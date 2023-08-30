Netflix premieres new Adam Sandler movie filmed in Oakville

× Expand Netflix

Once again, Hollywood is prominently featuring Oakville in its major productions: the Adam Sandler led movie project from Netflix that took the town by storm last summer has finally been released.

The new teenage comedy film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was released by global streaming service Netflix last week, on Friday, August 25, 2023. Several scenes of the film were shot in Oakville last summer, in late June and early July 2022.

Multiple Oakville locations are clearly visible in the movie, including Oakville's downtown waterfront and local movie theatre Film.Ca Cinemas.

Based on Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 young adult novel of the same name, the movie was produced by and stars Adam Sandler in one of the leading roles. Also starring in the film are multiple members of Sandler's real-life family and popular actress Idina Menzel (best known as Elsa in Disney's Frozen franchise.)

The film has been received positively by audiences and critics worldwide, being seen by millions of viewers in its first week on Netflix and receiving a very high 96% approval score on website Rotten Tomatoes. (That score is actually Sandler's highest of his entire career.)

Sandler is a highly popular actor, writer, comedian and producer with nearly 100 film and television credits over a 35+ year career. He was seen multiple times in downtown Oakville throughout late June last year while filming for the movie.

In addition to his appearances in Oakville, Sandler was often seen last year around the greater Toronto area filming additional scenes for the movie, including in Milton, Mississauga, Brampton and downtown Toronto.

Oakville News was the first local news outlet to break the news' of Sandler's appearances last summer, also showcasing some photos taken from the set.

The movie was produced by both Netflix and Sandler's production company Happy Madison Productions.

This isn't the first major motion picture to be filmed in Oakville; in addition to being home to the famous scene from 1994's The Santa Clause with Tim Allen, scenes from 2022's Slumberland with Jason Momoa and Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV series Fubar have also been filmed in town over the last 18 months.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is now streaming worldwide for Netflix subscribers.