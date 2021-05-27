Uplifting mural coming to Kerr Village

Kerr Village, located in the heart of Oakville, has been a cultural hub for Oakville for years. In a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere, it is home to many local independent businesses. Here, local mosaic artist Elena Martoglio is partnering up with Ottawan muralist, Ryan Smeeton, to create a mural on the yellow brick wall on Washington Avenue off Kerr Street.

Martoglio and Smeeton hope to create an optimistic and inspiring work of art to speak to the message of the inevitable life force within us that keeps pushing us forward. The mural is brought to life through floral design. The kite expresses the power and choice to take your life in any direction. This playful interpretation is meant to express that life should be joyful and lived to the fullest. While it’s hard to remember that sometimes with the year everyone has experienced, it’s essential to know you’re always going to be supported.

“For me it's a passion that comes from just enjoying the urban setting but also this pedestrian friendly way of life, people can walk out, go to a corner shop and enjoy art.” -Elena Martoglio, Mixed Media Mosaic Artist

Due to a lack of public money for art installations, Martoglio has set up a GoFundMe page. To donate, please click the link: https://gofund.me/96c1e087.

Martoglio has also expressed interest that if any businesses would be interested in sponsoring the project, she is absolutely open to this and to contact her.