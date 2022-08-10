Mushroom and artichoke galette recipe

× Expand Michele Bogle Mushroom and Artichoke Galette

The Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville is open every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. There, you’ll find growers, makers, bakers, and more. The market starts selling out of many products well before noon, so get there early for the best selection.

I purchased my cremini mushrooms for this recipe from Fun✻Gi Mushrooms, associated with Millcreek Flower Farm. They don’t have social media platforms, but they can be found every Saturday at the market.

× Expand Michele Bogle Millcreek Flower Farm

This mushroom and artichoke galette incomparably tantalizes the taste buds. Incorporating garlic and parmesan cheese compliments the mushrooms enhancing their flavour. Including artichoke adds a meatier composition to the recipe, making it a delicious lunch idea paired with slices of fruit or a side salad.

Mushroom and Artichoke Galette

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr and 20 minutes YIELDS 6

Equipment

Plastic wrap, rolling pin, measuring cup, paring knife, garlic press, pepper grinder, cutting board, cheese grater, large sauté pan, large mixing bowl, pastry brush, cookie sheet

Ingredients

Quick and Easy Rough Puff Pastry

1 cup flour

1 cup butter, broken into small chunks

1 tsp salt

⅔ cup water, ice cold

Mushroom and Artichoke Filling

2 cups mushrooms, finely chopped

7 large garlic cloves, minced

3 Tbsp pepper, freshly ground

1 ½ cups artichoke hearts, finely chopped

4 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 cups parmesan cheese or asiago cheese, shredded

1 Tbsp butter

1 egg, divided

Directions

Rough Puff Pastry

Step 1

In a large bowl, add flour, salt and butter pieces. Loosely blend ingredients with your hands, leaving small bits of butter visible.

Step 2

Form a well in the centre of the mixture and add half of the cold water. Using your hands, blend until dough is shaggy, not sticky; add more water as needed.

Step 3

Remove the dough from the bowl and cover the dough tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 20 minutes, allowing it to relax.

Step 4

Unwrap dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead a few times gently. Form dough into a rectangle by hand, then roll out to an 8-inch by 20-inch length, maintaining a marbled effect from the butter. Fold the dough into thirds, give the dough a quarter turn and roll out again. Fold into thirds once more, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for another 20 minutes.

Filling

Step 1

In the pan, add the butter and sauté the mushroom pieces for 2 to 3 minutes on medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Let cool.

Step 2

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the artichoke, mayonnaise, cheese, garlic, pepper, and egg yolk.

Step 3

When the mushroom mixture is cooled, add it to the artichoke mixture until thoroughly combined.

Step 4

Preheat the oven to 400℉. On a lightly floured board, roll out the rough puff pastry into a circle to a ¼ inch thickness, approximately 10 inches to 11 inches in diameter. Place the pastry on a lightly floured cookie sheet.

Step 5

Spoon the filling evenly into the centre of the pastry, leaving a 1 ½ inch to 2-inch edge. Gently lift the empty pastry up over the edge of the filling, making tidy folds all the way around.

Step 6

With a pastry brush, brush the egg white mixture around the folded edge, adding a shine to the pastry.

Step 7

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until the edge is just golden brown; be careful not to overbake the bottom.

Enjoy!