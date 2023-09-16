× Expand Marko Blazevic on Unsplash

Mountsberg Conservation Area’s Spooktacular Halloween promises a hauntingly good time for the whole family.

Operating Friday to Sunday evenings from October 6 to 29, this highly anticipated event transforms Mountsberg into a celebration of all things that go bump in the night, both natural and supernatural!

There is nothing extremely scary at Mountsberg’s Spooktacular Halloween. Instead, children and their families can immerse themselves in a world of friendly ghosts, witches, and even a mad scientist’s lair at the Haunted Barn.

The excitement spills out onto a lighted trail through the forest where a Kraken-infested pirate ship and giant plants and animals in the Invasive Zone await. With new ghostly apparitions appearing around every corner, there's always something unexpected to discover.

What sets this Halloween tradition apart is Mountsberg’s resident animal ambassadors and cozy outdoor vibe. In addition to the spooky attractions, guests have the opportunity to encounter snakes, owls, and farm animals up close.

Whether it's snuggling up by a campfire with a steaming hot apple cider or simply enjoying a night out under the stars in the crisp autumn air, Mountsberg offers a one-of-a-kind experience for nature enthusiasts and Halloween lovers alike.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume and participate in the park-wide scavenger hunt, with the chance to win delicious Halloween treats.

For a unique experience, horse-drawn wagon rides with one of Mountsberg’s entertaining staff members are available for an additional fee. Please note that wagon ride tickets are limited, and in case of inclement weather, a tractor may be used instead.

Mountsberg understands that pets are part of the family too. While dogs are welcome to join in the fun, they must remain on a leash and be kept away from Mountsberg’s live animals for everyone's safety.

Tickets are required for Mountsberg’s Spooktacular Halloween. Don't miss out on the spine-tingling adventure, and visit conservationhalton.ca/spooktacular to purchase yours today!