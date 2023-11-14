A new art museum for Oakville? In this economy?

× Expand Oakville Galleries New Gallery Gala

Churchill was reportedly asked during World War II if to support the expenses of the war effort funding to the arts should be stopped. "Then what would we be fighting for?" he is said to have replied.

Hundreds of people attended a gala to raise funds for just such a museum. They obviously think so.

So, what’s the goal of the economy? Is the goal of the economy just the economy? Or is it to create the kind of prosperity where the aspirational human spirit can thrive, and create: even inspire the kind of creativity that helps lift an economy beyond survival mode, and into a paradigm of flourishing plenty?

At last weekend’s Oakville Galleries gala, "The PARTY", I was lucky enough to sit next to Stephan Jost, the Michael and Sonja Koerner Director and CEO of the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, one of the world’s top museums. He told me stories about how art has been hidden and preserved in the most dire of human conflicts.

He tested me with this question: "If everyone in this room, in the face of a cataclysmic threat, a war or a natural disaster, was given a Group of Seven painting - would they do everything in their power to save it?"

My unhesitating and resounding yes told me that whatever the economy, whatever the crisis, we care about our spiritual, emotional, intellectual and yes, artistic expression. The expression of our community’s highest aspirations and attainments. These are the things we are collectively proudest of.

When denuded of all other things, people in flight reach for the precious photograph in an evacuation, or the beloved heirloom sculpture or artefact, the thing of beauty or meaning…and not because they can eat it or sell it.

So yes, art matters. And we should aspire to create and share more of it. Oakville showed its support for this premise by giving the Future Gallery fundraising ball a big push forwards at the gala dinner and auction, which raised more than $75,000 that night.

The gala event was an opportunity for Director Séamus Kealey to present the Galleries’ vision for a new Future Museum in Oakville, in what is the Oakville Galleries 50th year. 50 years of sharing visionary work from more than 1500 artists in over 300 exhibitions, hosting more than 15,000 people every year.

"Art is never simply “about” something or simply one meaning…this is why it is so open, so difficult to pin down, and often might appear hermetic…but it should not be. And it is my role to ensure that it is not some hidden, secret meaning but rather that the visitor’s experience is opened to receive the artwork," said Mr. Kealey.

Oakville Galleries Seamus Kealey

"A good museum should offer that experience", he continued. "If we are to build a museum in Oakville, then it is not only for ourselves … it is moreover for who comes after us. This is what is called CATHEDRAL thinking. People designed and built cathedrals over lifetimes with this promise to future generations in mind."

"Is this not the same urge we collectively have to curb climate change, protect our cultural heritages, ensure humanity itself is preserved, make the world a better place…engage in politics, help educate, broaden our understanding and love for one another."

"Every life is sacred, no matter what…This is a very human, loving sentiment and it is shared. Museums can provide unifying ideas and experiences through diverse exhibitions - for the long run - when they do the job right."

Oakville Galleries is currently positioned to move to a new location that will reshape Oakville’s museum experience and embody our long-standing commitment towards accessibility, hospitality, and cultural excellence.

The future museum will be an inclusive, vibrant place where visitors will be immersed in contemporary art exhibitions and education programs, while enabling us to offer unparalleled opportunities and services for all audiences.

Honourable Anita Anand in support of project

The Future Museum will offer office and studio space; an artist residency; breakout rooms for workshops, events, and conferences; and a bustling bistro.

As a hub for all, the Future Museum will not only have a profound impact on Oakville’s cultural landscape but it will help stimulate the economy and benefit local businesses. The Future Museum will play a critical role in Oakville’s future growth as a destination landmark for residents and tourists alike.

"The PARTY" was full to overflowing, with every adult age group represented. I found it interesting that the older group danced enthusiastically to the live band, but the younger group gravitated more to the DJ.

Clearly though, everyone was united in a common cause. Alix Scott, Board Chair and her team put on a great show, and the auction featured some very competitive bidding as the community showed its commitment to this project.

To donate towards the new museum, click here to make a donation.