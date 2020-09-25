Misbehaviour hosts its Canadian Premiere in Oakville

It's not every day we get a big movie premiere here in Oakville, and new movies themselves are rare these days in the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. But as Oakville Festivals of Film and Art (OFFA) presented the new history comedy Misbehaviour this week, there was an even rarer treat: the film's subject, Jennifer Hosten, was in attendance for movie goers to meet.

She didn't have far to travel, however. Hosten herself is an Oakvillian; she lives right here in town.

The film was screened on Wednesday night at Film.Ca Cinemas for sold-out audiences in socially distanced screenings, including a red carpet, book signing with Hosten, and a pre-recorded Zoom Q&A about the film after the show.

Misbehaviour is the true story of four different stories leading up to the 1970 Miss World pageant in London. One is about the Women's liberation protests and birth of its movement, while two others are about the behind-the-scenes organization around the event and host Bob Hope's appearance in the show.

The last one, however, closely follows Hosten's story of travelling to London as Miss Grenada 1970 to compete in the pageant. Now, she's thrilled not just to see herself on the big screen but to see all of these stories being told together.

"It’s actually it’s quite surreal," says Hosten, "and 50 years ago especially is so long. This all occurred in 1970, but I’m very proud of the movie today with some its very good story with being so well researched."

Hosten signing copies of her book at Wednesday night's event.

After her Miss World win, she lived in Ottawa more than 30 years before moving to Oakville. "I’ve been here six years now and I’ve come to love it," she says. "I have any friends in the area, found just the perfect apartment, and I choose to live here because this really is home."

She also agrees telling the four stories interweaving helps to show how history was evolving all at the same time. Audiences "may or may not of heard of this very pivotal time because some women's liberation movement was beginning, as well as some of the anti-apartheid movement."

"We have four different storylines running," Hosten continues, "which makes it very rich. It was 50 years ago, but you see that the movie is still very relevant for what's happening today."

The screenings were immensely popular, selling out multiple times since its announcement a few weeks ago. It was originally supposed to be a one-screen show, but demand eventually increased to fill four of the five screens at Film.Ca Cinemas. (The current rules in Ontario say each screen is currently limited to a maximum of 50 people.)

Wendy Donnan, executive director of OFFA, says both having the film and having Jennifer present it are both really special experiences. It's notably special because of how separated people are these day.

"It's really important we stay safe, and with our social distancing and health protocols we're respecting the process," says Donnan. "It's also important we celebrate the culture and people here in town."

The who's who of Oakville also came out both in support and with the excitement of being the first people in Canada to see the movie. Oakville mayor Rob Burton and MPP Stephen Crawford were in attendance among others.

But Donnan also explains how important events like these are for small businesses and theatres like Film.Ca Cinemas. "With sales down right now," says Donnan, "this is a huge event, and this is the perfect place to do it."

Jeff Knoll, owner and CEO of the cinema, was thrilled to have people back for a premiere after OFFA's June festival was forced to be online. Theatres weren't yet allowed to open in Phase 2 at the time - but they certainly can now.

"We're always excited to host unique experiences," says Knoll, "I love seeing premieres here, and we love supporting OFFA and the film industry in all facets."

The cinema has had extensive new safety measures in place since July, and it's worked with 100% effectiveness since their reopening more than two months ago. "We go to great lengths monitoring every aspect of the theatre so everyone is confident they are safe and healthy for a movie escape. We take our mission very seriously."

That mission succeeded this week, with Hosten getting to see herself portrayed on screen by British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time, Beauty and the Beast and this year's Summerland).

Gugu Mbatha-Raw playing Oakville's Jennifer Hosten in the film Misbehaviour.

Mbatha-Raw actually met with Hosten two years ago in Grenada, where Hosten was born, where they got to know each other and meet.

Hosten says she was thrilled with how she's portrayed in the movie. And when she takes the stage for the Miss World pageant? Hosten says, “She could have been me on that stage.” Their friendship continues today.

This is the second in-person event OFFA has organized in the months since the start of the pandemic. A drive-in premiere of Sergio Navaretta's The Cuban took place in July, and an upcoming Halloween drive-in double feature for Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the 5 Drive-In will be announced soon.

Donnan says she's excited about the Halloween event. "I love Halloween so much. It's my favourite time of year and with everything we've lost, this might be our only opportunity to celebrate it."

In the meantime, OFFA's pulled off another incredible event, bring culture and film from around the world closer to home here in Oakville. And these days, when travelling the world is on a temporary pause, that's a behaviour we shouldn't miss.

Misbehaviour release today for video streaming at various sites. More can be learned by visiting the film's website here.