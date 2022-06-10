Narenj serves up afternoon tea with a modern Persian influence

Afsaneh Ehsani

"Traditionally, we have one tea. We’ve created an infusion of high tea with an afternoon get-together; let's have a bite to eat vibe," Afsaneh Ehsani, owner of Narenj, explains.

Oakville’s trendy hotspot for French cuisine with Middle Eastern influence on 131 Kerr St, Oakville, ON L6K 3A6, is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Narenj serves brunch daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; walk-ins only. After 3 p.m., it becomes a café with coffees and small bites; a menu that is ever-changing.

Ehsani serves foods that she would like to eat. "If I feel like a certain kind of sandwich one day, we put it on the menu," Afsaneh quips.

On Sundays, after 4 p.m., the atmosphere transforms. By reservation only, you are invited into a spacious dining area with an eclectic and colourful surround. Brick walls, unfinished floors, colourfully distressed and mismatched antique furnishings, live plants, painted metal beamed ceiling, and an open kitchen.

There’s a sitting area with a sofa and chairs for informal chats with friends.

A piano sits to the side where live, soft traditional acoustic music plays during your visit, from emerging artists singing, playing piano, violin, or cello.

On the walls hang beautiful pieces of original art from local artists for sale.

Ehsani confesses, "I just want my restaurant to look pretty. Their pieces are pretty. We help one another. I don’t charge a hanging fee. If they want to donate a percentage of the proceeds, I leave it up to the artist."

The patio, which seats 40, is not a forgotten space with your typical bistro table and chair set but a wholly separate but inviting oasis of wooden tables and a canopy of beautiful scarves.

"The patio changes every year, depending on where we travel. We travelled to Morocco recently, so the patio has a Moroccan theme this season. We get bored really quickly. We want to keep people interested," shares Ehsani.

Afternoon Tea at Narenj - $65

The tea is black tea; the leaves are from Iran. Seasonal dried fruit is added, like orange blossom or dried lime in the summer; quince in the winter.

Ehsani prepares hearty Beef Croquettes with Middle Eastern spices, topped with Tahini.

Tasty Persian Saffron Rice Cakes pair well with her Grilled Chicken. In addition, you’ll enjoy an intoxicating Almond Pâté with cheese, as well as Mohamida's, a flavourful roasted mixed veggie made with Ehsani’s mother’s family recipe.

For dessert, Pastry Chef Dustin Sze creates a stunning Pistachio and Date Mousse entremet. His flakey Butter Croissants are rivalled only by his beautifully layered Chocolate Croissants.

The Raspberry Brioche is a delightful fruit-filled sweet bread that makes you go, “yum.” Sze’s Cardamom Hazelnut Caramel Choux has a hazelnut filling with such a luxuriously smooth mouthfeel that satisfies one well.

But wait! Don’t leave before enjoying the pièce de résistance, the showstopper.

Chef Sze creates an exquisite Halva in a chocolate tart filled with Dulce de Leche and topped with Middle Eastern spun sugar like Cotton Candy. Your eyes will feast long before it reaches your palate.

This dessert will tantalize your senses and make you question whether it would be more enjoyable to eat or just stare at.

"I just want people to understand that Narenj is an extension of my husband Maro’s brilliant mind that came together with mine. Narenj isn’t an extension of Maro’s Bistro itself. We are a united family, but the restaurants have different identities, and we want Narenj to grow on its own," Afsaneh sincerely adds.

There has been a continual flow of people wanting to taste something a little different at Narenj. What are you waiting for?