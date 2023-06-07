Netflix premieres new shot-in-Oakville series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

× Expand Netflix in Your Neighbourhood

Netflix has premiered its newest television series to the world starring Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. But there's a local twist to this new show: several scenes of the series were filmed right here in Oakville.

Several local residents noted star Schwarzenegger's discreet appearances in town last summer as the show was being filmed, but now some Oakville locations can be seen streaming worldwide.

Called Fubar, the show stars Schwarzenegger as a globe-trotting CIA spy, though much of the show shows the main character in his domestic life, making the Oakville suburbs an ideal shooting location.

An official description for the show reads, "A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (played by Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour."

Some local locations depicted on camera have included some suburban side roads, Oakville's waterfront and marina, and Colossus Greek Taverna restaurant in downtown Oakville.

Schwarzenegger has been an actor in a career spanning more than 30 years, though he's best known for his performances in the Terminator movie franchise.

Other actors who've appeared filming in Oakville over the last year include Jason Momoa and Adam Sandler.

Summertime is a popular season for Hollywood projects to be filming in the GTA, so always keep your eyes peeled: you never know who you might see roaming Oakville's streets on their new big shoot.

Fubar is now streaming worldwide on Netflix for subscribers.