More Canadian movies are coming to Oakville

× Expand Photo: Oakville News Photo: Oakville News

Oakville's local independent movie theatre, Film.Ca Cinemas, is beginning a new program of in-person theatre screenings for Canadian made films.

The cinema says they are "committing to supporting homegrown filmmakers by screening more Canadian films within their theatre." Their starting goal is to be screening a new (or relatively new) Canadian film every week.

"As an independent cinema, as well as a local production company, Film.Ca understands the challenges that come with being a Canadian filmmaker trying to get their work in front of audiences."

CEO Jeff Knoll adds that the theatre's new commitment "came from that desire to want to find a way to bring fame and acclaim to Canadian films."

The first film of their new initiative is the 2019 Canadian film Brotherhood, director Richard Bell's history drama about a band of teenage boys in 1926 arriving at Ontario's Long Point Camp. What begins as a summer adventure, however, turns into a dangerous fight for survival when their canoe capsizes in a freak storm on the lake.

Brotherhood began its second engagement at Film.Ca yesterday and will run until at least Thursday August 19, with a possible extension. Director Bell will be in attendance for the Aug. 19 screenings for a post-show Q&A at 5:10 and 7:30 p.m., similar to sold-out guest screenings with actor Jake Manley last year.

Film.Ca Cinemas says the new commitment to Canadian content will continue on their online platform Zuzu Video on Demand, one of their new business pivots during their closures over the last year due to COVID-19.

On the platform, they offer "independent Canadian content, with an entire section dedicated to Canadian films, shorts and shows, called ehTV." Monthly and annual subscriptions for the service are available on their website.