her to give him power of attorney over her finances and personal care. Screw him!

Minnie’s nephew has been nagging at her to move into a nursing home, and she has adamantly refused. At eighty-seven she’s still in full control of her faculties. And she’s certainly not ready to leave her own damn house to move in with a bunch of old geezers and geezerettes. Minnie visits her friend Ruth every month at the Revera Long Term Care Home in Burlington. Ruth loves it there and is well taken care of. But Minnie’s not ready to join that scene yet.

“Most of the inmates here look like they’re in a holding pattern, circling the runway and waiting for clearance to land at the pearly gates,” she told Ruth on her last visit.

Her friend got a good laugh out of that. “That’s not a bit fair, Minnie; we have a lot of fun here. And I never have to cook!” Minnie gives her a consoling hug before taking out a deck of cards to play gin rummy like they always do.

Minnie quit driving four years ago when she had a freaky thing happen. She brought her car to the Oakville Car Wash, and when it finished going through the system and she got back in to drive away -- Minnie accidentally put the car in reverse! She shot backwards, and two large equipment scrubbers landed with a crash on her roof as she smashed into the car behind her. It all happened so fast! After that, her insurance spiked so high, Minnie decided her driving days were over.

Today is Tuesday, so the Oakville Transit Care-A-Van picks her up and drives her to the shopping mall for two hours. If she stays longer, she’ll have to pay another $4.00, which she doesn’t want to do. Minnie needs to escape the annoying pleas from her two remaining relatives. She blows off steam by walking the halls, back and forth from the Metro store at one end to GoodLife Fitness at the other.

The South Oakville Centre is just the right size for Minnie. It’s all on one level and the perfect place to give her old legs a workout while being entertained by the comings and goings of shoppers. Minnie also takes every opportunity to exercise her tongue as part of her fitness routine. She retired from teaching at Pine Grove Public School decades ago. Her students liked her well enough, but they always had a healthy respect for her rules about behaviour. It wasn’t so much about following rules with Minnie, as it was about respect and courtesy -- her own tongue-lashings aside. Old habits have deep roots after forty-two years in the classroom, and she is often quick, too quick, to scold a misbehaving child in the mall or offer unsolicited advice to anyone in her sights.

“A good clean face scrubbed with soap and water is the best thing for your skin,” she tells the young girl at the Shopper’s Drug Mart cosmetic counter. Then she heads out into the mall again and spots a man sitting in her favourite chair near the exit.

“I need to sit down,” Minnie announces to the white-haired man in cargo shorts sitting in her spot. When the surprised gentleman gets up and offers her his seat, she thanks him by saying, “Those black knee socks in your Birkenstock sandals look ridiculous.”

Many people, who experience Minnie’s opinions, give her a wide berth when they see her again. You can’t miss her: petite little thing with spiky grey hair, purple coat, red high-top runners and pushing a hot pink walker like Sisyphus; up and down the halls of the shopping centre.

But on this day, something different happens. Minnie is walking past the CIBC branch when she sees a little bottle tied with a curly pink ribbon sitting on the shelf at the ATM. She picks it up and, examining it more closely, she sees a little scroll of paper inside, with the word “message” written on it.

Now Minnie is very curious and finds a quiet bench where she can sit down and open it. She pries the top off the bottle with the Swiss army knife she keeps in her purse and unrolls the little scroll…

Illegitimi Non Carborandum. “Well, saints be praised, will you look at that?” she says with a grin. She recognizes the mock-Latin phrase, which has been around since World War II. A variation of the saying was also in Margaret Atwood’s novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, which Minnie read about thirty years ago. In the dystopian world of the story, a version of those words was found scratched on the wall of a closet by one of the girls held as a sex slave.

All versions of the phrase boil down to the same translation -- Don’t let the bastards grind you down. It’s all about resilience, perseverance and resistance. And not letting the bastards get the best of you. Minnie has always loved that phrase and has never forgotten it.

And now the bastards ARE trying to grind her down and move her into a home for cottonheads, so they can sell her house and take over her money. Minnie felt abandoned and alone after she lost Fred, so she latched on to the only living relatives she had left in the world, her deceased brother’s son, Lloyd and his wife Peggy. When she updated her will after Fred died, she left them everything she had.

But they have virtually ignored her for the past twenty-one years and only began visiting recently to scope out the place they will inherit. In all the years since their uncle died, they never once called to see how she was doing or so much as sent her a Christmas card. In the first few years of being alone, Minnie asked Lloyd and Peggy for help with a few chores, but they were always too busy. Now suddenly, they have an interest in taking care of her? Minnie’s determined that’s never going to happen!

Thankfully, she has wonderful next-door neighbours in Maureen and Dave. Maureen is a retired nurse from Joseph Brant Hospital, while Dave was an engineer with the Ford Assembly Plant in Oakville for decades until he retired a few years ago.

Maureen and Dave are more than generous, bringing Minnie a steady supply of baked goods and hot meals. They always include her for Sunday dinners and holidays and make her feel like one of the family. Maureen and Dave own an older home like Minnie, and are also bucking pressure from real estate agents. But they too have no plans to sell and have their home replaced by another new monster house. And for that, they are kindred spirits in Minnie’s books.

It’s been six decades since Minnie and Fred Quackenbush purchased the sprawling two-story clapboard house. It sits on a beautiful waterfront lot on Bayview Road, not far from Coronation Park. The house has an enormous old-styled wraparound porch with wide-open views of Lake Ontario. Fred and Minnie lived in that big house together for all their married life, forty-seven years. They only paid a few thousand dollars for it because it needed so much work.

Even so, it was a lot of money at the time and an overwhelming project to undertake. But Fred was very handy with renovation work, and they both put their heart and soul into fixing it up. Fred was a plumber by trade and worked for Sam Harb and Family Plumbing in Burlington for twenty-five years.

When they bought the place, they were young and excited newlyweds with plans to have a large family. But Minnie couldn’t hold a pregnancy past the first trimester, so they never had any children.

And when Fred died twenty-one years ago, she had no plans to leave their home until she joined him in the hereafter. All she has now are her memories held together between the walls of that house, so how could she ever leave?

Like most old houses, it’s a real money pit. But it’s her money pit and not anyone else’s business. Minnie has a handyman to do the basic upkeep, but it’s the major repairs that are draining her bank balance. Five years ago, Minnie replaced the roof and the furnace, which carried a big price tag. And two years ago, she had all the electrical updated because the old copper wiring caused a small fire in the pantry.

While the walls were open, she had a bare-bones renovation done to her kitchen and two bathrooms. She and Fred had paid off the mortgage decades ago. Now the area she lives in has become very trendy over the years, and her taxes have steadily increased as a result.

The whole neighbourhood is changing and people are selling their older properties to developers and anxious buyers, who waste no time tearing down and building houses so large, some look like hotels. Minnie is plagued with constant offers to buy her house -- a prime spot on a beautiful treed lot with lakefront riparian rights and direct access to the Park. But damn them all! She’s not budging for anyone. She keeps the drapes closed tight, so nobody can see inside when she doesn’t answer the door.

Minnie would have a hard time with the upkeep of the house if it weren’t for the life insurance policy she received when Fred died. He was killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver at the busy corner of Trafalgar and Cornwall. Minnie remembers that day the policeman came to the door to tell her; she dropped to the floor in a dead faint, right there on the doorstep.

To Minnie, there’s a solid line drawn through her life; her memories split into before and after images of living with and without her beloved Fred. The drunk driver was a self-employed dump truck driver with a suspended license and several prior DUI charges under his belt. Minnie feels red-hot anger when she thinks about the man who took Fred from her. He did less than three years in jail, and Minnie resents that he’s out there somewhere enjoying his life.

But she never forgave God either for letting it happen. She stopped going to church, but Father John from St. Matthew Parish drops in to see her every week, like clockwork. He came to their community as a young man and has been there for the past thirty-two years. Fred and Minnie were active in the church and always liked Father John. But as a messenger of God, she’s mad at him too, despite serving him tea and digestive cookies when he visits. In fact, she’s been pissed off at the world for much of her life.

While Minnie’s infertility and Fred’s death adds to her crustiness, Minnie has always been blunt and spoken her mind. She took on many causes in her younger days and was fearless in her persistence to get what she wanted. And she could be brutal when she thought someone was feeding her a line of bull pucky. Fred admired her spunk and thought her snarkiness was all part of her charm. But then, she rarely ever directed her thunderbolts at him.

“Minerva the Magnificent strikes again,” he would always say when her temper flared as she told him about her latest crusade. She tried not to laugh when he said this but couldn’t help herself, which would always change her mood to a better one.

So while being outspoken has always been part of who she is, Minnie lost what little filter system she had after a minor stroke eight years ago. It was like she sprung a leak, and now her thoughts run straight from her brain to her mouth without restraint.

Fred kept an insurance policy for many years to make sure Minnie was protected in case something happened to him. So as beneficiary, she received a big payout when he died -- $250,000. Minnie’s been quite frugal in her everyday spending, but she’s had to dip into the payout to keep the house in good condition.

The money has been slowly draining over the past twenty-one years. She has her teacher’s pension and government pensions coming in monthly for day-to-day living. But Minnie is worried that keeping up with the house will eat up the rest of the money she has left from the insurance. And then what will she do? Now Lloyd and his wife are pressing her to move out so they can take control of her house and her finances. She knows she has to come up with a plan.

Minnie can’t believe the value of her property today. Her master-of-the-universe nephew Lloyd tells her it’s worth about five million dollars. But that’s for the land because nobody wants the house. Minnie thinks people have lost their minds with these prices. Lloyd runs his own investment firm in Burlington, and Peggy is a senior stylist at the Civello Hair Salon in downtown Oakville. They live in a suite at the Bluwater Condominiums. She knows they’re dying to get at her money so they can buy a house in East Oakville to impress their friends.

“Well, screw them both; I’m not selling,” she mumbles.

A young girl with a nose ring and a tattoo on her neck sits down next to Minnie. She’s wearing earbuds, bopping with the music, alone in her own little world. Minnie has always enjoyed music and loved to dance in her younger days. Even as a child, she would entertain her father by wrapping a tablecloth around her waist and dancing a solo version of the polka in her living room, to the music of Don Messer’s Jubilee. And before her legs were riddled with ugly blue veins and arthritis, Minnie was quite a mover on the dance floor.

Her favourite was the jive when it came out in the 50’s. She and Fred often danced in their parlour to the rocking music of icons like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. Their all-time favourite was the 70’s classic - Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger. Boy! Could they heat up the dance floor with that one!

She looks down at her red high-top runners and brings her heels together in a slight tap, like she’s making a wish the way Dorothy did in The Wizard of Oz. Minnie refuses to wear those clunky orthopaedic shit-kickers her foot doctor tells her she needs. So she buys Converse high-tops one size larger and inserts her orthotics. The hardest thing about wearing them is doing up the damn laces, but it’s worth the effort not to wear Grandma Moses shoes.

CHAPTER TWO

Minnie checks the time and with a big sigh, grabs the handles of her walker and heaves herself up from the bench. The Care-A-Van will be here soon, and she wants to get home in time to watch Murder She Wrote. Before she reaches the exit, Minnie throws the little bottle in the trash. But as she approaches the doors to walk outside, she abruptly changes her mind and pushes her walker back to the trashcan. She takes the top off the garbage container and has to bend deep into the can to root around for the bottle.

Two well-dressed women come out of Winners and stop when they see Minnie digging in the trash. They approach Minnie, and one of them gently asks, “Excuse me, can I help?”

“What? No, I’m looking for something,” Minnie calls out from inside the trashcan.

“It’s just that…um…can I buy you some lunch?” the woman asks nervously. “Are you hungry?”

As Minnie spots the pink ribbon and she pushes aside the trash to grab the little bottle, it dawns on her that it might look like she’s eating out of the bin. Minnie can’t resist saying, “No thanks, I found a Subway sandwich in here.” She waves a half-eaten sub at them. “It’s perfectly good food,” she adds. Minnie straightens up, puts the top on the trash receptacle and sees the women looking back at her as they walk away. Minnie grins mischievously and gives them a wave. “You should make a donation to the Fare Share Food Bank,” she calls after them. “That should give them something to talk about other than designer clothes,” she mumbles to herself.

Minnie gets off the Care-A-Van and trudges up the walk to her house, pushing her walker slowly up the ramp she had built on the side of the veranda.

“I left some butter tarts on your counter Minnie,” Maureen calls out from her garden.

“Oh, aren’t you a dear,” she answers, waving back. “Are they yours or from the Tribeca Coffee Shop?” she asks. Tribeca butter tarts are really good, but Maureen makes the best butter tarts Minnie has ever tasted.

“These are mine,” Maureen answers with a laugh.

“Oh good,” Minnie calls out. “You are the queen of tarts, Maureen! And thank you for the roses on my porch,” she adds, spotting them on the wicker table. The threshold is littered with the usual real estate flyers and another letter from the developer who has been building new homes on her street. She pitches everything into the recycle box and goes inside.

Minnie’s phone rings as soon as she sits down to enjoy her tea and the adventures of Angela Lansbury. There are three black telephones in the house, the old-fashioned landline type; one hooked up to the wall with a long curly cord in the kitchen, and two extensions in the parlour and her bedroom. Irritated at the interruption and expecting it to be her nephew, she picks up the receiver. “What?”

“Mrs. Quackenbush?” the caller says.

“Yes, that’s me.”

“It’s Kaitlin at the OakMed Clinic. It’s nearly time for your check-up, and Doctor Duncan would like to do a home visit, so you don’t have to arrange a ride to come in. Would that be all right?”

“Yah, sure, that’s damn decent of him. When does he want to come?”

“He has a cancellation tomorrow and can fit you in at 10:00 am. Would that be okay?”

“Really? Tomorrow? Okay, I’ll be here,” Minnie says, taking a pad from the side table to write it down. She looks at the calendar and doesn’t think her check-up is due yet. It’s too dark in her parlour with the drapes drawn to see clearly, so she assumes the doctor knows best. But he’s never come to her home before, so what’s that about?

She dismisses the thought and picks up the remote to turn on the TV, only to have the phone ring again.

“Hullo!” she snaps into the receiver.

“Aunt Minnie, it’s Lloyd. How are you today?”

“Couldn’t be better.”

“Have you thought any more about what we talked about?”

Silence from Minnie.

“You know, about making Peggy and me your Powers of Attorney so we can manage things for you?” he adds hesitantly. “It’s just that we’re worried with you living alone and all. We want to help make life easier for you, Auntie,” he adds, a bit too sweetly for Minnie’s taste.

“No, Lloyd, I don’t need your help. I’m managing just fine.”

“Well, ahhhh…Aunt Minnie, Peggy and I are coming over after work tomorrow to talk more….”

Minnie hangs up the phone before he finishes. When it rings a couple of times again, she doesn’t pick up.

The next morning, Minnie is cleaning up her breakfast dishes when Dr. Duncan rings the doorbell. She invites him in, and they sit in the parlour.

“So how have you been, Minerva?” he starts out. “Any health issues?”

“I’m just dandy Doctor D,” she answers. “That gall bladder operation a few years ago really fixed up my stomach problems. My new hip is getting me around okay; it’s just this blasted arthritis that slows me down. But I’m still waking up every morning, so I’ve got nothing to complain about.”

Minnie has a lot of trust in Dr. Duncan, who’s been taking care of her since Fred died. Before that, Dr. Duncan senior had been Minnie and Fred’s doctor since they were married. He retired and passed the practice on to his son.

“Good, good,” the doctor says, writing on his pad. “That’s all good news. And how are you coping with the day-to-day of living here alone? This is a big house for you to manage.”

Minnie’s alert antennae pick something up. He’s never asked her that before. “I’m doing fine,” her eagle eyes locked on his face.

The doctor clears his throat. “It’s just that your nephew has asked me to check in on you. He’s worried about you here alone and tells me you’re refusing to let him and his wife help...”

He stops talking when Minerva slaps her hands on the arms of her chair.

“That little bastard! He actually asked you to come here and spy on me? And you agreed?” she asks, raising her voice and leaning forward in her chair.

“Please understand Minerva. When a family member asks me to declare an older relative mentally incapable of managing their affairs as a result of dementia, I need to follow up. They’ve asked me to refer you for a psychiatric assessment.”

“Mentally incapable?” she hollers. “Psychiatric assessment? Were you expecting to walk in here and find me surrounded by stacks of old newspapers with twenty cats roaming the house, crapping on the floor?”

Minnie is visibly shaken, and the doctor continues in a calm voice, “No, of course not Minerva. But can we discuss why your nephew might think you aren’t capable of taking care of yourself?”

“So they can take control of my money and my house,” Minnie says more quietly, slumping back in her chair.

“I’m sorry Minerva, I just want to talk to you today, okay? I promise I’m not going to do anything behind your back. Can I ask how you manage here day-to-day without help?”

“I do have help, Doctor Duncan. I call Longo’s every week to have Grocery Gateway deliver my groceries. I have a cleaner who comes once a month, and a regular handyman who does all the small repairs and upkeep on my house, including my yard. For the bigger jobs like my new roof and kitchen renovation, I hire contractors to get the work done. I also had a walk-in bathtub put in and a chairlift installed on the stairs.

“All this must have cost a lot of money,” the doctor continues.

Minnie reaches into a drawer beside her chair and takes out a little notebook, and waves it at him.

“It’s all in here, Doctor D. Every penny I spend is itemized along with a record of every dollar I have in the bank. Fred’s insurance paid me a big wad of money when he died. That’s how I’ve been able to manage for the past twenty-one years. Before that, Fred did most of the repairs himself, big and small.”

“And can you continue to count on that money in the years ahead?” he asks, looking over his glasses.

“Well, I must admit, it won’t last forever. The balance is shrinking…a little too quickly. I went to my banker and told her to get everything I have out of equities and put it into secure deposits, like redeemable GIC’s where the principle is guaranteed, but I can still access the money if I need to. With market fluctuations as they are, I didn’t want to risk what I have left.

“My financial advisor tried to talk me out of it and did everything she could to convince me to stay in the market for the long term to get the best returns. Who the hell does she think she’s talking to? At eighty-seven, there is no such thing as a damn long-term investment strategy! I had to get the bank manager to step in. ‘It’s my money’, I told her.”

The doctor sits back in his chair with an amused look. “Well, Minerva…you certainly sound like you’ve got things under control. I should put you in charge of my finances,” he laughs. “Now, this is an expensive house to keep up, so what will you do when the insurance money’s gone?”

Minnie’s shoulders slump a little, “Oh, I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.” Then she perks up, “But I saw Tom Selleck on the TV last month talking about special mortgages for old people who have lots of equity in their homes. I looked into that just in case I need money and found out I can get over a million dollars cash if I apply for a reverse mortgage. And there are no monthly payments because the balance is paid when I die or sell, whichever comes first. That money could last me a long time.”

“Yes, a reverse mortgage could be a viable option for you if you choose to stay here and need money,” the doctor says. “So, it’s Tom Selleck is it Minerva?” he teases her.

“Doc, with those dimples, how could anyone not trust what Tom Selleck has to say?” Minnie says, her eyes sparking with mischief.

“Well, you do have a point there,” he chuckles. “What would you do if you become ill and need help at home? How would you manage? Would your niece or nephew be available to stay with you?”

“Good grief, no! I don’t even want them here. When I had my hip replacement a few years ago, they were nowhere to be seen. I arranged to get home nursing care from Nurse Next Door. They took shifts and stayed with me for a couple weeks. They were all very nice, and it worked out well, so I would use them again if I need help. And of course, I have Maureen and Dave next door. They’re wonderful neighbours.”

The doctor is nodding and taking notes.

“In the meantime,” Minnie continues, “I’m doing just fine, and I don’t need any fool psychiatrist to tell me I’m non compos mentis. And by the way…look at Hazel McCallion, who was the mayor in Mississauga until she retired at ninety-three years old. Not all old people are ready to be put out to pasture Doc.”

“You’re absolutely right Minerva, and it sounds to me like you’ve got all the bases covered. I won’t be recommending you for an assessment. You’re more on the ball than most people I know.”

“So what happens now?” she asks.

“I’ll write a report for your nephew that states I found no deterioration in your mental faculties, and you’re perfectly capable of managing your affairs.”

“Thank you doctor. They’re coming here later this afternoon, and I have a few things to deal with before they arrive. Are we done?”

“I would like to complete your check-up while I’m here. After all, isn’t that the reason I’ve come?“ he asks with a smile.

“It damn well isn’t, and you know it!” she snaps back, feigning annoyance. “Okay, let’s get the rest of this dog and pony show over with.”

After the examination, Minnie says her goodbyes to the doctor and gets out her little phone book to start making a bunch of calls.

CHAPTER THREE

Minnie’s sitting on her porch swing when Lloyd and Peggy pull up in their BMW. She hears Lloyd tell his wife, “Let me do the talking.”

“Good afternoon,” Minnie says, surprising them both.

“Oh, didn’t see you there Auntie. We’ve just come for a little visit,” Lloyd says with a big smile, folding himself into a chair. He’s a tall muscular man like his uncle Fred, while Peggy inherited the soft pudgy features of her side of the family.

“Help yourself to some lemonade,” Minnie tells them, pointing to the white wicker table off to the side.

Relieved that she isn’t as hostile as usual, Peggy says, “Thanks Aunt Minnie,” and pours a glass for her and her husband.

After a few niceties about the weather and the pink roses on her table, there’s an awkward silence, which Minnie lets hang in the air. She swings back and forth, the chains squeaking with the motion; her eyes are closed like she might fall asleep.

Lloyd clears his throat, “Aunt Minnie, have you given any more thought about accepting our help? Uncle Fred would have wanted us to do that for you, you know that don’t you?”

Invoking her dead husband is a new tactic. The truth is Fred would be horrified at the behaviour of these two. But she stays quiet on the subject and continues her rocking motion on the swing.

Sensing either her compliance or senility is at play, Lloyd leans forward in his chair and knits his fingers together. “It’s just that, both Peggy and I want to take care of you Auntie…in Uncle Fred’s memory. You know you can trust us right? We only want what’s best for you.”

“And we’re worried this place is just getting too much for you,” Peggy pipes in.

“You want to sell my house and move me into a nursing home for my own good, is that it?” Minnie asks, her eyes still closed.

“No, no, Auntie. If we become your Powers of Attorney, we’ll help you stay here for as long as you want to,” Lloyd says soothingly. “I promise, you won’t have to go into a home unless you want to.” Peggy looks at her husband like he’s lost his mind.

Just then a black SUV pulls up and the driver gets out and climbs the steps to the porch. “Minerva Quackenbush?”

“Yes,” Minnie says, struggling to get off the swing.

“My instructions are to have you sign these documents and deliver them back to the sender,” he says.

“Thank you young man, please come inside,” Minnie says, taking the envelope. “Excuse me, I’ll just be a minute,” she calls over her shoulder to her visitors.

“Hold on,” Lloyd says, blocking the driver from going inside.

“So who’s the envelope from?”

“I’m not at liberty to say sir.”

“It’s okay, I’m her nephew. I’ll be in charge of her affairs soon. We’re just making the arrangements.”

“I’m sorry sir. I’m sure your aunt will tell you,” he replies and pushes past Lloyd to join Minnie. He closes the front door so they can’t be heard.

Lloyd’s face is flushed and he’s clearly upset at being dismissed. Peggy looks at her husband, “What’s that about?”

“How the hell should I know what that miserable old bat is up to?”

Peggy twists her skirt into a knot and whispers, “Why don’t we just leave things the way they are and wait to inherit when she dies? Surely, she can’t last much longer, can she?”

Lloyd is pacing back and forth across the veranda. “That old woman is miserable enough to live forever, just to spite us! When the world ends, I swear there’ll just be her and cockroaches left on this earth!”

Ten minutes later, Minnie and the mysterious driver come back outside; the envelope is in his hand. “Thank you, have a lovely day,” she adds sweetly.

“You too ma’am.”

Minnie parks her walker and flops back down on the swing. “Oh, I will young man, I certainly will.”

Lloyd eyes her cautiously, “So what was that all about Auntie?”

“Something I should have done a long time go,” she says. Lloyd waits for her to go on, but she doesn’t.

After an uncomfortable pause, he puts the burning question out there, “Did you sell your house?”

“Good heavens no! But I want to thank you both, because if it weren’t for you two, I would never have even thought to change my will. That was a law clerk who works for my lawyer at Brechin & Huffman.”

The colour drains from Lloyd’s face.

“More lemonade?” she asks them, but they both shake their heads.

“Anyway, I’ve been giving some thought to your idea of appointing someone to handle my affairs. At my age, who knows what could happen, right? So that was a good suggestion Lloyd, thank you,” Minnie adds smiling sweetly at them.

“You’re welcome Aunt Minnie. We’re just trying to help.” He’s feeling good now about where this is going. Peggy nods at her husband.

Minnie continues, “I didn’t want to burden either of you with these trivial matters. I know how busy you both are, so I took care of things myself.”

Peggy anxiously jumps in, “So what exactly did you do Auntie?”

“Well, I made some changes to my will so you don’t have to worry about me anymore. My next-door neighbour Dave has agreed to serve as my executor. He’s such a lovely man and has always been so good to me.”

“But you hardly know him!” Lloyd blurts out.

“On the contrary, my dear boy,” Minnie replies. For years now, I’ve attended all their family functions and they always invite me to celebrate holidays with them too”

“But he’s still not family,” Lloyd insists, feeling like he’s losing ground. “What other changes to your will did you make Aunt Minnie?”

“Only good ones Lloyd, so don’t look so worried. I didn’t leave my estate to the shelter for lonely turtles or home for disabled parakeets.”

“Well, that’s good,” Lloyd replies, taking a deep breath and leaning back in his chair.

“I’m sure you’ll be pleased with my decision,” Minnie continues. “I’ve named the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Halton Women’s Place as equal beneficiaries of my estate.”

Lloyd jumps to his feet. “You what?” Peggy lets out an audible gasp.

Unfazed by the shock and awe her announcement has caused, Minnie continues. “My lovely neighbour Maureen -- Dave’s wife -- is a retired nurse. She has agreed to assume Power of Attorney over my Personal Care if I become incapacitated. She’s such a lovely woman and is always there when I need her. My lawyer will assume Power of Attorney over my finances if the day comes when I can’t make my own decisions. So you see, everything is sorted.”

“But we want to do this for you, we’re family,” Peggy protests. “How can you trust these people?”

“Auntie, you’re not thinking straight,” Lloyd pipes in, his forehead glistening in sweat. “We can undo all this, don’t worry. It’s much better to have blood relatives for these things. You should have asked me before you made all these changes. But don’t worry, Auntie, it’s not too late to undo them. We’ll call your lawyer right away,” he says, taking out his cellphone.

Illegitimi Non Carborundum. That phrase just pops into Minnie’s brain again.

“No Lloyd we won’t!” Minnie says sharply. “This is what I want. Don’t you think these are worthwhile charities?”

“Well, um, yes, but…”

“But nothing! Now you’ll have to leave, my TV show is starting soon,” she tells them, grabbing her walker to get up from the swing.

Peggy grabs her husband’s arm, as he takes a step toward Minnie. “Let it go Lloyd.”

But he’s determined. “Do you have any idea what you’ve done?” he yells at her. “I could have made millions for you Aunt Minerva. Millions! But now you’ve made a complete mess of everything. You’re too stupid and senile for your own good!”

“What did you expect Lloyd? Did you think I’d be sitting here donning my widow’s cap, wringing my hands and fading into obscurity? You’re a damn fool if you thought I would let you take my house!”

Lloyd’s eyes are wide, like he’s seeing her for the first time.

“I don’t want to make millions Lloyd. It’s you who wants to make millions.” Minnie says, jabbing her finger into his chest. “I simply want to live here in this house with my memories of your Uncle Fred and our life together. I still have all my marbles, according to my visit with Dr. Duncan this morning. There’s no reason why I can’t make my own decisions about how I want to live and who I want in my will.”

Minnie’s diminutive frame is dwarfed by his size, but she stands tall looking up at him, smelling the sour sweat from his armpits. His neck is covered in red splotches the colour of beetroot.

Exasperated by her belligerence, Lloyd turns abruptly and heads to his car. Without a word, Peggy quietly trundles off behind him.

“Drop by for tea and biscuits anytime children,” Minnie calls out from the porch, knowing she’ll never see them again.

“Well, Minerva the Magnificent, I’d say you’ve had quite a day,” she chuckles to herself as she heads inside.

Minnie opens up the drapes and lets the late afternoon light flood the room. The dust mites dance in the golden sunbeams as she flops in her recliner with a deep sigh. Then instead of watching Murder She Wrote, Minnie roots around in the basket on her walker. She pulls out the little message in a bottle and gets up to place it on the window ledge to catch the light.

Then Minnie flips through a stack of vinyl records and chooses one to put on the old gramophone. She picks up Fred’s picture from the sideboard and lays it face up on the seat of her walker. Then Minnie starts to groove in her lilac Foamtread slippers; sashaying the wheels back and forth to Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock n’ Roll.

-end-