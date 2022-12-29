New light show Illumi is illuminating the holidays

When's the last time you saw a million Christmas lights? How about 20 million?

Among all the light displays around the GTA, there is none more impressive than the new Illumi in Mississauga, just a short drive from Oakville.

Designers for the show wanted to create "the biggest and best light show" guests had ever seen, including more than a dozen themed displays with a jaw-dropping number of lights and decorations.

"There’s so much to see," says Rachael Masih, one of Illumi's co-ordinators. "There truly is nothing like it. There are 14 unique areas, which we call a universe. And each of them are totally different."

The outdoor, self-guided light display is a brand-new project from Normand Latourelle and the producing team behind his equestrian/acrobatics show Cavalia. After its 2019 debut in Laval, Quebec, is now open in Mississauga through the holidays and to the end of January.

But there is a lot more to do than just see the lights. There are also interactive displays, local food trucks on site, free (sponsored) wagon rentals for families to use on site, hot chocolate, shopping, and even a festive carousel.

(Of note, this reporter had so much fun he went on the carousel twice. Unlimited rides are included with admission.)

The biggest display of them all is the Illumi Tree of Lights at the main entrance. Standing at a height of a whopping 154 feet, it can be seen from the highway before you even see the first event sign.

Masih says, "The Illumi Tree of Lights is as tall as Statue of Liberty in New York - it's actually a bit taller." She adds, "there are 44,000 spheres on the tree. It's a favourite among our guests."

Once on the grounds, guests can even walk and sit inside the mammoth tree, where there are benches to sit and holiday music playing.

While there are some strange displays that don't fit the theme as well (like the large field of red spiders? Or the animatronic T. Rex?) these are minor oversights in what is otherwise a beautiful holiday display.

Filled with photo opportunities and delicious drinks and treats, Illumi is a lot of fun for all ages and a great family outing for both the holiday break and into the new year.

Illumi is now open daily from 5-9 p.m. and runs until January 29, 2023. Tickets and more information are available on their official website here. Tickets range $15-37. Toddler admission and event parking is free.

On site, there is one linear path to follow through the displays and warming stations along the route for short breaks. Illumi recommends 75-90 minutes to see all of the "universes" and displays on site.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this article misspelled the name of Normand Latourelle. The correct spelling is now listed.