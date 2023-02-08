Demand for The Mochi Girls' donuts is turning into a sweet business

× Expand The Mochi Girls The Mochi Girls in Oakville, Ontario

Production of mochi is believed to have begun in Japan as far back as the beginning of the Yayoi period in 300 B.C., and eaten only by the emperor and nobility.

Eventually, the tradition shifted into something people enjoyed around New Year. Foods prepared with mochi have since been an integral part of New Year’s celebrations in Japan.

Originally made from nutrient-filled red rice, when popularized, the rich and very substantial treat was then typically made by processing mochigome, a type of glutinous rice steamed and pounded into a shape for both sweet and savoury options.

The quality that makes mochi so interesting is its chewiness. It has mass appeal because virtually any flavour can be added to it.

The Mochi Girls The Mochi Girls donut shop in Oakville, Ontario

Young entrepreneurs Michelle and Lisa had a thriving shop in Mississauga. Like others during the pandemic, whose businesses struggled to survive on curbside pickup alone, determined that reinvention was a necessity.

As a foodie, Michelle decided to create a dessert that was easier to pick up. Out of ingredients they themselves loved, they landed on donuts, specifically mochi donuts. With a test run through pop-up markets at their shop, they immediately found their dessert to be a hit.

Determining that the growing popularity of mochi donuts hadn’t yet reached the west end beyond the GTA, The Mochi Girls became the first mochi donut shop in Oakville, Ontario. With a soft opening on Jan. 3, Michelle and Lisa have been selling out of the seven flavours offered.

The Mochi Girls The Mochi Girls' donuts in Oakville

Michelle added, “Lisa and I have spent time at the lakeshore, near the water. It’s so beautiful. Oakville seems like it has such a strong community, and everyone seems to know one another here. We love the small-town vibe. We just wanted to be part of it.”

Baked fresh daily, the tasty donut base is gluten-free and possesses approximately 2 grams of fat versus 8 to 11 found in a regular, plain donut.

The flavour comes from the toppings. With their finger on the pulse of trends, the owners have included at least three of their seven flavours this month from the 10 Best Mochi Flavours of 2022, noting that toppings will change every month.

The Mochi Girls' signature donuts are strawberry cheesecake, earl grey, and churro. Each month will feature both seasonal, as well as Asian-inspired flavours. Customers can look forward to the cold and hot drinks the two will create.

The Mochi Girls The Mochi Girls' donuts in Oakville

Already frequented by foodies and influencers from in and around the GTA and Halton, Michelle and Lisa are finding it challenging to keep up with demand, a good problem to have. Oakville residents can expect the grand opening on Feb. 11 with new flavours, early discounts, and a photo booth.

Michelle shares, “Both of us had an entrepreneurial vision for a long time. We make our donuts every day fresh with love, and we really love the Oakville community. We’re hoping to inspire other young entrepreneurial-minded people to go for it too.”